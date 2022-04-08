Sarah's Weekend List, April 8-10

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca.

Final weekend to check out Imagine Monet at Arsenal Gallery in Little Burgundy. The people who brought you the Van Gogh immersive experience shift their attention to Claude Monet, one of the most iconic of the French Impressionist painters. The roughly 35-minute show introduces you to his work, and then you are immersed in his iconic water lilies and Japanese footbridge scenes, as well as rich snapshots from nature, beaches and busy French streets and ports. A meditative visit with one of the greatest painters. Until Sunday.

Sixteen Montreal musicians who specialize in a range of genres are assembling to raise money for Ukrainian refugees. Music for Ukraine is being organized by Norman Nawrocki, who has family and friends back in Ukraine and Poland, has assembled his own group, DaZoque!, as well as pianist Serhiy Salov, singer Olga Cotilar-Lemeshko, violinist Mariusz Monczak and the Bagg Street Klezmer Band. Proceeds go to Folkowisko Foundation, which is helping refugees crossing into Poland. $20 in advance, $30 at the door… and tickets are going fast! Friday, 7:30pm at La Sala Rossa

Listener Louise also let us know that the Mansonville Baptist Church will hold a mechoui fundraiser for Ukraine. Saturday, noon to 7pm. Cash only!

Stranger Than Kindness is a new exhibition based on the life and work of Nick Cave, the Aussie-born artist known for his deep baritone and religiously-tinged lyrics probing love, religion and violence. We start in his hometown Wangaratta, then travel to London then Berlin, then a loving recreation of his actual home office. Over 300 bits of ephemera, from lyrics to letters, books to bits of hair, bring the show to livid life. Keep your eyes peeled for an email Leonard Cohen wrote to Cave after tragedy hit his family… Cohen is one of Cave’s inspirations, and that’s partly why Stranger Than Kindness is stopping off here after its inaugural run in Copenhagen. The show opens Friday at Galerie de la Maison du Festival, 305 Sainte-Catherine. Until August 7.

Snail Mail aka American indie artist Lindsay Jordan ventures to Club Soda, Saturday 8pm.

The Musical Box: The Lamb Dies Down on Broadway at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Friday and Saturday, 8pm

French pop and nu-disco band L’Impératrice lights up MTelus, Saturday 8pm. Scottish post-rockers Mogwai visit the Corona, Saturday 8pm.

Monster Spectacular XXVI rampages into the Olympic Stadium, Saturday at 7pm.

Festival de la Voix wraps up its ninth edition with soprano Frédéricka Petithomme and Ensemble Obiora, at the Unitarian Church of Montreal (5035 de Maisonneuve), Saturday, 3pm.

Michael Harrison headlines the Comedy Nest, with terrific guests at the Saturday show: Heidi Foss and Rachid Badouri! Friday and Saturday, 8 and 10:30pm.

Dr Sketchy Montreal presents a new live model drawing session, titled ‘Lady of the Gold’ with burlesquer Black Mamba portraying golden goddess Oxum. Prizes are up for grabs! MainLine Theatre on Sunday, 2pm.

McGill’s Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society take a trip to ‘60s New York with a Neil Simon-Bob Fosse musical, Sweet Charity. Charity Hope Valentine is a taxi dance hall hostess and an eternal optimist who falls for a smooth actor… tunes include Big Spender, If My Friends Could See Me Now and The Rich Man’s Frug. Until Saturday at MainLine Theatre.

On the bill at Montreal burlesque HQ The Wiggle Room this weekend: Kitty Kin Evil Enshantay, Isa Strawberry and Miss Meow. Friday and Saturday.

This is Parkinson’s Disease Awareness month. Entraidons-Nous, a local group that supports people with neurological conditions and their families, is organizing a social event for families affected by Parkinson’s. Grab a coffee and join in, at IGA Stadium, 285 Gary-Carter on Sunday, 1 to 4pm. Thank you to listener Nadia sending us that.

ONGOING

At the McCord: Piqutiapiit celebrates and elucidates the incredible craftwork of Inuit women. Montreal-based, Kuujjuaq-born artist Niap is the driving force behind the show. We view the tools and the practical works they helped to craft, including beadwork and clothing. And there is original work from Niap, who is currently artist-in-residence at the McCord.

Indie venue Montreal Improv is back, at its new home in St Henri. Catch one or more of the four shows up this weekend! Tickets and schedules here.

Walk or drive through Cavalia’s magical Illumi circuit in Laval. If you caught the show last year, it’s nearly entirely a brand new show, with many new ‘universes’ to discover, like the candy blizzard, giant puppies and kittens, an Aladdin-inspired palace and a ‘submarine tunnel’. Until April 17.

Cabaret Celeste is a new show at the recently renovated Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth Hotel. A meeting room has been converted to a cozy cabaret space for this Cirque Éloize production, which was cancelled hours before its original opening back in December (thanks, Omicron). Celeste draws inspiration from the astrophysical… think tarot, horoscopes, planets and deities … and it is by equal turns sensual and silly! I loved the creative clay juggling act, and the master of ceremony’s Cyr wheel act. The talented and gorgeous Coral Egan provides the vocals through a slew of pop songs, ranging from Frank Sinatra to Coldplay to Leonard Cohen.

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts presents Nicolas Party: L'heure mauve, a look at the Swiss artist’s pastels, watercolours and sculptures, set against murals he’s painted in the Museum… plus with 50 works selected by Party from the Museum’s collection. The show title is a reference to ‘that fleeting moment when the fading light casts purple hues over the landscape’ - how dreamy!

The McCord Museum has just launched the fascinating JJ Levine: Queer Portraits. The Montreal artist presents 52 intimate images of people who self-identify as queer, selected from three different series taken between now and 2006.

The Montreal Science Centre is open: explore evolution in Human or explore the process of invention in Fabrik - Creativity Factory. Plus, the movie theatre is open, so you can sit back and learn about Sea Lions and the Great Bear Rainforest - in IMAX 3D!

Run away to the circus, at least metaphorically, with Pointe-à-Callière It's Circus Time! Over 350 objects will explore the 200-some year history of the art in Quebec, through costumes, props, training equipment and more.

The McCord Museum hosts Parachute: Subversive Fashion of the '80s. It's a moody, bold look at the style and messaging of the decade through the stylings of Parachute, a made-in-Montreal label created by a British fashion designer and an American architect. Their concept stores were soon found in New York and Los Angeles, and their creations were in demand from the likes of Madonna, Peter Gabriel and David Bowie! And don't miss the harrowing Indigenous Voices of Today, which highlights the voices of people from different Indigenous communities. The show both reveals the craftsmanship of every day traditional objects like waterproof parkas and sewing tools, then explores the exploitation and oppression of Indigenous families and land, then finishes with realistic questions about reconciliation.

Exporail, the Canadian train museum in St Constant presents: Train, a Railroad to Dreams: A World in Miniature. It’s an homage to toy trains… so you start with the smallest of the trains, then pivot to marvel at the 50 life-size vehicles on display in the Grand Gallery.