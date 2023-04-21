Sarah’s Weekend List, April 21-23

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca.

Saturday is Earth Day, a day to celebrate the environment and learn about how to best protect our planet. The Montreal-based group that organizes the annual day in Canada has a slate of programming across the country. Locally, check out Redpath Museum, which is hosting a tree planting, or visit the nearby McCord Stewart Museum for a display on eco-responsible clothing. The Green Party of Canada hosts a Urban Agriculture Teach-In at noon (register in advance) and a festive gathering and march at the George-Étienne Cartier monument, 1pm.

Embrace nature with a forest bathing on Mont-Royal: the Shinrin Yoku Walk is a leisurely 2-kilometre stroll, with this edition focusing on the flourishing ferns. Sunday, 9:30am at Smith House.

Pointe-à-Callière Museum in Old Montreal just launched Egypt: Three Millennia on the Nile. This exhibit traces life both ordinary and royal on the legendary river, dating from the start of human settlement to the Roman conquest. Some 320 items will be displayed in an exclusive agreement with the Museo Egizio in Turin, including jewelry, statues, tools, sarcophagi and more! Until October 15.

The 16th Record Store Day Canada celebrates both music and independent record stores. Check out special releases and performances at participating stores: Le Vacarme, Beatnick Music, Aux 33 Tours, Freeson Rock and Atom Heart. On Saturday… check for your local store here.

Another spot to refresh your music collection is Foire aux vinyles Plateau, with over 30 vendors hawking thousands of discs. Saturday, with free entry 10am to 4pm, $15 entry for early birds at 9am. Église St-Denis in the Plateau.

Final few days to check out Lasting Impressions. This immersive show wraps you up in various iconic scenes painted by the artists both in and adjacent to the Impressionist movement, including Gauguin, Cassatt and Monet. Seating is bistro-style, complete with a simple menu and wine list. At Espace St-Denis, until Monday.

Reefer Madness is a satirical musical inspired by the infamous 1936 anti-cannabis propaganda film of the same name. The Rising Contact Theatre presents this tongue-in-cheek stoners’ delight at MainLine. Until April 29. Shows are beginning to sell out.

Montreal rocker Roger White started interviewing his grandmother, Marianna, in her 80s and 90s, about her experiences fleeing Nazi Germany as a young Jewish woman. Roger would go on to shape their recordings, and her letters and diary entries, in a poignant and powerful new show. Because You Never Asked combines Roger’s recordings and writing, his wife Helen Simard’s choreography with dynamic lighting and stating. Four dancers incarnate moments from Marianna’s life, like her friendship with a White Rose activist, attending the 1936 Olympics and ultimately, flight from Germany. Friday and Saturday, 7:30pm at the MAI.

Joshua Harmon’s new play Prayer for the French Republic gets its Canadian premiere next week at the Segal Centre, but you can catch the first preview on Sunday, 1pm. The show follows separate generations of a Jewish family in Paris, flipping between 1944 and 2016… in the earlier world, the characters brace for the results of the Holocaust, while their descendants worry about a concerning rise in anti-Semitism. I’ll be leading the Sunday @ The Segal pre-show discussion, where we will sit down with Jewish families who have left for Paris in recent years. Sunday, 11am - with complimentary coffee and pastries!



Cineplex theatres like the Forum and Quartier Latin will host screenings of the stage adaptation of the Oscar-winning animated film, Spirited Away. This Miyazaki classic follows a curious young girl who becomes an indentured servant in a fantastical bathhouse frequented by spirits and creatures of all shapes and sizes. The show was filmed last year during its run at the Imperial Theatre in Tokyo. In Japanese with English subtitles, screening on Sunday. (Check times.)

The choreographers of La Tresse Collective drew inspiration from astrology, tarot and their deep bond for their new creation, KIN. It’s a “psychedelic journey” that explores connection and the larger world. At Agora de la Danse Édifice Wilder, Friday, 7pm and Saturday, 4pm.

Friday’s musical picks: Entertainer par excellence Garou at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, 8pm. Alt-R&B duo Two Another with opener Veggi at Fairmount Theatre, 9pm. Australian EDM/dubstep DJ MARAUDA comes to rock MTelus, 9pm, the day he releases new music.

Rising pop singer Roxane Bruneau (from Delson!) performs at Salle Claude-Léveillée, Friday and Saturday, 8pm.

Iranian-American pop singer Ebi presents songs of romance in The Love Project, at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Saturday, 9pm.

Brahms and Bruckner, Schubert and Schumann (Clara, that is!) are on a luminous program for Voices and Colours, presented by the Choeur and Orchestre Métropolitain, at Maison symphonique on Saturday, 7:30pm.

The Festival de la voix continues its spring singing program… Our Lady of Jazz Ranee Lee teaches The Art of Singing, Saturday 1pm at St Columba-by-the-Lake Church in Pointe Claire. Baroque soprano Myriam Leblanc performs Vivaldi with support from the Ensemble Mirabilia at the Saint-Joachim de Pointe-Claire Church, Saturday 7pm. An ensemble of young First Nations and Quebec singers Nikamu Mamuitun will perform original songs and stories Sunday, 3pm at Beaconsfield High School Auditorium.

Celebrate all things baseball and Nos amours at ExposFest. Meet some of your favourite players, get an autograph and join a cocktail and meal. Tickets are $185, with funds going to the Montreal Children’s Hospital. Saturday, 2pm at Embassy Plaza in Laval.

Pick up a new work of art at Plural: foire d’art contemporain, the rebranded annual fair formerly known as Papier. Over 450 artists from 49 galleries across the country will be represented. Programming will include guided tours, workshops, talks and roundtable discussions. Until Sunday at Grand Quai du Port de Montréal.

Loved him Arrested Development and Mr. Show? Fresh off his sold-out show in Toronto, comedian David Cross will bring his Worst Daddy in the World Tour to Corona Theatre, Sunday 8pm.

Quadrilingual classically-trained actor turned comic Daniel Tirado (Gotham Comedy Live, LOL Netowrk, Marvel’s The Punisher) headlines at the Comedy Nest with support from Rodney Ramsey, Mike Paterson, Sylvain Laroque and more. Saturday, 8:30 and 10pm.

It is sold out, but you can still get on the waitlist for Depths of Wikipedia Live, a live comedy show built around the viral Instagram account that chronicles the strange corners of the Internet’s free online encyclopedia. Saturday, 8pm at Theatre Fairmount.

Get cozy at Hurley’s Bar on Crescent with The World's Smallest Comedy Night. Friday, 8pm.

At Montreal Improv in St Henri, a spate of Friday night shows: no-frills Indie Night at 7pm, esteemed critic Benji Manking reviews concocted “classic” scenes in Films in Focus, 8:30pm and Fuzzy Beaches, 10pm.

It’s “Varietease!” at The Wiggle Room. On the bill, Enshantay, Red Tongue Raven, Rose de Flore and Imogen Quest. Hosted by Wiggle owner, Frenchy Jones. Friday and Saturday at 9pm.

Candyass Cabaret presents April Showers for their monthly show, promising “singing songbirds and high-kicking showgirls, glittery unicorns and more”... with performers Classy Clare, Bijou Bisou, Diane Labelle, Pretty Pretentious, Penny Royale, Leo Luxe and Bambi Van Boom. Friday, 9pm at Café Cleopatra.