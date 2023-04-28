Sarah’s Weekend List, April 28-30

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca.

Cirque du soleil has just launched their 20th “big top” show, Echo. Fifty-one artists bring this ode to nature and creativity to life, with thrilling acrobatic acts, daring contorsion and animal-masked antics. Echo is a bit of an esthetic departure from the visual over-the-topness you might have come to expect from a Cirque production. Visually, the bowler hats and blue skies brought Belgian surrealist René Magritte to mind. The stage is dominated by a large, white cube that moves and interacts with performers - with a super-sized, unexpected transformation before intermission. I adored the banquine and human cradle acts with Color Paper People, and the soaring 'fireflies' - a duo that are lifted into the air by their hair. Until August 20 in the Old Port.

Literary festival Blue Metropolis marks its 25th anniversary with hosts readings, book launches, discussions and more, with writers both local and global. See the celebrated Michael Ondaatje, novelist and New Yorker contributor Rivka Galchen and Cree-Métis writer Duncan Mercredi, among others. Check out the programming here. At Hotel 10 and other locations, until Sunday.

Les Grand Ballets’ contemporary program Ultraviolet spotlights four choreographers in a mixed bill that explores our subconsciousness at the individual and collective level. At Théâtre Maisonneuve until May 6.

Art auction house Cowley Abbott is hosting a free art exhibition with beautiful selections from Canadian and international artists, including Andy Warhol, AY Jackson, Guido Molinari, and a rare work by Tom Thomson of the Group of Seven, valued at $1 to 2 million. (The work was first exhibited in Montreal in spring 1919!) Friday and Saturday, 10am to 5pm. at Le Mount Stephen Hotel, 1440 Drummond.

Joshua Harmon’s new play Prayer for the French Republic just made its Canadian debut at the Segal Centre. The show follows separate generations of a Jewish family in Paris, flipping between 1944 and 2016… in the earlier world, the characters brace for the results of the Holocaust, while their descendants worry about a concerning rise in anti-Semitism. Be warned that the show is long - 3 hours - but it is broken down into three bite-size segments running around 45 minutes, with two 10-minute intermissions. Until May 14.

Two pals land an easy job: painting a basement. But the client is a woman whose husband happens to have recently died from an “accidental fall” in the very same basement. Intrigue, romance and comedy follow in Canadian playwright Norm Foster’s latest creation, A Clean Brush. The Canadian premiere of the play is also a fundraiser for Hudson Village Theatre. Until May 7.

French electro outfit M83 brings their dream pop and latest album to MTelus Friday, 8pm. California rapper Bankrol Hayden at Newspeak on Friday, 8pm.

Belgian pop songstress Angèle spends the weekend at the Bell Centre, Saturday and Sunday, 8pm.

Groundbreaking French pianist Sofiane Pamart puts on two shows, Saturday at 4 and 8pm at St Jean Baptiste Church.

One of Canada’s hottest violinists joins the Orchestre Métropolitain for an eclectic program. Elegance with Kerson Leong will mix Tchaikovsky and Strauss, along with Jocelyn Morlock’s My Name is Amanda Todd, a tribute to a 15-year-old Canadian who died by suicide after being cyberbullied. Friday, 7:30pm at Maison symphonique.

Take a trip with Rafael Payare and his team for South American Music and Dance with the OSM. The program includes composers from Argentina, Colombia and Venezuela, and acclaimed soloists like trumpeter Pacho Flores. Saturday, 9pm at the Maison symphonique. Music and dancing will follow the performance in the foyer.

The Festival de la voix continues its spring singing program…vocalist Kerry-Anne Kutz will perform songs by Michel Legrand along with the 42-piece Les Fusiliers de Mont-Royal Concert Band. Friday, 7:30pm at the Serge Nolet Auditorium, Jean XXIII High School in Dorval. Free!

Dave Merheje (Ramy, Comedians of the World, Crave) headlines at the Comedy Nest with support from David Pryde, Viveth K, Trevor Thompson, and more. Saturday, 8:30 and 10pm.

Get cozy at Hurley’s Bar on Crescent with The World's Smallest Comedy Night. Friday, 8pm.

At Montreal Improv in St Henri, check out a misfortune-laden spoof of a popular young adult book series (and Netflix series) with Slemony Licket's A Sequence of Deplorable Happenings, Friday 7pm, followed by Battle of the Impro Stars, 8:30 and Bangers Only, 10pm. On Sunday at 8pm, check out Completely Irrelevant, a mix of improv ensembles and standup performers.

Seduction is the theme at The Wiggle Room. On the bill, Roxy Torpedo, Clara Develours, Sassy V and Scarlet Fever. Hosted by Wiggle owner, Frenchy Jones. Friday and Saturday at 9pm.

Sing and strip at Bareoke: Strip Kareoke at Café Cléopatra, Saturday at 9pm.

Start planning your stargazing fix this summer with Space Places, a talk about how to organize your vacation and outings around major astronomical events. Presenter David Shuman is with the Montreal chapter of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada, which is hosting the event for International Astronomy Day. Saturday, 7:30pm at the Casgrain building at John Abbott College. If the weather cooperates, the talk will be followed by night sky observing! Free.

The Montreal Fringe is gearing up for festival season in June, with a warm-up: a live auction fundraiser on Saturday, 7:30pm at Mission Santa Cruz in the Plateau.

Be their guest! The students in the Laval Senior Theatre concentration put on Beauty and the Beast - their first production since 2019! Catch their final show Friday night at the brand new Laval Senior Academy Auditorium in Chomedey, 3200 boulevard du Souvenir.

The Lachine Curling Club is wrapping up the season with a fundraiser for local groups that support Ukrainian refugees in Montreal. The Club has welcomed a few young refugees to their junior league, raising funds for their equipment and waiving fees. Try out the sport at 9am to noon, cheer on the afternoon competition and stay for a Ukrainian dinner, with music and dancing. Sunday, 9am to 5:30pm

Summerlea United Church in Lachine hosts a massive giant sale, with proceeds going to 15 local and international charities. Friday and Saturday, 10am to 3pm.

The 14th annual Art by the Water Exhibit will feature over 150 paintings at the historic Beaconsfield Yacht Club. Artists will donate part of their sales to The Liam Foundation, which is named for a 9-year-old currently being treated for mitochondrial disease at the Montreal Children’s Hospital. There are limited treatment options for the genetic disorder, and the Foundation is raising funds to set up a dedicated research centre. One of its supporters, Chris Knuckles Nilan, will be dropping by! Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 5pm.

Artist Shernya Vininski presents an art sale to raise funds for A Horse Tale Rescue. 2802 Chemin du Fief, Vaudreuil. Saturday and Sunday, 9am to 5pm.

Pointe-à-Callière Museum in Old Montreal just launched Egypt: Three Millennia on the Nile. This exhibit traces life both ordinary and royal on the legendary river, dating from the start of human settlement to the Roman conquest. Some 320 items will be displayed in an exclusive agreement with the Museo Egizio in Turin, including jewelry, statues, tools, sarcophagi and more! Until October 15.

Get your hockey fix down at the Montreal Science Centre, where they have just launched Hockey: Faster Than Ever, an action-packed exploration of the science and culture, technology and triumph of the sport. Experience what it is like to be in an NHL locker room and the corridor that leads to the ice, test your slapshot and get acquainted with some of the legendary stars of the Canadiens franchise. Until September 10.

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts has just launched Parall(elles), a look at the influence of female designers from the mid-19th century to today.