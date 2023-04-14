Sarah’s Weekend List, April 14-16

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca.

So, the Habs didn’t make the playoffs… but you can get your hockey fix down at the Montreal Science Centre, where they have just launched Hockey: Faster Than Ever, an action-packed exploration of the science and culture, technology and triumph of the sport. Experience what it is like to be in an NHL locker room and the corridor that leads to the ice, test your slapshot and get acquainted with some of the legendary stars of the Canadiens franchise. Until September 10.

Final weekend to check out the Urban Sugar Shack at the Ste-Hélène Bistro-Terrasse at Parc Jean-Drapeau. Enjoy a traditional three-course menu on Saturday and Sunday. (Free for kids under 2.)

Last chance to check out the English-language premiere of King Dave. I finally caught the show, and boy is it a gut punch. Dave is a young Haitian Montrealer who goes down a wild, dangerous path after meeting up with the wrong people at a party… leading him to collide with his mother, best friend, girlfriend, an arms dealer, the police - and one unfortunate stranger. Alexandre Goyette’s tale was an instant classic when it first premiered 20 years ago, and a recent revival of the original text garnered sold-out houses. Rising star Patrick Emmanuel Abellard takes up the crown as Dave in this production, in addition to translating the text into English - an absolute tour-de-force. Until Sunday.

Catch Hollywood star Sandra Oh and the rest of her 1993 graduating class of the National Theatre School during a fundraiser reading and cocktail for NTS’s Indigenous Advisory Circle. The cast, including other acting notables like Patrick Gallagher and Kari Matchett, will read through Kristen Thomson’s acclaimed comedy, The Wedding Party. The reading will be at the Monument-National theatre on Sunday at 1:30pm, followed by the cocktail at 4pm. You can attend just the reading, or both, and tax receipts are available. Listen to Andrew’s interview with Sandra this week here.)

Kid in the Hall Kevin McDonald comes back to the city of his birth this weekend, taking up residence at Montreal Improv in St Henri. In addition to teaching a few classes, Kevin will perform his latest rock opera, supported by a local cast readthrough, Saturday at 8pm. Kevin will stick around for a longform improv show on Sunday, 8pm. (Hear Andrew’s chat with Kevin here.)

Plus, the venue hosts the weekly performance by the St-Henri Jazz Society Sunday, 5pm.

Friday music picks: Pop singer and Delson native Roxane Bruneau at the Bell Centre, 8pm. House DJ from Atlanta Paraleven at Newspeak, 10pm. EDM duo Barely Alive, Le Studio TD, 10pm.

Saturday: Maritimes bluesman Matt Andersen at Club Soda, 8pm. Electropop singer and the pride of Avignon, France Suzane at Le Studio TD, 8pm. Swiss DJ duo Adriatique at the SAT, 10pm. Toronto funk band Soul Motivators with openers Ultrafox, at Petit Campus on Saturday, 9pm. Rockers Clutch hit the MTelus stage, 8pm with Amigo the Devil and Nate Bergman.

Hit maker and rockstar Chris de Burgh performs songs and stories from his half-century career on The Legend of Robin Hood and Other Hits Tour. Sunday as well as Monday, 8pm at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier.

Warming up the venue before Chris: enjoy magical movie Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows with a live orchestra performing Alexandre Desplat's score. Friday and Saturday, 7:30pm at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier.

New Zealand conductor Tianyi Lu joins the Montreal Symphony Orchestra for the first time for A Journey to the Middle East: Scheherazade to Simurgh. The program is devoted to Persian culture, starting with traditional music, then dipping into Behzad Ranjbaran’s Persian Trilogy, a new work from Katia Makdissi-Warren and Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade. At Maison symphonique on Sunday, 2:30pm.

