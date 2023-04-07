Sarah’s Weekend List, April 7-10

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca.

The Montreal Science Centre has just launched Hockey: Faster Than Ever, an action-packed exploration of the science and culture, technology and triumph of the sport. Experience what it is like to be in a NHL locker room and the corridor that leads to the ice, test your slapshot and get acquainted with some of the legendary stars of the Canadiens franchise. Until September 10.

Do you start bobbing your head every time you hear the opening theme to HBO hit The White Lotus? Bring your baggage - both physical and metaphorical - to the touring dance party Ciao Amore: White Lotus, inspired by the TV show’s soundtrack. And how appropriate: the score is composed by a Montrealer, Cristobal Tapia de Veer. Do your best Monica Vitti at Bar le Ritz PDB, Friday 11pm.

Friday music picks: metal double bill. Norwegian metal avant-gardists Enslaved & Insomnium, melodic death metal act from Finland, hit up Corona, 7pm. English alt-rockers Sports Team at Petit Campus, 8:30pm. Welsh electronic duo the Russell brothers aka Overmono at the SAT, 9pm. LA DJ Habstrakt at Club Soda, 10pm.

Saturday: Montreal rapper FouKi, Place Bell at 7:30pm. Indie pop artist Layla Eden aka awfultune at L’Escogriffe, 8pm. Pop crooner Alexander Stewart at LeStudio TD, 8pm.

Moroccan Montrealer Yazid brings his brand of Quebecois rock and acoustic folk to Salle Claude-Léveillée, Friday 8pm.

Montreal Symphony Orchestra presents Haydn’s Biblical oratorio The Creation, with Bernard LAbadie conducting and singers Miah Persson, Andrew Haji and Matthew Brook. At Maison symphonique, Friday, 7:30pm and Saturday, 2:30pm.

Centaur Theatre is launching the English-language premiere of King Dave on Friday. Alexandre Goyette’s tale of a Haitian-Canadian making his way in Montreal North was an instant classic when it first came out 20 years ago, and a recent revival garnered sold-out houses. Rising star Patrick Emmanuel Abellard takes up the crown as Dave in this production, in addition to translating the text. Until April 16.

Also at Centaur: in The Rishta, McGill student and South Asian Montrealer Samah has found love, but isn’t sure if her strict family will accept her suitor. So she teams up with a matchmaker to find a way to win them over. A new production from the Muslim theatre company Silk Road Theatre, at The Centaur until Saturday - I absolutely loved this show!

Catch an adventurous circus romp through a single train ride in Passagers, a 7 Doigts de la Main production. The show takes time to pull back the curtain on each passenger, with fluid displays of athleticism and movement. The show pulls into La Tohu with a brand new cast, until Saturday.

Andy Hendrickson (The Late Show and 30 Rock) headlines at the Comedy Nest with support from Haddi Kubba, Elspeth Wright and Ernie Vicente and more. Saturday, 8:30 and 10pm.

Get cozy at Hurley’s Bar on Crescent with The World's Smallest Comedy Night. Friday, 8pm.

Over 30 vendors will be hawking their wares at Bazar Vintage du Plateau at Eglise St-Denis, Saturday, 10 to 5:30pm. (Laurier Metro)

Welcome to the royal court! Dr Sketchy Montreal hosts their live drawing session, with the theme “Royal” starring Heaven Genderfck as model. Saturday, 2 to 5pm.

At Montreal Improv in St Henri, check out The Lethal Lottery, a single-elimination tournament, hosted by James McGee. Cards Against Humanity-inspired Plus a performance by the St-Henri Jazz Society Sunday, 5pm.

Opulence is the big theme at The Wiggle Room. On the bill, burlesque dancers Eldritch Mor, Miami Minx, Rosie Bourgeoisie and Galadriel Caresse. Hosted by Wiggle owner, Frenchy Jones. Friday, 9pm. On Saturday, Babes Babes Babes: Spring Break Burlesque Tour brings James & the Giant Pasty, Bon Bon Bombay, Zyra Lee Vanity, Wrong Note Rusty and Belle Jumelles to the stage, 7:30pm.

ONGOING EVENTS

The Ste-Hélène Bistro-Terrasse at Parc Jean-Drapeau is putting on an Urban Sugar Shack, with a traditional three-course menu on Saturdays and Sundays, until April 16. (Free for kids under 2.)

Take in brunch or dinner in a heated, geodesic dome - with a great view - on the rooftop Hotel William Gray in Old Montreal. Their “Winter Terrasse” is segueing into sugar shack season, with apple and Sortilège whisky cheesecake on the menu! Reserve your dome in advance - minimum of four guests, to a maximum of eight. Also in Old Montreal: dinner and brunch deals at Happening Gourmand! The 15th edition features 11 restaurants in Old Montreal offering table d’hôte menus for brunch and dinner. Sup at restos like Kyo Bar Japonais, Maggie Oakes, Méchant Boeuf and Jacopo. Brunches are on offer weekends, starting at $22. For dinner, choose a three-course menu at the following price points: $32, $42 or $52. Until Sunday.

Illumi – Dazzling World of Lights in Laval relaunches tonight, just in time for spring break! Walk or drive through 19 universes along a 3-kilometre walk, and be dazzled by 25 million LED lights! If you have been to past Illumis, this one will have new tableaux to check out - like the dinosaurs! Until April 9.

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts has just launched Parall(elles), a look at the influence of female designers from the mid-19th century to today.

Lasting Impressions wraps you up in various iconic scenes painted by the artists both in and adjacent to the Impressionist movement. Get cozy with Renoir’s luncheon guests and idle with Georges Seurat’s park-goers, while enveloped in a French soundtrack ranging from Debussy to Piaf to Aznavour. The first half is a primer to the artists, highlighting lesser-known women artists. After an entracte, you don yellow 3D glasses for the full immersive effect. Seating is arranged like a bistro, complete with a simple menu and wine list. At Espace St-Denis, now until April 24!

The Van Gogh - Distorsion immersive walk-through show returns from its COP15-Christmas break as of Monday. Experience 225 of the iconic artist’s works in this three-gallery show, set up in the OASIS immersion space at Palais des congrès.