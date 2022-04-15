Sarah's Weekend List, April 15-18

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca.

The Insectarium has just reopened this week, emerging from its chrysalis with a fresh look and perspective on all the creepy, crawly, pretty creatures. The team redesigned the space to give visitors an intimate look at what it is to be an insect: in the Alcoves, vibrating floors and ultraviolet projections allow you to imagine how insects feel and see the world. Visitors get to move like an insect, too, slipping through cracks or trodding on rods hanging from the ceiling. Then you get to observe bugs up close, followed by a trip through the Dome, and finally, a greenhouse-like space, the Great Vivarium, where roaming butterflies are the special attraction.

And reminder that the first signs of spring will also be visible nearby at the Botanical Gardens, and the Planetarium and the Biodome are also open - but getting your timed ticket in advance is an absolute must! A little further away, on Ile Sainte-Hélène, the Biosphère is also open.

Final weekend to walk or drive through Cavalia’s magical Illumi circuit in Laval. If you caught the show last year, it’s nearly entirely a brand new show, with many new ‘universes’ to discover, like the candy blizzard, giant puppies and kittens, an Aladdin-inspired palace and a ‘submarine tunnel’. Until Sunday.

At the Montreal Science Centre, explore evolution in Human or explore the process of invention in Fabrik - Creativity Factory. Plus, the movie theatre is open, so you can sit back and learn about Sea Lions and the Great Bear Rainforest - in IMAX 3D!

So much music in town! alt-J and Portugal, the Man visit Place Bell, Friday at 7pm.

Same venue, next night: Jack White rocks out at a phone-free show, with my faves, Toronto’s July Talk opening. Saturday, 8pm at Place Bell.

A bevy of talent joins Ukr-Aide: Benefit Concert for Ukraine, including the Barr Brothers, Klez rapper Socalled, dub-punk Slavic folk band Dumai Dunai and Ukrainian folk quartet Murmurosi. Saturday, Ukrainian Federation in the Mile End, 7:30pm.

Acclaimed rappers and ‘Indigenous trap’ duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids, the pride of Kitamaat Village, hit up Bar Le Ritz PDB, Saturday 8pm.

Edmonton’s longtime country-punk rockers Jr. Gone Wild visit Turbo Haus with Mack Mackenzie, Friday, 8:30pm.

Afrique En Cirque is a joyful exploration of the sounds and traditional movements from the continent. Cirque Kalabanté presents this contemporary piece at La Tohu, until April 24.

Christophe Davidson headlines the Comedy Nest, Friday and Saturday, 8:30 and 10pm. The very funny Rodney Ramsey and Darren Henwood join the lineup on Friday.

Experimental contemporary jazz dance troupe Scream Dance Project presents Madame Warren's Bord*Elle, a darkly comedic, tongue-in-cheek dance show. Saturday at MainLine Theatre, 7 and 9pm.

On the bill at Montreal burlesque HQ The Wiggle Room this weekend: the Babes, Babes, Babes Burlesque tour, starring Zyra Lee Vanity, James and the Giant Pasty, Wrong Note Rusty, BonBon Bombay and Belle Jumelles. Friday and Saturday.

Double duty for the immensely talented singer Lizzo on Saturday Night Live this weekend!

ONGOING

Stranger Than Kindness is a new exhibition based on the life and work of Nick Cave, the Aussie-born artist known for his deep baritone and religiously-tinged lyrics probing love, religion and violence. We start in his hometown Wangaratta, then travel to London then Berlin, then a loving recreation of his actual home office. Over 300 bits of ephemera, from lyrics to letters, books to bits of hair, bring the show to livid life. Keep your eyes peeled for an email Leonard Cohen wrote to Cave after tragedy hit his family… Cohen is one of Cave’s inspirations, and that’s partly why Stranger Than Kindness is stopping off here after its inaugural run in Copenhagen. The show opens Friday at Galerie de la Maison du Festival, 305 Sainte-Catherine. Until August 7.

At the McCord: Piqutiapiit celebrates and elucidates the incredible craftwork of Inuit women. Montreal-based, Kuujjuaq-born artist Niap is the driving force behind the show. We view the tools and the practical works they helped to craft, including beadwork and clothing. And there is original work from Niap, who is currently artist-in-residence at the McCord.

Also check out the fascinating exhibit JJ Levine: Queer Portraits. The Montreal artist presents 52 intimate images of people who self-identify as queer, selected from three different series taken between now and 2006.

Indie venue Montreal Improv is back, at its new home in St Henri. Catch one or more of the four shows up this weekend! Tickets and schedules here.

Cabaret Celeste is a new show at the recently renovated Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth Hotel. A meeting room has been converted to a cozy cabaret space for this Cirque Éloize production, which was cancelled hours before its original opening back in December (thanks, Omicron). Celeste draws inspiration from the astrophysical… think tarot, horoscopes, planets and deities … and it is by equal turns sensual and silly! I loved the creative clay juggling act, and the master of ceremony’s Cyr wheel act. The talented and gorgeous Coral Egan provides the vocals through a slew of pop songs, ranging from Frank Sinatra to Coldplay to Leonard Cohen.

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts presents Nicolas Party: L'heure mauve, a look at the Swiss artist’s pastels, watercolours and sculptures, set against murals he’s painted in the Museum… plus with 50 works selected by Party from the Museum’s collection. The show title is a reference to ‘that fleeting moment when the fading light casts purple hues over the landscape’ - how dreamy!

Exporail, the Canadian train museum in St Constant presents: Train, a Railroad to Dreams: A World in Miniature. It’s an homage to toy trains… so you start with the smallest of the trains, then pivot to marvel at the 50 life-size vehicles on display in the Grand Gallery.