Sarah’s Weekend List, August 4-6

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca.

Osheaga is here! The three-day music extravaganza presents dozens of artists across five stages at Parc Jean-Drapeau. Three-day passes and Sunday single tickets are now sold out, but there are still tickets available for Days 1 and 2. Headliners include Aussie dance trio Rüfüs de Sol on Friday, power singer Billie Eilish on Saturday and the acclaimed rapper Kendrick Lamar on Sunday. Local acts include the luminous Charlotte Cardin, singer Alicia Moffet and rockers Po Lazarus. The Flaming Lips, Japanese Breakfast, Kim Petras, Carly Rae Jepsen, Lil Yachty and The National will be big draws. The music continues until Sunday.

The monthly First Friday food truck fest decamps from the Big O to the Old Port for a ‘Fiesta Latina’-themed weekend. Over 40 trucks, kiosks and bars will set up shop, with live music and dance to entertain you while you nosh. DJ Melo spins Friday from 6pm, and the Ballet Mexicain troupe performs Sunday at 2pm. The festival continues Friday through Sunday, at the Clock Tower.

Fierté Montréal has just kicked off! See Them Fatale Cabaret at Le National, Friday 8:30pm. Club Soda hosts a Family Affaire Kiki Ball , which will explore the revolutionary history of ballroom families, and award prizes for walk offs, Saturday 8pm. Pride wraps up August 13 with the annual parade.

Two family-friendly events this weekend celebrating Scottish traditions like athletics, highland dancing and pipe bands: the Montreal Highland Games goes Sunday at the Douglas Hospital Grounds in Verdun. And Burgundy Lion Pub hosts a Wee Ceilidh with bagpipers, fiddlers and dancers, Friday, 8pm. The Glengarry Highland Games in Maxville, Ontario are already underway, with events through Friday and Saturday.

ItalfestMTL celebrates Italian culture, community and food with events in Little Italy and sprinkled through Montreal. Catch power-pop outfit Cinzia & The Eclipse at the outdoor stage in Little Italy, Saturday at 7pm. Take a guided tour of the works of artist Guido Nincheri in Outremont, Sunday 1pm. Three bakeries will participate in Dolci Sapori d’Italia, a tasting of the classic cannoli, Sunday 4pm. Close out the weekend with a rendition of Donizetti’s opera Don Pasquale, about a miser who stands in the way of his nephew’s happiness, Sunday 9pm.



World-class tennis action unfolds at the National Bank Open next week, but the opening weekend includes free passes for families to come see the pros practice. Get your tickets here. Tennis fans

The wildest short and feature films from the fantasy and horror universe will roll at Fantasia Festival, with screenings at Concordia and beyond. Serbian travel thriller Eight Eyes follows a couple who are spooked by their mysterious tour guide, Saint Peter, screening at the J.A. De Sève theatre, Friday, 9:35pm and Sunday, 11:45am. Sometimes I Think About Dying stars Daisy Ridley (Rey from Star Wars) as a hardened office drone bored with her life, Sunday, 6:45 at Hall theatre. And classic Quebec cartoon Toupie et Binou gets the big screen treatment with a star-studded cast, Sunday 10am at Cinema Quartier Latin. Fantasia continues until August 9.

Film Noir au Canal presents a tribute to Gloria Grahame, the esteemed American actress who would have turned 100 this year. She starred alongside Humphrey Bogart in Nicholas Ray’s In a Lonely Place, about a woman who falls in love with her neighbour, a scriptwriter suspected of murder Before the film rolls, check out a performance by Ukulélé Club of Montreal, an intro to the film by historian Robert Daudelin and 2023 short film Arcano Veneziano. Sunday, 7pm at Square St-Patrick.

Final call for Shakespeare in the Park’s touring summer production, Cymbeline. Artistic director Amanda Kellock has tweaked the Bard’s play about the ancient Celtic King Cunobeline. This historical, tragic comedy-romance checks many boxes: Cymbeline is facing not only a royal succession crisis and a Roman invasion, but there’s also secret marriage, kidnapped princes, and seduction and assassination plots threaded throughout the play. See Cymbeline at Jeanne-Mance Park in the Plateau on Friday, and at Westmount Park Saturday and Sunday.

Last weekend for Canada’s biggest classical music party the Festival de Lanaudière at the outdoor Fernand-Lindsay Amphitheatre in Joliette. Rafael Payare and the MSO perform Stravinsky’s The Firebird in its entirety Friday, 8pm, then join mezzo-soprano Karen Cargill for Schumann and Wagner, Saturday, 7pm. Pianist Seong-Jin Cho join the Orchestre métropolitain for Chopin and Tchaikovsky, Sunday at 2pm.

