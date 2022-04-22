Sarah's Weekend List, April 22-24

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca.

The whole gang descends on Laval for the live show of Scooby-Doo! And The Lost City of Gold, Sunday Place Bell at 3pm.

Black Theatre Workshop returns to live theatre with Pipeline, playwright Dominique Morisseau’s look at the phenomenon known as “the school to prison pipeline”. Mom Nya is a devoted teacher in the public school system who works hard to make sure her son Omari gets into a private school. But will one incident threaten Omari’s academic career - and his future? At La Licorne this weekend, and next week, the same cast will perform the play in French, with a new translation by Mishka Lavigne.

Self-proclaimed Jewish spokespersons and CSL natives Eli Batalion and Jamie Elman are are set to premiere the French language version of YidLife Crisis, their popular webseries about Jewish life. Check out the screening at the Cinémathèque, part of the Rendez vous du Quebec cinema, then stick around for the afterparty - catered by Snowdon Deli! The perfect way to close Passover. Saturday, 8pm.

Noah Nielsen and Sandy Tugwood came from Vermont and Australia, respectively, to study at Ecole nationale de cirque. The couple in life and art are debuting their eponymous circus duo this week, a sparse, domestic spin on Western themes. It’s surprisingly charming and at times even creepy debut! Check out Sandy + Noah at La Chapelle, Friday at 8pm and Saturday at 6pm.

Afrique En Cirque is a joyful exploration of the sounds and traditional movements from the continent. Cirque Kalabanté presents this contemporary piece at La Tohu, until Saturday.

Kaleo performs with Moscow Apartment, Friday at MTelus, 8pm.

Metal guy and Steven Tyler lookalike Sullivan King hits up MTelus, Saturday at 10pm.

Juana Molina Sunday, 8pm at Petit Campus.

The very quirky and funny Nile Seguin headlines the Comedy Nest, Friday and Saturday, 8:30 and 10pm. The very funny Rodney Ramsey and Darren Henwood join the lineup on Friday.

New streaming, seasons 2 for two lady-led thrillers: the time and space-bending Russian Doll (Netflix) with Natasha Lyonne and The Flight Attendant (Crave) with a now-sober Cassie (Kaley Cuoco) moving on from the brutal slaying of her one-night stand. Also new to Crave: from vampire to superhero bat… check out Robert Pattinson in The Batman.

Lots of new movies out this weekend: Viking saga The Northman, Nicholas Cage in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and for families, so-called “bad animals” take a turn for the good in The Bad Guys.

On the bill at Montreal burlesque HQ The Wiggle Room this weekend: Lily Monroe, Sugar Vixen, Rose De Flore and Crimson Duchess. Shows Friday and Saturday.

ONGOING

The Insectarium has reopened post-renovation with a fresh look at all the creepy, crawly, pretty creatures. The team redesigned the space to give visitors an intimate look at what it is to be an insect: in the Alcoves, vibrating floors and ultraviolet projections allow you to imagine how insects feel and see the world. Visitors get to move like an insect, too, slipping through cracks or trodding on rods hanging from the ceiling. Then you get to observe bugs up close, followed by a trip through the Dome, and finally, a greenhouse-like space, the Great Vivarium, where roaming butterflies are the special attraction.

And reminder that the first signs of spring will also be visible nearby at the Botanical Gardens, and the Planetarium and the Biodome are also open - but getting your timed ticket in advance is an absolute must! A little further away, on Ile Sainte-Hélène, the Biosphère is also open.

At the Montreal Science Centre, explore evolution in Human or explore the process of invention in Fabrik - Creativity Factory. Plus, the movie theatre is open, so you can sit back and learn about Sea Lions and the Great Bear Rainforest - in IMAX 3D!

Stranger Than Kindness is a new exhibition based on the life and work of Nick Cave, the Aussie-born artist known for his deep baritone and religiously-tinged lyrics probing love, religion and violence. We start in his hometown Wangaratta, then travel to London then Berlin, then a loving recreation of his actual home office. Over 300 bits of ephemera, from lyrics to letters, books to bits of hair, bring the show to livid life. Keep your eyes peeled for an email Leonard Cohen wrote to Cave after tragedy hit his family… Cohen is one of Cave’s inspirations, and that’s partly why Stranger Than Kindness is stopping off here after its inaugural run in Copenhagen. The show opens Friday at Galerie de la Maison du Festival, 305 Sainte-Catherine. Until August 7.

At the McCord: Piqutiapiit celebrates and elucidates the incredible craftwork of Inuit women. Montreal-based, Kuujjuaq-born artist Niap is the driving force behind the show. We view the tools and the practical works they helped to craft, including beadwork and clothing. And there is original work from Niap, who is currently artist-in-residence at the McCord.

Also check out the fascinating exhibit JJ Levine: Queer Portraits. The Montreal artist presents 52 intimate images of people who self-identify as queer, selected from three different series taken between now and 2006.

Indie venue Montreal Improv is back, at its new home in St Henri. Catch one or more of the four shows up this weekend! Tickets and schedules here.

Cabaret Celeste is a new show at the recently renovated Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth Hotel. A meeting room has been converted to a cozy cabaret space for this Cirque Éloize production, which was cancelled hours before its original opening back in December (thanks, Omicron). Celeste draws inspiration from the astrophysical… think tarot, horoscopes, planets and deities … and it is by equal turns sensual and silly! I loved the creative clay juggling act, and the master of ceremony’s Cyr wheel act. The talented and gorgeous Coral Egan provides the vocals through a slew of pop songs, ranging from Frank Sinatra to Coldplay to Leonard Cohen.

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts presents Nicolas Party: L'heure mauve, a look at the Swiss artist’s pastels, watercolours and sculptures, set against murals he’s painted in the Museum… plus with 50 works selected by Party from the Museum’s collection. The show title is a reference to ‘that fleeting moment when the fading light casts purple hues over the landscape’ - how dreamy!

Exporail, the Canadian train museum in St Constant presents: Train, a Railroad to Dreams: A World in Miniature. It’s an homage to toy trains… so you start with the smallest of the trains, then pivot to marvel at the 50 life-size vehicles on display in the Grand Gallery.