Sarah's Weekend List, April 29-May 1

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city!

Happy Eid to those celebrating the close of Ramadan on Sunday evening!

Newly-engaged punk princess Avril Lavigne rocks out at Place Bell, Sunday 7pm.

Singer-pianist sensation Charlotte Cardin charms the crowd at MTelus, Friday, Saturday AND Sunday, 8pm.

Dance your heart out with an Ile Soniq lineup, with Kayzo and New Breed sharing the top billing, supported by Space Laces, Reaper, Effin and more, at the Grand Quay at the Port of Montreal. Saturday, 9pm.

Indie-pop singer-songwriter Ashe delights at the Corona, Saturday 8pm.

Liverpool duo King Hannah visit L’Escogriffe, Sunday, 8pm.

Metal band Hypocrisy visits Studio TD (former L’Astral) with Hideous Divinity, The Agonist and Carach Angren. Sunday, 7pm.

Yum! The Grand PoutineFest at Place Vertu is underway, with over 20 poutines to choose from and a variety of family-friendly fun. Friday to Sunday.

Lots of theatre to check out!

Infinitheatre presents the English-language debut of Marc-André Thibault’s play Mazel Tov. A shocking incident at an interfaith wedding leads the bride, groom and best man on a trip to the emergency room in this darkly comic story about harsh words. Opens Friday night at Kin Experience, 397A Ste Catherine W. Until May 8.

Geordie Theatre returns to live performances for little ones with new show From The Stars in the Sky to The Fish in the Sea. Miu Lan is a child who can change into any shape they want… but they can’t decide what they want to be! This is an adaptation from a children’s book by trans Canadian writer Kai Cheng Tom, who wanted to send a reassuring message to children who exist outside the gender binary. Saturday and Sunday, at Centaur Theatre.

Black Theatre Workshop returns to live theatre with Pipeline, playwright Dominique Morisseau’s look at the phenomenon known as “the school to prison pipeline”. Mom Nya is a devoted teacher in the public school system who works hard to make sure her son Omari gets into a private school. But will one incident threaten Omari’s academic career - and his future? The production has switched over to a French cast, at La Licorne this weekend.

Jeux de crépuscule is a new dance work by Ariane Boulet, a dancer who spent eight years creating original works in long-term care homes. Assembling other dancers who performed with her in those spaces, she has crafted a 75-minute ensemble piece that questions how we approach ageing and how to better approach our golden years. Performances of Jeux are paired with a raft of thoughtful programming to further the conversation. This weekend at Espace Wilder. Until Sunday.

Les Grand Ballets presents Luna, a show inspired by the music of Tchaikovsky and Earth’s relationship with the moon. Until Sunday.

Initially delayed by covid, the FILMharmonic Orchestra with Maestro Francis Choiniere mounts the stellar Holst: The Planets ath Maison Symphonique, Saturday, April 30.

Jane Glover conducts a smattering of Beethoven and Mozart with the Orchestre metropolitain, Friday 7:30pm at Maison Symphonique.

Robotics, A-I and music: artificial intelligence will compose and perform new music on three cellos for Living Vessels, in this collaboration by Montreal Life Support & Woulg at the SAT, Friday and Saturday at 7pm.

And I’ll be hosting a new panel conversation for Sunday @ The Segal, this time to delve into the creation of April Fools, an immersive rock musical cabaret created by Israeli singing sensation Keren Peles. Inspired by events in her own life, Keren has written a story about a woman who has it all - but is sorely tempted to embark on an affair. The English-language debut of April Fools launches next week, but previews start on Sunday. Join me and the team behind this musical, Sunday at 11am virtually here or at the Segal’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Check out 200 paintings in a variety of styles at the Art by the Water Exhibit & Sale, with a percentage of sales going to the Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation. At the Beaconsfield Yacht Club, 26 Lakeshore Road, on Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 5pm.

Streaming: the final seasons of thriller Ozark and buddy comedy Grace and Frankie land on Netflix.



ONGOING

The Insectarium has reopened post-renovation with a fresh look at all the creepy, crawly, pretty creatures. The team redesigned the space to give visitors an intimate look at what it is to be an insect: in the Alcoves, vibrating floors and ultraviolet projections allow you to imagine how insects feel and see the world. Visitors get to move like an insect, too, slipping through cracks or trodding on rods hanging from the ceiling. Then you get to observe bugs up close, followed by a trip through the Dome, and finally, a greenhouse-like space, the Great Vivarium, where roaming butterflies are the special attraction.

And reminder that the first signs of spring will also be visible nearby at the Botanical Gardens, and the Planetarium and the Biodome are also open - but getting your timed ticket in advance is an absolute must! A little further away, on Ile Sainte-Hélène, the Biosphère is also open.

At the Montreal Science Centre, explore evolution in Human or explore the process of invention in Fabrik - Creativity Factory. Plus, the movie theatre is open, so you can sit back and learn about Sea Lions and the Great Bear Rainforest - in IMAX 3D!

Stranger Than Kindness is a new exhibition based on the life and work of Nick Cave, the Aussie-born artist known for his deep baritone and religiously-tinged lyrics probing love, religion and violence. We start in his hometown Wangaratta, then travel to London then Berlin, then a loving recreation of his actual home office. Over 300 bits of ephemera, from lyrics to letters, books to bits of hair, bring the show to livid life. Keep your eyes peeled for an email Leonard Cohen wrote to Cave after tragedy hit his family… Cohen is one of Cave’s inspirations, and that’s partly why Stranger Than Kindness is stopping off here after its inaugural run in Copenhagen. The show opens Friday at Galerie de la Maison du Festival, 305 Sainte-Catherine. Until August 7.

At the McCord: Piqutiapiit celebrates and elucidates the incredible craftwork of Inuit women. Montreal-based, Kuujjuaq-born artist Niap is the driving force behind the show. We view the tools and the practical works they helped to craft, including beadwork and clothing. And there is original work from Niap, who is currently artist-in-residence at the McCord.

Also check out the fascinating exhibit JJ Levine: Queer Portraits. The Montreal artist presents 52 intimate images of people who self-identify as queer, selected from three different series taken between now and 2006.

Indie venue Montreal Improv is back, at its new home in St Henri. Catch one or more of the four shows up this weekend! Tickets and schedules here.

Cabaret Celeste is a new show at the recently renovated Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth Hotel. A meeting room has been converted to a cozy cabaret space for this Cirque Éloize production, which was cancelled hours before its original opening back in December (thanks, Omicron). Celeste draws inspiration from the astrophysical… think tarot, horoscopes, planets and deities … and it is by equal turns sensual and silly! I loved the creative clay juggling act, and the master of ceremony’s Cyr wheel act. The talented and gorgeous Coral Egan provides the vocals through a slew of pop songs, ranging from Frank Sinatra to Coldplay to Leonard Cohen.

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts presents Nicolas Party: L'heure mauve, a look at the Swiss artist’s pastels, watercolours and sculptures, set against murals he’s painted in the Museum… plus with 50 works selected by Party from the Museum’s collection. The show title is a reference to ‘that fleeting moment when the fading light casts purple hues over the landscape’ - how dreamy!

Exporail, the Canadian train museum in St Constant presents: Train, a Railroad to Dreams: A World in Miniature. It’s an homage to toy trains… so you start with the smallest of the trains, then pivot to marvel at the 50 life-size vehicles on display in the Grand Gallery.