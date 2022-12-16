Sarah's Weekend List, December 16-18

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca.

Tune in for CJAD 800’s A Christmas Carol, our adaptation of the classic tale by Charles Dickens. Hear some 24 voices from our broadcasting family play out the tale of Scrooge and the Christmas ghosts, with music from Montreal’s Lyric Theatre Singers and winks to Montreal and CJAD 800 history. Airing Saturday at 7pm, with a repeat Christmas Eve, 6pm.

Montreal’s Queen of Jazz Ranee Lee pays homage to the seven iconic singers, from Josephine Baker to Ella Fitzgerald, in Dark Divas. Lee, who is also a writer and actress, began developing this play in 1997, and told me this is the most theatrical performance to date. Two nights only, Friday and Saturday, 8pm at Centaur Theatre. (Note that Place d’armes metro is temporarily closed.)

Just hours before the first candles will be lit for Chanukah, the Dora Wasserman Yiddish Theatre presents Lyrics and Latkes, a sing-a-long of holiday classics, folksongs and Yiddish theatre faves, in English, Yiddish, Hebrew and Ladino. At the Segal Centre on Sunday, 2pm.

The Ensemble Clavecin teams up with the Ensemble Cochléa for a jam-packed Christmas concert at the Crypt of St Joseph’s Oratory. You’ll hear all the Christmas hits, and more, including G-d rest Ye Merry Gentlemen, Ave Maria and Minuit, Chrétiens. Friday, 7:30pm.

Yannick Nézet-Séguin leads the Orchestre Métropolitain with a presentation of Bach’s Mass in B Minor. Sunday, 3:30pm.

Rapper Lil Tjay hits up Place Bell in Laval, Friday 8pm.

It’s Beyoncé Night at Cabaret Berlin, with a full playlist of Bey original, deep cuts and remixes. With special guests Kiara (Canada’s Drag Race) and Lady Boom Boom. Friday, 10:30pm.

The graduating students at National Theatre School put a new spin on Ovid’s epic, Metamorphoses. The compendium, which spanned 15 books, covered tales of transformation and romance that we still reference today. This new production sparkles with ambitious production values. Friday, 7:30pm and Saturday, 1pm. Free, with donations encouraged. Reserve your ticket here.

Worlds of Ice is a new documentary now added to the menu at the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan. The 35-minute collaboration between the National Film Board, the City of Montreal and the Planetarium and its parent body explores the many aspects of ice, from the outer reaches of the solar system to right here on planet Earth… while also taking time to explore the danger our melting polar ice caps are facing. Various showtimes here.

Nick Reynoldson (Just for Laughs, CTV Comedy Channel) headlines The Comedy Nest Friday and Saturday, 8:30 and 10pm. With support from Lucy Gervais, Morgan O’Shea and more.

New space Théàtre Variations Mile End presents two Christmas-themed shows on Saturday. At 8pm, A Christmas Gift from James, hosted by my pal James McGee, an absolute Yule fanatic, followed by Under The Mistletoe at 9:30pm.

Montreal Improv in St-Henri hosts Grinch-Mas: Storytime with the Grinch, Saturday afternoon: in English at 1:30pm and in French at 3pm. Free for those 18 and under - hot cocoa for all! Friday Night’s Main Event has improv teams squaring off, with a Christmas theme. On Sunday, the St Henri Jazz Society, Sunday at 5pm. Check out the full weekend schedule.

Alain Mercieca’s semi-improvised play series Ogoki Nights takes the audience to a treeplanting camp in northern Ontario that is being invaded by TikTok creators. Théâtre Ste Catherine, Saturday 8pm.

Tease! A Night of Sultry Burlesque at The Wiggle Room with Sugar Vixen, Tristan Ginger, Rosie Bourgeoisie and Zyra Lee Vanity on the bill. Saturday, 9pm.

