Sarah’s Weekend List, August 11-13

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca.

Fierté Montréal concludes with its parade on Sunday. The 2.9-kilometre route follows René-Lévesque from Metcalfe east to Alexandre-DeSeve. Departure is at 1pm, with the moment of silence to honour lives lost to AIDS and bigotry at 2:30pm. The festival wraps up with a closing dance party at the Big O Esplanade, 2 to 9:45pm and a close-out concert with local pop singer Reve, 10pm. There are other events through the weekend, including Mýa headlining outdoor show DistinXion at the Big O esplanade, with Vivek Shraya and Aime Simone on the lineup, Friday 5pm.

Osheaga is over, but the festival’s dance party sibling ÎleSoniq will be taking over at Parc Jean-Drapeau. Headliners include Martin Garrix, AFrojack and The Chainsmokers. Saturday and Sunday, with a pre-party on Friday at Le Studio TD and after party shows at Newspeak and New City Gas through the weekend.

In and around Place des Festivals, The International First Peoples’ Festival celebrates Indigenous cultures from around the world First Nations. Learn about Abenaki cuisine Saturday at Le Central, or Inuit culture at NFB Space. Or avoid the rain, and take in a movie screening like Kaatohkitopii, a documentary about a Blackfoot cowboy. Keep an eye out for the giant puppets on Sunday! Until August 17.

The International Balloon Festival of St-Jean-sur-Richelieu kicks off its 40th edition on Friday. Look for the tiger, sloth and unicorn high in the skies! Live music starts in the afternoon, with artists like Clay and Friends and Ceelo Green on Friday, Marie-Mai and Bebe Rexha on Saturday and Les Trois Accords on Sunday. Chow down at the Gourmet Alley, ride the inflatables and take a snap at the Jardin du ciel.Until Sunday. The Festival continues August 17-20.

The Huntingdon Fair, one of the country’s oldest agricultural fairs, is underway! The theme for the 195th theme: Party till the cows come home! Kids will enjoy the rides and petting zoo. Learn about farming at the École-O-Champ station. Take in a variety of tractor pulls - from lawn tractors to antiques to kids’ pedals to souped-up monsters. The demolition derby goes Sunday, 12:30pm. A horse show, volleyball tournament and live music enrich the weekend. Until Sunday.

Culture will be on full display at Festival Orientalys, which presents a panoply of performances and workshops from Asian, Middle Eastern and African countries. Peruse the Souk at the Clock Tower Quay, where you can see wares from Afghanistan to Lebanon and Yemen. Or sign up for a workshop on various forms of dance, from Persian and Romani, baladi to belly, learn about Thai cuisine or learn about Mongolian and Egyptian calligraphy. At the Old Port until Sunday.

The country’s largest anime convention Otakuthon. Meet your favourite artist or video game performer, compete to qualify for the World Cosplay Summit, participate in the Masquerade, Saturday 7:30pm, and check out the Orchestre de jeu video, Friday 10pm. Fantastic Beasts actor Dan Fogler is one of the visiting stars. At Palais des congrès until Sunday.

The annual Perseids meteor shower will be visible this weekend! RASC Montreal hosts the Papacosmas Perseids viewing event, Friday at 8pm. Bring a chair or blanket to 150 Chemin des Pins, in Ste Anne’s next to the Bellevue Observatory. My pal Trevor aka Plateau Astro hosts a viewing party, Saturday 9:30pm at Parc Beaubien. Friend of the station Andrew Fazekas will host an online viewing event, as well.

Nearly 30 years to the day since that infamous concert, Metallica returns to the Big O Friday and Sunday! And if you can’t make either show, how about tribute night at the Beanfield? The Montreal Metallica Takeover is Saturday, 8pm.

Singer Sam Smith is at the Bell Centre, Saturday, 8pm.

Vancouver’s ‘clusterfolk legends’ The Dreadnoughts perform their folk-punk sound at Foufounes électriques, Friday.

Miss hockey? Get your fix down at the Montreal Science Centre. Hockey: Faster Than Ever, an action-packed exploration of the science and culture, technology and triumph of the sport. Take part in an air hockey championship this Saturday to help fundraise for the Centre’s Foundation. Register here. Sixty teams will take part in three tournaments, with prizes up for grabs! In the rest of the show, experience what it is like to be in an NHL locker room and the corridor that leads to the ice, test your slapshot and get acquainted with some of the legendary stars of the Canadiens franchise. Until September 10.

ItalfestMTL continues, with a variety of events all over town. Check out a series of free concerts at the Esplanade Tranquille in the Quartier des spectacles, including Michel Pagliaro Friday, 9pm. Professionally-trained hula hooper Élodie Sanna shares her circus tricks Friday, 5pm and Saturday and Sunday, 3pm. And a photo exhibit chronicles a sometimes taboo subject: being queer and Italian. Unveiling the Queer-Italian-Canadian Experience is a combination of portrait photography and literary prose, at Casa d’Italia until August 20.



