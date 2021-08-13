Sarah's Weekend List, August 13-15

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to . produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca

Montreal's Pride Festival concludes Sunday with a modified afternoon Parade. Participants are invited to gather starting at noon Parc Jeanne Mance in the Plateau, then begin moving at 1pm down Parc Ave, veering east on René-Levesque Boulevard, towards the Gay Village. There are also community events, live music and drag performances through the weekend, including pre-recorded shows at the Olympic Park Esplanade that are also broadcast online (tickets still left for Saturday's Cabaret Orgullo Latinx!) and the Pride Circus Cabaret at le Monastère. Friday is Pride Day at La Ronde, too! And heck out The Walls Have Ears, an open-air exhibit on Ste Catherine in the Village that tracks significant places, events, and neighbourhoods from Montreal's queer history.

La Falla is an annual event that draws on a tradition in Valencia, Spain where a giant sculpture is built over several weeks, then set on fire with lots of fanfare! The the Falla de St Michel (pronouned 'fa-ya') was not set ablaze in 2020, so it returns with several embellishments made by local groups. )Organizers have decided 2022 will be the big conflagration.) But you can still admire the roughly 15-foot-tall Falla at La Tohu all weekend, with a lineup of musicians providing entertainment, including Senegalese-Canadian singer Elage Diouf, group Boogat and singer La Bronze. There will be dance workshops and circus performances, to boot. Les week-ends cirque highlights three up-and-coming troupes, Loco-Motion by Battements de Cirque, Kleen by Cie Zirconium and Synapse by Cirque Hors Piste. And Aux balcons Saint-Michel unleashes acrobats and other performers into the nearby streets, with pop-up performances every weekend, until September 6.

Circus troupes bring their shows to outdoor spots in the Old Port: this weekend, Cirque Éloize presents De Mille Feux Friday, 5pm to 8pm, Saturday, 11am to 7:30pm and Sunday, 11am to 5pm. Two new troupes begin next week, with shows until September 5.

The Biosphère on Ile Ste Helene is reopening after a long closure, joining the Space of Life constellation that also includes the Biodome. There are free visits all weekend, but it might be tough to snag a ticket - in that case, why not reserve a visit in the weeks to come? With the new "red alert" climate report out from the UN this week, the Biosphère's mission is as urgent as ever: to educate Montrealers about the environment and how best to care for it.

Festival Mural has just kicked off, with guided tours, live music and of course, live art to discover. Some of artists taking out their brushes and spray cans include Waxhead, Drew Young and Michelle Hoogveld, a Calgary native who has transformed the 14 storeys of St Germain Hotel. Live performers include Coeur de Pirate, Robert Robert and Sarahmée. Until August 22.

Fantasia Festival has returned for its 25th edition with a combination of online and in-person screenings of the world's wildest, most creative fantasy, sci-fi and horror. See Japan's heartwarming Love, Life and Goldfish, about a repressed young man caught in a love triangle (plus, goldfish fishing) on Friday. On demand: Alien on Stage: The Documentary chronicles a Dorset community stage production of Ridley Scott's classic sci-fi film. Or indulge in Friday the 13th vibes with Agnes, about the demonic possession of a convent, or Frank & Zed, a light-hearted puppet romp with lots of gore, zombies, and more gore. Until August 25.

Several Montreal locations are taking part in Free Comic Book Day, an annual event to offer free books to fans and encourage new readers. The list includes Chez Geeks on St Denis, Omnibus Bookstore on Ste Catherine (they will also host an artist doing quick sketches) and Komico on Décarie. Plug in your postal code here to locate the store nearest you. Happy reading!

Just because the Habs didn't beat Tampa doesn't mean the Cup isn't 'coming home.' The Stanley Cup visits Beaconsfield on Friday with hometown hero Alex Killorn, and Mathieu Joseph brings it to Montreal-North on Sunday.

From the TV screen to the Old Port: Tokyo Olympians like Amélie Kretz will be competing in the Copley triathlon Friday until Sunday.



Burlesque is back, baby! Zyra Lee, Roxy Torpedo, Sugar Vixen and Butterscotch Blondie strut their stuff at The Wiggle Room, Friday and Saturday, 8:30pm.

Yes Montreal hosts the What the Pop! art exhibition, with over a dozen Quebec artists taking part, at the Centre St Jax downtown, Saturday, 12 to 5pm.

The weekend is stacked at POP Montreal's the outdoor, abandoned warehouse structure MDP at L'Entrepot 77 in Mile End, with Friday's late night screening of a classic movie set in the drag scene of '60s Tokyo, Saturday's dog fashion show and Pride party and on Sunday, a family-friendly participatory art-making event. Located at77 Bernard East.

Want to go to space, for a fraction of the cost and without any air sickness or g-force? The Phi Centre presents The Infinite at the Arsenal gallery in Griffintown. Would-be astronauts strap on virtual reality headsets, then walk into a cavernous room. But what your eyes see is a slightly smaller version of the International Space Station. Stepping aboard, you reach out to activate capsules that bring you elbow-to-elbow with actual astronauts, like Quebec's own David Saint-Jacques. In these 360-degree capsules, the space travellers explain how they work, eat and exercise 400 kilometres from home. Since it's the Phi Centre, the VR show is then complemented by two immersive art projects inspired by the themes at hand. It's a vivid, thrilling and educational adventure - no spacesuit required - brought to you by a collaboration with NASA, the ISS National Lab, Time Studios and Montreal outfit Felix & Paul Studios. Appropriate for ages 8 and up.

Electronic music producer Maxime Dangles and visual artist Dylan bring the sea to you in Ecosysteme. This immersive journey started with a team of marine ecology researchers, and evolved into an imaginative, atmospheric exploration of life underwater. At the Satosphere until August 21.