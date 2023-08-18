Sarah’s Weekend List, August 18-20

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca.

Welcome to Montrey’all! The second edition (only?) of Evenko’s country music fest Lasso takes over Parc Jean-Drapeau. Headliners are two big names: rising star Kane Brown on Friday and the acclaimed Chris Stapleton Saturday. Look for local stars like Les Hay Babies and Francis DeGrandpré alongside out-of-town big draws like Elle King, Jake Owen and the Brothers Osborne. On island: Cheat Codes hosts Lasso’s first afterparty at Le Studio TD, Friday 11pm.

Madonna was due to perform at the Bell Centre this weekend, but she’s recovering from a health scare from earlier this summer. In homage to Madge, fans will attempt to break a record for the greatest number of Madonna impersonators in one spot! Performer Jimmy Moore will lead the attempt in the Village on Saturday, wrapping up the night with a performance at 6pm. Participants sign up in advance here. Show up dressed as Madonna (or not) and take a snap at the photobooth. (The last record was set in NYC in 2014 with 440 people. We got this!) Head to Ste Catherine Street between Champlain and Alexandre-de-Sève, 3pm to 9:30pm. (A nice way to tide you over until Madonna makes up for her lost time in January.)

Local wrassling heroes Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn and stars like Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes and more come to play at the WWE Supershow. Place Bell in Laval, Sunday 7pm.

The 15th edition of Festival Afromonde celebrates the culture, food and art of the Black Diaspora with live entertainment. Friday’s music programming is female-powered, starting off with DJ Kid Crayola at 5pm and winding down with singer Libianca and DJ Tokyo. Sample dishes from around the world at the 10 food kiosks after you take in a dance workshop and fashion show. At the Clocktower Beach until Sunday.



The Greater Montreal RibFest will raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters at the Provigo Angus in Rosemont, until Sunday. Open 11am to 10pm, Sunday close time at 7pm.

The 14th NDG Arts Week continues this weekend, with a puppet parade at NDG Park, Saturday 2-4pm, On Sunday, join the block party, 12-4pm at 5754 Upper Lachine Road, and a closing concert, 7pm at The Wheel Club.

Final weekend to enjoy the 40th edition of the International Balloon Festival of St-Jean-sur-Richelieu. Look for the tiger, sloth and unicorn high in the skies! Live music starts in the afternoon, with artists like Marie-Gold and Rick Ross on Friday, Sophia Bel and Olivia Khoury Saturday and Roxane Bruneau and Pelch Sunday. Chow down at the Gourmet Alley, ride the inflatables and take a snap at the Jardin du ciel.Until Sunday. The Festival continues August 17-20.

ItalfestMTL continues, with a variety of events all over town, including a mini film festival thai weekend. Check out a free screening of Legacy, a new interpretation of Vittorio Rossi’s follow-up to The Chain. The Testa family is beset by another set of troubles - this time, a false accusation of corruption that emerges at the Charbonneau Commission. Catch the show Friday, 7:30pm at Casa d’Italia, where the exhibit Unveiling the Queer-Italian-Canadian Experience wraps up on Sunday.

Film Noir au Canal concludes its season with Quentin Tarantino’s homage to Blaxploitation movies. Flight attendant Jackie Brown (Pam Grier) smuggles money on the job, but when she is nabbed by law enforcement, she makes a deal to turn in her boss. But Jackie has a plan to stay free - and keep her money. Band Grindhouse Collective opens up the evening, followed by a movie introduction from critic Helen Faradji. Sunday, 8:30pm at Square St-Patrick.

Catvideofest 2023 is just that: 73 minutes of cat videos! Part of the ticket proceeds will go to the Animal Rescue Network. A second screening was added after the first one earlier this week sold out. Make it meowy weekend on Saturday, 2:30pm at Cinéma du Parc.

Last weekend to see Cirque du soleil’s 20th “big top” show, Echo. Fifty-one artists bring this ode to nature and creativity to life, with thrilling acrobatic acts, contorsion and animal-masked antics. Echo is a bit of an esthetic departure from the visual over-the-topness you might have come to expect from a Cirque production. Until Sunday in the Old Port.

At Theatre de verdure in Lafontaine Park, catch a free show by folk band Connective Tissue, Friday at 8:30pm.

Mark Little (Conan and Just for Laughs) spins his unique comedic take on the world when he headlines at The Comedy Nest, with support from Kyra Carleto, Thomas Calnan, Hector Rivas and more. Friday and Saturday, 8 and 10:30pm.

Get cozy at Hurley’s Bar on Crescent with The World's Smallest Comedy Night. Friday, 8pm.

At Montreal Improv in St Henri, check out a variety of shows, including one inspired by a cheeky card game: I will be hosting the no-holds-barred Improv Against Humanity, Friday, 9:30pm.

Opulence is the theme this weekend at The Wiggle Room. On the bill: Ava Lure. Fifi Fontome, Miami Minx and Zyra Lee Vanity, with hosting by host-performer Frenchy Jones. Friday and Saturday at 9pm.

Employment non-profit YES Montreal hosts What the Pop! a pop-up art series, visiting the Unitarian Church of Montreal in NDG. Saturday, 12-5pm.

ONGOING EVENTS

Miss hockey? Get your fix down at the Montreal Science Centre. Hockey: Faster Than Ever, an action-packed exploration of the science and culture, technology and triumph of the sport. Experience what it is like to be in an NHL locker room and the corridor that leads to the ice, test your slapshot and get acquainted with some of the legendary stars of the Canadiens franchise. Until September 10.

Arriving in Quebec for the first time, Inside Dalí is a three-part exploration that takes you beyond the iconic Surrealist’s strange mustache. Born in Catalonia in 1904, Salvador Dalí is known for his melting clocks and affinity for telephones and lobsters. First, a 35-minute ‘immersion’ of his works in a room with 7-metre high ceilings, then a 360-degree experience in The Mirror Room, concluding with a more straightforward look at the artist’s life. At the Arsenal Art Gallery in Griffintown, until September 4.

The McCord Stewart Museum’s excellent and informative Indigenous Voices of Today: Knowledge, Trauma, Resilience profiles the 11 nations living within the borders of Quebec, with testimonies and carefully curated objects.

Over at the Botanical Gardens, the daylilies approach the end of the blooms, but the bonsais, hydrangeas and coneflowers are in full swing. See which other flowers are in bloom this week.

SOS Vortex is the ‘little brother’ to the SOS Labyrinth in the Old Port. Enter the vibrant time vortex of a mad scientist while learning about ecology and climate change. The structure is made of recycled containers, with eye-catching colours and Pop Art esthetic. At the CF Carrefour Laval parking lot (corner of Daniel-Johnon and Le Carrefour) until October 29.

The Infinite virtual reality experience returns to Montreal at a different location, with new, immersive footage shot from the International Space Station. Over the course of an hour, the exhibit puts you shoulder-to-shoulder with astronauts like David Saint-Jacques, taking you through their day orbiting the Earth. A jaw-dropping V-R treat! At 2 de la Commune Street West in the Old Port.



Pointe-à-Callière Museum in Old Montreal just launched Egypt: Three Millennia on the Nile. This exhibit traces life both ordinary and royal on the legendary river, dating from the start of human settlement to the Roman conquest. Some 320 items will be displayed in an exclusive agreement with the Museo Egizio in Turin, including jewelry, statues, tools, sarcophagi and more! Until October 15.