Sarah's Weekend List, December 11-13

ctor Emmanuel Schwartz goes on a voyage around the world as the Librarian in Underneath The Lintel, live this weekend through the Segal; PHOTO: Yves Renaud
Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca
 
Catch a holiday classic: A Charlie Brown Christmas airs on PBS on Sunday, 7:30pm and on Apple TV+ until Sunday. 
 
A send-off to one of the venues that will not be surviving the pandemic: 2Pierrots, the 46-year-old karaoke and music venue in Old Montreal, held its last live event on March 9, 2020. They are hosting a free show with guest musicians to say goodbye. Pour one out and streaming the show, Saturday at 7pm. 
 
The Boss and the E Street Band make their fourth appearance as musical guests on Saturday Night Live, and actor-du-jour Timothée Chalamet hosts. Saturday, 11:30pm. 
 
Scottish-Canadian country artist Johnny Reid hosts a holiday special, A Time For Having Fun Virtual Christmas Variety Show, streaming Saturday at 8pm, in support of March of Dimes Canada.
 
Murray Lightburn and Natalia Yanchack of Montreal classic indie band The Dears perform two live Christmas shows, with both songs and stories, at 2pm and at 9pm, Friday.
 
The Segal Centre is going ahead with plans to present Underneath the Lintel, a one-man show about a mystery spanning hundreds of years, with three livestreams. Emmanual Schwartz, a bilingual theatre star on the French side, plays a librarian keen to track down the story behind an overdue book, returned 113 years late. See it from home on Saturday, 8pm and Sunday at 1 and 7pm. 
 
The city of Dollard-des-Ormeaux is presenting a Magical Holiday Parade: there will be floats, and elves picking up letters to Santa, along two 15-kilometre routes. Bring a non-perishable food item to donate, as well as your mask - and stay two metres apart! Sunday 10am to 1pm. For more, including the parade routes, visit the city's website.
 
The fourth Montreal Feminist Film Festival is online, with a couple dozen short films and seven features. Rent one of the latter for $10, like Queer Genius, which profiles five remarkable queer female artists. Until Saturday.  
 
This was a very busy week for us here at CJAD 800, and we thank you for coming along with us as we celebrated 75 years on air. If you missed any of our lookback interviews or the unveiling of the additions to our Wall of Fame (Jack Finnegan and Rick Leckner), visit CJAD.com. There, you can also listen to Trudie Mason's retro podcast, The Mighty 800, and view images from our history. Our Andrew Carter Weekends show also features more of our anniversary content, and it airs Saturday at 5am at 4pm.

Here's to many more years, and thank you for listening ❤️ 
 
 
ONGOING EVENTS
 
Planning to get ahead on holiday shopping? It's free to park in downtown Montreal on the weekend until the end of the year. And there is also a new feature for families:  Follow Santa Claus. Along Ste Catherine street, search for Christmas-related items hidden in store windows, and take part in free games like Rudolph's Mission. Several prizes are up for grabs! Also, floats from the Santa Claus Parade (now cancelled) have been set up along the route. Until December 28. More info on the city's Christmas programming and markets here.
 
Shop local, and from the comfort home, with two different holiday markets: you can shop the Souk sale online, but there is a physical space you can visit at 1 Place Ville Marie. And Pop Montreal has put its fab Puces Pop online as a catalogue. Both have fashion, food, art and homey delights like candles and prints available! 
 
The Christmas Chronicles 2 has Kurt Russell returning as Jolly St Nick, and includes his real-life partner Goldie Hawn as Mrs Claus. Our relatable kid hero is Kate Pierce, who visits Santa and conspires to prevent a baddie from spoiling the holiday forever. Now on Netflix. 
 
The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts has made some of its exhibitions available online for free, as government regulations mean it will not reopen before the new year. Marvel at the ongoing Post-Impressionist show, and check out the brand new Jean-Paul Riopelle show, which focuses on his connection to Canada's arctic and its people, from the comfort of home. Until January 11. And the Museum's online gift shop reopened this week, until December 23. 
 
Quebec artists like Elisapie, Ariane Moffatt, Natasha Kanapé Fontaine and Patrick Watson performed a special concert in celebration of the life of Joyce Echaquan, the Indigenous woman who filmed racist abuse from hospital workers shortly before she died. The concert, called Waskapitan (meaning 'come together'), was filmed live in Joliette and is now available online. Organizers are also raising money to improve Indigenous life in Joliette, to make a public work in tribute to Echaquan and to support her family. 

Since it will be lovely out this weekend, why not check out the ongoing Cité-Mémoire project in Old Montreal? I was reminded of the ongoing outdoor installation as a newly-released documentary explains its development by Cirque de soleil vets Michel Lemieux, Victor Pilon and Michel Marc Bouchard. Essentially, it is a series of visual projections that cover various parts of Montreal's history, including Expo 67, Angélique and Joe Beef. All you need is to download the app so you can hear the audio narrations that accompany the different projections (and to navigate to the displays). The projections start at dusk and continue until 11pm, Wednesday to Sunday. 

Cavalia's Illumi is a colourful escape through a 3-kilometre labyrinth, starting with spooky skeletons, meandering through pleasant forests to icy fields and a spooky town. Your drive includes a stop with food trucks at the midpoint. It's kitschy, but fun for kids and anyone who just really needs a safe adventure outside the house. In Laval off Boulevard des Souvenirs, until January 5.

Though he grew up on a dairy farm outside Brome, Kenny Streule always wanted to be a city boy. In his solo show. Malunderstood, he looks back at his childhood in the country, with the watchful eye of his tough-but-loving Swiss-German mother. Stream it here.

Explore McGill and get a thrill with a virtual escape room compiled by the university's librarians, archivists and game developers. A mysterious poisoner is on the loose, and you have to track them down! Starting at the pathology lab, then solving puzzles (based on McGill and Montreal history) all over campus. You can play Raising Spirits with a browser. The game got a fresh update this week! For ages 12 and up.

The Royal Montreal Regiment and Le Royal 22ieme Regiment look back on the October Crisis through the eyes of soldiers deployed after the kidnapping of James Cross. This virtual exhibit is geared to students and teachers, but anyone can check out The October Crisis 1970 online.

Tiny Plateau arthouse Cinema Moderne is still releasing new content, including one Korena feature film about a woman in her 40s who has to reinvent herself after she loses her job. Check out the full list here.   

Other things you can do online that will be more enriching that scrolling endlessly through your Instagram feed...a bevy of Canadian museums are putting their offers online: Winnipeg's Canadian Museum for Human Rights, the Art Gallery of Ontario and The Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau are making their works and exhibits available online. The Calgary Zoo is also sharing their Panda Cam, where you watch their two giant pandas, Er Shun and Da Mao, frolic for a few hours every day. 

International museums like the Louvre, the Sistine Chapel, the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC, the British Museum in London and the Hermitage Museum are also online. The Metropolitan Opera has a nightly stream. And visit Yayoi Kusama's mesmerizing Infinity Mirror installation. 

And if you're looking for something different visit Open Culture, a fantastic website that lists hundreds of free books, audio books, movies and online courses. The selection here is a mix of the classic, indie and the offbeat. Pick up a Jane Austen novel, watch the original A Star is Born or browse through videos of poets like Maya Angelou reading their work. 

