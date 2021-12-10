Sarah's Weekend List, December 10-12

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to . produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca



The community in Anjou will rally against violence and in memory of Hani Ouhadi, a man who was fatally shot last week on Roseraies Boulevard (a teenager was also injured). The public is invited to join this Saturday, 11am at Parc du Bocage.



Need to finish your Christmas shopping? The Salon des métiers d'art du Québec has just set up at Palais des congres, with 160 artisans and plenty of programming about art and culture, daily until December 19. Shop for your favourite hipster at Puces Pop Winter Edition, with over dozens of vendors hawking their wares (ceramics, food, jewelry, clothing, decor and more) in the basement at Eglise Saint Denis (Laurier metro). Friday through Sunday, and December 17-19.

A revamped The Nutcracker from Les Grand Ballets Canadiens returns this week, with some adjustments as kids under 12 are unable to perform this year. We open with The Enchanted Gift, a new work by Ivan Cavallari set to the music of Heitor Villa-Lobos, followed by the second act of The Nutcracker, Clara's Journey. There is a 40 per cent discount on tickets for those 17 and under. Until December 28 at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier.

Mike Paterson is one of the many wrasslers hitting the ring for Main Event Wrestling, at MTelus Friday at 8pm. See El Reverso versus Ace Austin, Brad Alekxis versus Stone Rockwell, Giancarlo vs Sexxxy Eddy, Aiden Prince vs El Chato... the winner of the latter goes up against Fallah Baah, Madman Fulton and Jeremy Prophet in a four-way elimination match!

Canadian indie pop artist Bahamas plays Corona Theatre Friday and Saturday, 8pm.

French electronic duo Polo & Pan Place Bell in Laval, Saturday at 8pm.

Former CJADer Louis (from Trivia Control) performs his piano tunes at NDG's cozy Mariposa Cafe, Friday at 6:30pm.

If you've already had your fill of Hallmark Christmas romances, may I recommend Fantasia Film Festival's free screenings for its 'En Fête' series including Ringu, the creepy Japanese film that The Ring was based on, presented Saturday, 4:30pm and Quebec-made Turbo Kid, Saturday at 7pm. Check it out at Concordia's JA de Sève cinema, and look for more screenings next weekend.

Dave Hemstad finds the humour in everything... so let him entertain you at The Comedy Nest, where he headlines Friday and Saturday.

Kiki Drainias' new work is The Love Trial, an examination of love in all its forms, inspired by the Greek muses. This new play is presented at a fabulous venue, the Masonic Temple at 1850 Sherbrooke St West, until Saturday.

Superdogs: The Musical has just opened at The Segal Centre. We meet young Chloe, a new arrival to Montreal who is convinced her beloved SPCA rescue, Bear, deserves a shot on the SuperDogs stage. Will the pair get their chance to dazzle the audience? The musical features over 20 dogs, five animal trainers, a live band and a talented cast. The family-friendly show runs until December 19.

Montreal playwright and musican Norman Nawrocki has written and recorded Run Nawrocki Run! Escape from Banff Prison, a play about a dark chapter of Canadian history: the internment of over 8,000 Ukrainian-Canadian children, women and men during World War I. Over 100 people would die in these 24 labour and reception camps, located all over the country. This is the third part of Nawrocki's trilogy about Ukrainian-Polish-Canadian history; he was inspired by a note in the mail from someone suggesting that his own ancestors were caught up in the internment camps. So Nawrocki wrote a story about one man who decides to escape his camp in Alberta, with some help from his Ukrainian grandmother's folk magic. Available to stream on YouTube as of Saturday at 9am, to December 17 at 9pm.

Final weekend to see Jonathan: a Seagull Parable, which riffs on the iconic novella by Richard Bach. Jon Lachlan Stewart of Surreal SoReal Theatre has teamed up with Geordie Theatre to present Jonathan, a seagull who is tired of his humdrum life... so he tries to fly differently, risking exile from his own family. This unique production features both disabled and non-disabled performers, including star dancer and choreographer Luca Lazylegs Patuelli. On now at Hall Fred Barry, until Saturday.

National Theatre School presents three student shows this weekend: French-language Agamemnon + Narss, Venus and Und, with shows Friday and Saturday at the campuses on St Denis and St Laurent.

Uma Gahd and Selma Gahd host Divine Drag Brunch at Robin des Bois, Saturday at noon.

Billie Eilish does double duty as host and musical guest at Saturday Night Live, 11:30pm. (Will she crack a joke about her name making the recent list of top mispronounced words in 2021?)

And check out CJAD 800's holiday programming here: A Patrick Stewart Christmas airs Saturday, 7pm and Miracle on 34th Street airs Sunday 7pm.

The Wheel Club in NDG hosts a Toys for Tots drive rock show for the Children's Hospital, with performers Ashton Chase, Daylite Vampires, Electric Street Band and Hurricane Jane.

Big Brothers Big Sisters West Island hosts a Toy Drive and Giveaway for single-parent families, at Cafe Luxe, 95 Grand Boulevard in Ile Perrot, Sunday, 1 to 4pm. There will be a hot cocoa bar, Mr Puffs and more, plus Christmas treats for the kids - and Santa will be there!



ONGOING

The Great Christmas Market returns to the Quartier des spectacles. Grab a hot drink (mulled wine!), pick up a gift from local businesses, with items ranging from food items to bath and body products to purses, socks, jewelry and more. There will be musical performances throughout the Market's stay, until January 2.

It's Yuletime at Exporail the Canadian Railway Museum. The trains are decked out in their Christmas gear, Santa is there to greet visitors and there is a new exhibit of model trains to check out. Until January 3.

World-renowned Lego artist Sean Kenney presents Animal Super Powers. Learn about the real 'super powers' behind wondrous animals like polar bears to peacocks to seahorses. Just opened at Palais des congrès, until January 7.

New show at the McCord: Parachute: Subversive Fashion of the '80s looks at the style and messaging of the decade through the stylings of Parachute, a made-in-Montreal label created by a British fashion designer and an American architect. Their bold concept stores were soon found in New York and Los Angeles, and their creations were in demand from the likes of Madonna, Peter Gabriel and Daivid Bowie! By the way, the McCord is marking its 100th anniversary by offering free admission for 100 days, until January 19. You can also check out the tribute to cartoonist Serge Chapleau and the enlightening Indigenous Voices of Today.

Pointe-à-Callière has just launched a new show chronicling the history of circus, It's Circus Time! Over 350 objects will explore the 200-some year history of the art in Quebec, through costumes, props, training equipment and more.

The Montreal Science Centre has reopened! Learn more about our evolution in Human, the moon in Water in the Universe and the process of invention in Fabrik - Creativity Factory. The 3D IMAX theatre is also open, with Superpower Dogs 3D delving into the work of rescue canines.

The Biosphère on Ile Ste Helene has finally reopened, joining the Space of Life constellation that also includes the Biodome. With the recent "red alert" climate report from the UN, the Biosphère's mission is as urgent as ever: to educate Montrealers about the environment and how best to care for it.