At Theatre de la verdure in Lafontaine Park, two free shows: folk tunes from two groups, Charbonniers de l’enfer and La Nef, Friday 8:30pm. Ensemble Obiora performs compositions by artists of African descent like Jeff Scott and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, on Saturday, 8:30pm.

The excellent Brandon Ash-Mohammed (Last One Laughing, This Hour Has 22 Minutes) headlines at The Comedy Nest, with support from Trevor Thompson, Elspeth Wright, Aseem Halbe and more. Friday and Saturday, 8 and 10:30pm.

Get cozy at Hurley’s Bar on Crescent with The World's Smallest Comedy Night. Friday, 8pm.

At Montreal Improv in St Henri, check out a variety of shows, including No Laughing Matter, an experimental “monoscene” format in which performers unspool a story slowly and thoughtfully. Friday, 9:30pm.

Employment non-profit YES Montreal hosts What the Pop! a pop-up art series, with the first show at Cardinal Microbrasserie in Hudson. Saturday, 12-5pm.

Latino Burlesque Canada presents Orgullo Latinx, a lineup of burlesque, boylesque and drag performers that embrace the intersection of Latinx and queer identities and pride! Headliner El Castro will lead 14 other performers in the lineup, including Anaconda LaSabrosa, Winona J. Fox, Black Mamba and producer Salty Margarita. Sunday, 8pm at the Diving Bell Social Club.

Cabaret! is the theme this weekend at The Wiggle Room. On the bill, Rouge Storm, Galadriel Caresse, Roxy Torpedo and KyKy Delavega, with hosting by host-performer Frenchy Jones. Friday and Saturday at 9pm.

ONGOING EVENTS

Arriving in Quebec for the first time, Inside Dalí is a three-part exploration that takes you beyond the iconic Surrealist’s strange mustache. Born in Catalonia in 1904, Salvador Dalí is known for his melting clocks and affinity for telephones and lobsters. First, a 35-minute ‘immersion’ of his works in a room with 7-metre high ceilings, then a 360-degree experience in The Mirror Room, concluding with a more straightforward look at the artist’s life. At the Arsenal Art Gallery in Griffintown, until September 4.

The McCord Stewart Museum’s excellent and informative Indigenous Voices of Today: Knowledge, Trauma, Resilience profiles the 11 nations living within the borders of Quebec, with testimonies and carefully curated objects.

Over at the Botanical Gardens, the roses and the clematis approach the end of the blooms, while the lotus and hibiscus flowers are beginning to awaken. See which other flowers are in bloom this week.

SOS Vortex is the ‘little brother’ to the SOS Labyrinth in the Old Port. Enter the vibrant time vortex of a mad scientist while learning about ecology and climate change. The structure is made of recycled containers, with eye-catching colours and Pop Art esthetic. At the CF Carrefour Laval parking lot (corner of Daniel-Johnon and Le Carrefour) until October 29.

The Infinite virtual reality experience returns to Montreal at a different location, with new, immersive footage shot from the International Space Station. Over the course of an hour, the exhibit puts you shoulder-to-shoulder with astronauts like David Saint-Jacques, taking you through their day orbiting the Earth. A jaw-dropping V-R treat! At 2 de la Commune Street West in the Old Port.

Cirque du soleil is presenting its 20th “big top” show, Echo. Fifty-one artists bring this ode to nature and creativity to life, with thrilling acrobatic acts, contorsion and animal-masked antics. Echo is a bit of an esthetic departure from the visual over-the-topness you might have come to expect from a Cirque production. Visually, the bowler hats and blue skies brought Belgian surrealist René Magritte to mind. The stage is dominated by a large, white cube that moves and interacts with performers - with a super-sized, unexpected transformation before intermission. I adored the banquine and human cradle acts with Color Paper People, and the soaring 'fireflies' - a duo that are lifted into the air by their hair. Until August 20 in the Old Port.

Pointe-à-Callière Museum in Old Montreal presents Egypt: Three Millennia on the Nile. This exhibit traces life both ordinary and royal on the legendary river, dating from the start of human settlement to the Roman conquest. Some 320 items will be displayed in an exclusive agreement with the Museo Egizio in Turin, including jewelry, statues, tools, sarcophagi and more! Until October 15.

Get your hockey fix down at the Montreal Science Centre, where they have just launched Hockey: Faster Than Ever, an action-packed exploration of the science and culture, technology and triumph of the sport. Experience what it is like to be in an NHL locker room and the corridor that leads to the ice, test your slapshot and get acquainted with some of the legendary stars of the Canadiens franchise. Until September 10.