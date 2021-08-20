Sarah's Weekend List, August 20-22

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca .

The West Island Blues Fest is hitting the road this summer! Check out outdoor pop-up shows at Coolbrooke Park, Saturday 3 to 5pm, and Dollard-des-Ormeaux Park, 3-5pm on Sunday.

Festival Mural celebrates public art in the city, with guided tours of vibrant murals, workshops and live music. Some of the artists taking out their brushes and spray cans include Waxhead, Drew Young and Michelle Hoogveld, a Calgary native who has transformed the 14 storeys of St Germain Hotel. Live performers include rising Quebec-Senegalese rapper Sarahmée on Friday evening at the fest's main location, on St Laurent below Prince-Arthur. The fun continues until Sunday. And while you're there, the Main is closed for its street fair, with food, terrasses and bargains to be had aplenty, from Sherbrooke to Mont-Royal (which is itself pedestrian-only, heading east from St Laurent). While you are wandering up the street, can't forget to drop in on the excellent artists space Freestanding Room, where they are raising money to expand their facilities, with a flea market fundraiser on Saturday. From 10am until late, with an auction at 6pm.

The Marché Asiatique de Montréal offers a magical spot to grab a bite to eat and unwind at the corner of St Laurent and René-Lévesque. An initiative by local merchants to boost the neighbourhood amid the pandemic and a rise in anti-Asian racism, the thoughtfully-arranged space (inspired by Asian and Buddhist design principles) houses two concentric circles, lined with vendors. Grab some noodles, barbecued octopus, fried chicken and some ice cream and chill out under the Tree of Wishes. Thursday to Sundays, until October.

Festival Orientalys spotlights dance, music and art from Middle and Far East communities, with outdoor shows all weekend near the Clocktower in the Old Port. Check out Algerian band Good Noise Friday at 6:30pm, or Dances of Ramakien, a Thai dance performance Saturday at 7pm. Local K-pop sensations 2KSQUAD perform Sunday at 5:15pm. There is also a plethora of craft and art workshops, like the Ana Danse bellydancing workshop (see above) Saturday at 5:30pm, as well as a demonstration of a Moroccan wedding. The fest warps on Sunday.

Also in the Old Port: live circus! Les 7 Doigts presents Brume, with a troupe clearing through the fog, ready to push the boundaries of circus in front of a live audience! Friday, 5pm to 8pm, Saturday, 11am to 7:30pm and Sunday, 11am to 5pm, until September 5.

The Segal Centre presents a free concert, with vocalists Andrea Superstein and Elizabeth Shepherd presenting the Vox Box, a compilation of jazz standards and contemporary hits. Sunday, 3pm. Free, but you should receive a spot.

Osez! en solo presents brief, solo dance shows for one or two guests, at surprise locations all over the city. Select your neighbourhood (Little Italy, Plateau, Ahuntsic, Rosemont, Villeray and South-West borough) and pick a show. Exactly 24 hours before showtime, you will receive your location. When you show up, you will receive a pair of headphones so you can hear the score for the performance. Only $10 for one viewer, $15 for two. There are shows also happening outside Montreal, in the Laurentians, Lanaudiere and Quebec City. Until August 28.

The 5th edition of Festival des arts du ruelle (FAR) presents over 200 artists performing small, live 5 à 7 shows in eight boroughs. In Cote-des-Neiges-NDG on Friday, see circus groups Louve and Mystica Circus and marching percussion group Kumpa'nia. Until September 12.

Les week-ends cirque highlights three up-and-coming troupes (with affordable ticket prices!): The Chita Project presents their eponymous show, Lorsqu’on joue by Bekka Rose et Erin Drumhelle, and Duo Hoops by Becky Priebe et David Fiset. You can also reserve a 'picnic bubble' to nosh on before or after your show. And Aux balcons Saint-Michel unleashes acrobats and other performers into the nearby streets, with pop-up performances every weekend, until September 6. Oh, and why not reserve a kite before you go?

The Biosphère on Ile Ste Helene has finally reopened, joining the Space of Life constellation that also includes the Biodome. With the new "red alert" climate report out from the UN last week, the Biosphère's mission is as urgent as ever: to educate Montrealers about the environment and how best to care for it.

Fantasia Festival has returned for its 25th edition with a combination of online and in-person screenings of the world's wildest, most creative fantasy, sci-fi and horror. You can see a screening in-person or virtually, like these choices this weekend: action flick Yakuza Princess about a young fighter, set in Sao Paulo, Brazil; Sundance 2021 selection Prisoners of the Ghostland stars Nicolas Cage and Nick Cassavetes as two men trying to pull off a bank heist; and workplace rivalries come to a brawling head in female-fronted Office Royale. Also on demand: Alien on Stage: The Documentary chronicles a Dorset community stage production of Ridley Scott's classic sci-fi film. Or indulge in Friday the 13th vibes with Agnes, about the demonic possession of a convent, or Frank & Zed, a light-hearted puppet romp with lots of gore, zombies, and more gore. Until August 25.

Want to go to space, for a fraction of the cost and without any air sickness or g-force? The Phi Centre presents The Infinite at the Arsenal gallery in Griffintown. Would-be astronauts strap on virtual reality headsets, then walk into a cavernous room. But what your eyes see is a slightly smaller version of the International Space Station. Stepping aboard, you reach out to activate capsules that bring you elbow-to-elbow with actual astronauts, like Quebec's own David Saint-Jacques. In these 360-degree capsules, the space travellers explain how they work, eat and exercise 400 kilometres from home. Since it's the Phi Centre, the VR show is then complemented by two immersive art projects inspired by the themes at hand. It's a vivid, thrilling and educational adventure - no spacesuit required - brought to you by a collaboration with NASA, the ISS National Lab, Time Studios and Montreal outfit Felix & Paul Studios. Appropriate for ages 8 and up.

It was a hot week! Cool off at Below the Ice with Mario Cyr, a new immersive walk-through exhibit by Cirque Éloize. You will journey north to follow Cyr, a documentary filmmaker, to nearly inaccessible spots in the Canadian Arctic. Marvel at the polar bears and narwhals and walruses, and learn more about what a precarious position their environment is in. At the Éloize Studios In Old Montreal, at 417 Berri.