HOLIDAY MARKETS

Puces Pop Winter Edition is back for a second and final weekend, with artisans filling the basement at Église Saint-Denis. Friday, 3 to 8pm. Saturday, 11am to 6pm. Sunday, 11am to 5pm.

Final weekend for the Dorval Holiday Market in the Dorval Village, at Tulip and Dawson. Until Sunday.

The Jean-Talon Christmas Market and the Atwater Christmas Market both continue until December 18. And musical performances and mulled wine are to be had at the Great Montreal Christmas Market at Quartier des spectacles, until December 31.

Last call at Salon des métiers des arts, with over 300 artisans from all over the province, at a different location than in past years… at the Big O! General admission is $10, and you can buy tickets online. Open 10 to 6pm (8pm weekdays) until Sunday..

Over in the Plateau, Mont-Royal hosts outdoor activities and shopping with Noël sur L’Avenue, along with live choral performances throughout the month.

Place Émilie Gamelin hosts Christmas in the Park, where you can pick up a tree, warm yourself by the bonfire or take in live music and poetry, until December 31.

ONGOING EVENTS

Two places to lace up your skates (whether you rent or bring your own): The skating rink at Esplanade Tranquille is in its second season! This is on Ste Catherine, near Place des Arts.The Old Port Skating Rink has full weekend entertainment, including Fabulous Fridays, live music on Saturdays and games and games for Family Sundays. Admission for one day is $8.25, $5.65 for kids 6 to 12, and free for under 6. Until March 5.

Nearby, the historic Chateau Ramezay in Old Montreal shares Christmas traditions, including a $10 stocking you can purchase for your kid, then return to pick up with something from Santa starting January 2.

The 13th edition of Luminothérapie provides opportunities for wonder (and social media photos!) outside at the Esplanade at Place des Arts. Check out seven interactive light installations, and four video projections. Daily, 10 am to 11pm, until March 5.

Les Grand Ballets returns to the world of The Nutcracker, a beloved tradition started in 1964. Set to Peter Tchaikovsky’s romantic score, Fernand Nault’s choreography takes you and heroine Clara from a joyous Christmas Party to the Land of Snow and the Kingdom of Sweets. At Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, starting Friday until December 30.

The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains displays over 350 artifacts from the band’s days touring and recording… from audio equipment to cover art to set pieces. The show made a splash at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London in 2017, and has been touring the world - now it’s your turn to discover the story behind the music! Opens Friday at Arsenal Contemporary Art Gallery in Griffintown, until December 31. (Hear Andrew’s chat with album cover designer and exhibit founder Aubrey ‘Po’ Powell here.)

Exporail, the Canadian train museum in St Constant, has put up their Christmas décor for fun viewing with the kids.

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts’ new show is Seeing Loud: Basquiat and Music , the first major exploration of the electric artist’s work to land in Montreal. The MMFA teamed up with the Musée de la musique - Philharmonie de Paris to examine the role of music in his work, from Beethoven to Charlie Parker to Maria Callas to New York’s underground scene. It opens Saturday. And speaking of the New York connection, a selection of photographs taken by Diane Arbus in and around the Big Apple between 1956-71 is also now.

The Insectarium has reopened post-renovation with a fresh look at all the creepy, crawly, pretty creatures. The team redesigned the space to give visitors an intimate look at what it is to be an insect: in the Alcoves, vibrating floors and ultraviolet projections allow you to imagine how insects feel and see the world. Visitors get to move like an insect, too, slipping through cracks or trodding on rods hanging from the ceiling. Then you get to observe bugs up close, followed by a trip through the Dome, and finally, a greenhouse-like space, the Great Vivarium, where roaming butterflies are the special attraction.

At the Montreal Science Centre, explore evolution in Human or explore the process of invention in Fabrik - Creativity Factory. Plus, the movie theatre is open, so you can sit back and learn about Sea Lions and the Great Bear Rainforest - in IMAX 3D!