World-class tennis action will wrap up at the National Bank Open, with matches at the IGA Stadium.

Film Noir au Canal screens World War II drama Army of Shadows, based on Joseph Kessel’s novel about a member of the French resistance who finds himself jailed by the Nazis - and yearning for revenge. Trumpeter Alex Dejardins opens the evening, followed by an introduction to the movie by critic Bruno Dequen. Sunday, 7pm at Square St-Patrick.

At Theatre de verdure in Lafontaine Park, saxophonist and jazz composer Benjamin Descharmps performs his new album, Augmented Reality, Friday 8:30pm. Brazilian jazz guitarist Rodrigo Simões and his trio perform Saturday, 8:30pm. Singer Salomé Leclerc performs Sunday, 8:30pm. Free- but arrive early!

Chris Cope (Jimmy Kimmel Live, Cooking on High) headlines at The Comedy Nest, with support from Darren Henwood, Gino Durante and more. Friday and Saturday, 8 and 10:30pm.

Comedian Ricky Gervais comes to Place Bell, Saturday 7:30pm.

Get cozy at Hurley’s Bar on Crescent with The World's Smallest Comedy Night. Friday, 8pm.

At Montreal Improv in St Henri, check out a variety of shows, including Once Upon a Time and Never Again… An Improvised Fairytale. Friday 6:30pm, and Troubador, scenes inspired by ‘soulful, whimsical’ multi-instrumentalist Christian, Friday, 9:30pm.

Energy is the theme this weekend at The Wiggle Room. On the bill, Saint Stella, Honey Lustre, Zilly Lilly, Enshantay and Joy Rider, with hosting by host-performer Frenchy Jones. Friday and Saturday at 9pm.

Banish that summertime sadness at Lana Del Rey Burlesque. Performers paying homage to Lana include MC Roxy Torpedo, Avecti Cutthroat, Honey Lustre, Little Galaxia, Rosie Bourgeoisie and Zyra Lee Vanity, with stage kittens Milky Buns and Sasha Desir. Saturday, 8pm at Café Cléo.

ONGOING EVENTS

Arriving in Quebec for the first time, Inside Dalí is a three-part exploration that takes you beyond the iconic Surrealist’s strange mustache. Born in Catalonia in 1904, Salvador Dalí is known for his melting clocks and affinity for telephones and lobsters. First, a 35-minute ‘immersion’ of his works in a room with 7-metre high ceilings, then a 360-degree experience in The Mirror Room, concluding with a more straightforward look at the artist’s life. At the Arsenal Art Gallery in Griffintown, until September 4.

The McCord Stewart Museum’s excellent and informative Indigenous Voices of Today: Knowledge, Trauma, Resilience profiles the 11 nations living within the borders of Quebec, with testimonies and carefully curated objects.

Over at the Botanical Gardens, the lilies approach the end of the blooms, while the lotus and hibiscus flowers are beginning to awaken. See which other flowers are in bloom this week.

SOS Vortex is the ‘little brother’ to the SOS Labyrinth in the Old Port. Enter the vibrant time vortex of a mad scientist while learning about ecology and climate change. The structure is made of recycled containers, with eye-catching colours and Pop Art esthetic. At the CF Carrefour Laval parking lot (corner of Daniel-Johnon and Le Carrefour) until October 29.

The Infinite virtual reality experience returns to Montreal at a different location, with new, immersive footage shot from the International Space Station. Over the course of an hour, the exhibit puts you shoulder-to-shoulder with astronauts like David Saint-Jacques, taking you through their day orbiting the Earth. A jaw-dropping V-R treat! At 2 de la Commune Street West in the Old Port.

Cirque du soleil is presenting its 20th “big top” show, Echo. Fifty-one artists bring this ode to nature and creativity to life, with thrilling acrobatic acts, contorsion and animal-masked antics. Echo is a bit of an esthetic departure from the visual over-the-topness you might have come to expect from a Cirque production. Visually, the bowler hats and blue skies brought Belgian surrealist René Magritte to mind. The stage is dominated by a large, white cube that moves and interacts with performers - with a super-sized, unexpected transformation before intermission. I adored the banquine and human cradle acts with Color Paper People, and the soaring 'fireflies' - a duo that are lifted into the air by their hair. Until August 20 in the Old Port.

Pointe-à-Callière Museum in Old Montreal just launched Egypt: Three Millennia on the Nile. This exhibit traces life both ordinary and royal on the legendary river, dating from the start of human settlement to the Roman conquest. Some 320 items will be displayed in an exclusive agreement with the Museo Egizio in Turin, including jewelry, statues, tools, sarcophagi and more! Until October 15.