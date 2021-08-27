Sarah's Weekend List, August 27-29

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca .

I'll be joining Dan Laxer on The CJAD Trivia Show, this Sunday, 9am-12pm. Do join us!

Would you like to get a first glimpse of the REM a year before the light-rail system debuts on the South Shore? A car destined for the Réseau express métropolitain will be on display at Place Extasia, at the Quartier Dix30 in Brossard this weekend. You will be able to climb aboard, and pose your questions to REM representatives . There will be live music, activities for families and talks: learn about the REM's development, Saturday at 8pm, or learn about the design of the system, Sunday at 10am. Rapper Maky Lavender performs Friday at 6:30pm, followed by funk outfit Chanda and the Passengers on Saturday, at 5:30pm. Or enjoy brunch with string quartet Ensemble Tryade on Sunday, 11:45am. Artist Vincent Toutou, who designed the event's promotional materials, will be painting a mural on Saturday. Until Sunday. (If you can't make it, the REM model will be headed to a year-long residency at Exporail on the South Shore.)

My favourite August event is the Pointe-a-Callière Museum's Public Market in Old Montreal, which aims to re-enact what life was like in colonial New France. There will be live music, merchant stalls, demonstrations of skills like wool spinning, tanning and the making of fishing tools, as well as presentations of medicinal practices from back in the day, and the work that went into the clothing worn by local Indigenous communities. The Marché will be open Saturday and Sunday, with online content available beginning Friday.

Still time to register for Friday's Tour la nuit and Sunday's Tour de l'Ile. This evening, embark on a 22-km long journey through four boroughs, including Villeray, Rosemont, Saint-Michel and the Plateau. Sunday's event is a 33-km jaunt through eight Montreal boroughs, with roads closed between 9am and 1pm. Riders are spread out for safety: choose your own departure and finish point for both races.

The 10th edition for Festival Marionettes Plein la rue is putting on a variety of small, outdoor shows along the pedestrianized 1.3 km of Promenade Wellington in Verdun. The schedule is not public, due to pandemic concerns, which makes it harder to plan, but more of an ephermeral experience!

Comedian Leighland Beckman leads the lineup at the World's Smallest Friday Mic at Hurley's Irish Pub rear terrasse. He will be joined by the likes of Lucy Gervais, Ben Cardilli and Vivek K. Friday, 6pm. Free, but do register here.

The Alouettes play at Molson Stadium for the first time since 2019, with a match against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Vaccivan will also be on site, if you'd like a jab with your football!

The Marché Asiatique de Montréal offers a magical spot to grab a bite to eat and unwind at the corner of St Laurent and René-Lévesque. An initiative by local merchants to boost the neighbourhood amid the pandemic and a rise in anti-Asian racism, the thoughtfully-arranged space (inspired by Asian and Buddhist design principles) houses two concentric circles, lined with vendors. Grab some noodles, barbecued octopus, fried chicken and some ice cream and chill out under the Tree of Wishes. Thursday to Sundays, until October.

Also in the Old Port: live circus! Les 7 Doigts presents Brume, with a troupe clearing through the fog, ready to push the boundaries of circus in front of a live audience! Friday, 5pm to 8pm, Saturday, 11am to 7:30pm and Sunday, 11am to 5pm, until September 5.

KlezKanada's annual klezmer music celebration is online and in-person this week, with a cool closing event: rapper Socalled joins a bevy of artists like Briga with her turbo-folk band and Yiddish dancer Avia Moore, at the afterparty at the Rialto, Sunday, 2-6:30pm. While in-person tickets are gone, you can still stream the show on their Facebook page.

The Segal Centre presents their final free Sunday Session concert, with singer Kathia Rock, who draws inspiration from both urban life and her home near Sept-Iles, the Innu community of Uashat mak Mani-Utenam. Sunday, 3pm. Free, but reserve your spot in advance.

Osez! en solo presents brief, solo dance shows for one or two guests, at surprise locations all over the city. Select your neighbourhood (Little Italy, Plateau, Ahuntsic, Rosemont, Villeray and South-West borough) and pick a show. Exactly 24 hours before showtime, you will receive your location. When you show up, you will receive a pair of headphones so you can hear the score for the performance. Only $10 for one viewer, $15 for two. There are shows also happening outside Montreal, in the Laurentians, Lanaudiere and Quebec City. Until Saturday.

The 5th edition of Festival des arts du ruelle (FAR) presents over 200 artists performing small, live 5 à 7 shows in eight boroughs. In Cote-des-Neiges-NDG on Friday, see circus groups Louve and Mystica Circus and marching percussion group Kumpa'nia. Until September 12.

Last chance to check out Les week-ends cirque at La Tohu, which highlights three up-and-coming troupes (with affordable ticket prices!): Les Illusionestes, Samantha Hallas and Throw 2 Catch. You can also reserve a 'picnic bubble' to nosh on before or after your show. And Aux balcons Saint-Michel unleashes acrobats and other performers into the nearby streets, with pop-up performances every weekend, until September 6. Oh, and why not reserve a kite before you go?

The Biosphère on Ile Ste Helene has finally reopened, joining the Space of Life constellation that also includes the Biodome. With the recent "red alert" climate report from the UN, the Biosphère's mission is as urgent as ever: to educate Montrealers about the environment and how best to care for it.

Fantasia Festival has just wrapped up its 25th edition, but you can still view some of the offerings on-demand this Friday, like Alien on Stage: The Documentary chronicles a Dorset community stage production of Ridley Scott's classic sci-fi film. Or indulge in Friday the 13th vibes with Agnes, about the demonic possession of a convent, or Frank & Zed, a light-hearted puppet romp with lots of gore, zombies, and more gore.

Want to go to space, for a fraction of the cost and without any air sickness or g-force? The Phi Centre presents The Infinite at the Arsenal gallery in Griffintown. Would-be astronauts strap on virtual reality headsets, then walk into a cavernous room. But what your eyes see is a slightly smaller version of the International Space Station. Stepping aboard, you reach out to activate capsules that bring you elbow-to-elbow with actual astronauts, like Quebec's own David Saint-Jacques. In these 360-degree capsules, the space travellers explain how they work, eat and exercise 400 kilometres from home. Since it's the Phi Centre, the VR show is then complemented by two immersive art projects inspired by the themes at hand. It's a vivid, thrilling and educational adventure - no spacesuit required - brought to you by a collaboration with NASA, the ISS National Lab, Time Studios and Montreal outfit Felix & Paul Studios. Appropriate for ages 8 and up.