The Festival de la voix continues its spring singing program: our Lady of Jazz Ranee Lee performs her homage to great chanteuses, like Josephine, Ella and Sarah, in her storytelling-musical outing Dark Divas, at the St. James Anglican Church in Hudson, Saturday 3pm. Quebec singer-songwriter Daniel Lavoie marks the 40th anniversary of his album, Tension Attention, on Sunday, 3pm at Serge Nolet Auditorium (Jean XXlll High School in Dorval).

RUBBERBAND Dance marks its 20th anniversary with a new show, Reckless Underdog, closing out Danse Danse’s cirrennt season. Rubberband founder and choreographer Victor Quijada blazed trails by infusing ballet and contemporary dance with hip-hop stylings, and his latest work traces that innovation in three parts, with Montreal musicians like Chilly Gonzales and Kid Koala contributing to the soundscape. At Théâtre Maisonneuve on Friday and Saturday, 8pm.

The Segal hosts its Big Broadway Sing-Along, with band leader Nick Burgess tinkling the ivories and accompanying the singing audience. Saturday, 8pm.

Three Quebec theatre artists of Chinese heritage put their spin on Jean Genet’s classic play in a new show titled Bonnes Bonnes. The title takes inspiration from Genet’s Les Bonnes, in which two belittled domestic workers subversively act out their dislike of their hoity-toity boss, Madame. (This is the second homage to Genet in Montreal in the past two years!) In this creative new spin, the performers mix in race and the desire to assimilate into the dominant culture. In French, at Théâtre aux Écuries until April 22.

Rising theatre artist Michael Martini noticed a few years back the proliferation of landscape shots on the gay dating app Grindr, and began collecting the odd images. His burgeoning interest in sexuality, identity and environmental justice has led to new work, Landscape Grindr, that mixes text, video, and performance with a cavalcade of performers. At La Chapelle until Saturday.

DJ Demers (Tonight Show, America’s Got Talent, Conan) headlines at the Comedy Nest with support from Heidi Foss, Lawrence Corber, Mariam Khan and more. Saturday, 8:30 and 10pm.

Get cozy at Hurley’s Bar on Crescent with The World's Smallest Comedy Night. Friday, 8pm.

Lily Monroe presents Broadway Burlesque at The Wiggle Room. On the bill, Lily herself, with Bianca Boom Boom, Clara Develours and Elle Diabloe. Hosted by Wiggle owner, Frenchy Jones. Friday and Saturday at 9pm.

Sing and strip at Bareoke: Strip Kareoke at Café Cléopatra, Saturday at 9pm.

Bazar Vintage Montreal will feature 40 sellers hawking jewellery, books and crockery and more, at St-Jean Berchmans Church in Rosemont, 5945 Cartier. Saturday and Sunday. Bazar Jukebox Mama is also setting up shop, with retro items from the ‘50s to ‘90s like clothing, shoes, vinyl and accessories. Saturday, at the Bain Mathieu, 2915 Ontario.

Monkland Community Centre, which offers group classes and activities in NDG, hosts a flea market in honour of one of their leaders. Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 4pm, at 4410 Westhill in NDG. All proceeds from sales will go towards the Helen Guy Scholarship Fund, named for the very active president of the Centre’s board, who passed away two years ago.

ONGOING EVENTS

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts has just launched Parall(elles), a look at the influence of female designers from the mid-19th century to today.

Lasting Impressions wraps you up in various iconic scenes painted by the artists both in and adjacent to the Impressionist movement. Get cozy with Renoir’s luncheon guests and idle with Georges Seurat’s park-goers, while enveloped in a French soundtrack ranging from Debussy to Piaf to Aznavour. The first half is a primer to the artists, highlighting lesser-known women artists. After an entracte, you don yellow 3D glasses for the full immersive effect. Seating is arranged like a bistro, complete with a simple menu and wine list. At Espace St-Denis, until April 24!

The Van Gogh - Distorsion immersive walk-through show returns from its COP15-Christmas break as of Monday. Experience 225 of the iconic artist’s works in this three-gallery show, set up in the OASIS immersion space at Palais des congrès.