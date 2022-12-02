Sarah's Weekend List, December 2-4

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca.

Please join Ken Connors and I on the CJAD 800 Trivia Show on Sunday, 9am to noon!

CHRISTMAS MARKETS

The Dorval Holiday Market launches Friday in Dorval Village, at Tulip and Dawson. Until December 18, with alternating themes each weekend.

The General Vanier branch of the Legion in Roxboro will hold a fundraiser craft fair. The Branch's home was destroyed by fire a few days before Remembrance Day, and so funds raised will go towards the Legion's new home. Pierrefonds Civic Centre, 14068 Gouin. 10am-3pm

The Jean-Talon Christmas Market and the Atwater Christmas Market both continue until December 18. And musical performances and mulled wine are to be had at the Great Montreal Christmas Market at Quartier des spectacles, until December 31.

Peruse artwork, accessories, home decor and more at the Collectif Créatif Market at the Locoshop Angus, Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 5pm.

Over in the Plateau, Mont-Royal hosts outdoor activities and shopping with Noël sur L’Avenue, along with live choral performances throughout the month.

Place Émilie Gamelin hosts Christmas in the Park, where you can pick up a tree, warm yourself by the bonfire or take in live music and poetry, until December 31.

Follow Clara and her friends in an enchanted adventure to the land of the Sugar Plum Fairy! Ballet Ouest de Montréal performs holiday classic The Nutcracker, with 30 company dancers and 80 young students. Saturday, 2 and 7:30pm, and Sunday, 2pm at Salle Pierre-Mercure, at Centre Pierre-Péladeau.

The skating rink at Esplanade Tranquille has just reopened for its second season! This is on Ste Catherine, near Place des Arts. Bring your own gear or rent skates and helmets.

Your music choices on Friday:

Rising country star Kane Brown at Bell Centre, 7pm.

at Bell Centre, 7pm. Montreal indie faves STARS at Fairmount Theatre, 8pm.

at Fairmount Theatre, 8pm. At Club Soda, indie singer beabadoobee (who went viral with one of her early tunes, Coffee) hits the stage at 8pm.

(who went viral with one of her early tunes, Coffee) hits the stage at 8pm. British pianist and composer Riopy tickles the ivories at Corona Theatre.

tickles the ivories at Corona Theatre. McGill’s oldest a cappella group Tonal Ecstasy performs covers from the likes of Harry Styles, Coldplay and Magic Lantern. Friday, 7:30pm at MainLine Theatre.

performs covers from the likes of Harry Styles, Coldplay and Magic Lantern. Friday, 7:30pm at MainLine Theatre. Ausgang Plaza hosts an all-Céline Dion soirée, hosted by DJ Philippe. Dance along at Céline Est Forever Amazing Friday, 9pm.

On Saturday:

Martha and Rufus Wainwright and friends and family perform holiday fundraiser for the Kate McGarrigle Fund, Saturday 8pm at Église St-Jean-Baptiste. (Guests include Hubert Lenoir, Isabelle Boulay, Klô Pelgag, Socalled, BEYRIES and Melissa Auf Der Maur.)

and friends and family perform holiday fundraiser for the Kate McGarrigle Fund, Saturday 8pm at Église St-Jean-Baptiste. (Guests include Hubert Lenoir, Isabelle Boulay, Klô Pelgag, Socalled, BEYRIES and Melissa Auf Der Maur.) Local cover act Cadillac Music will cover hits from the ‘60s and ‘70s for the benefit of Sun Youth’s Christmas Baskets, Saturday at The Wheel Club in NDG. Tickets are just $10, plus there will be a silent auction and a half and half draw.

will cover hits from the ‘60s and ‘70s for the benefit of Sun Youth’s Christmas Baskets, Saturday at The Wheel Club in NDG. Tickets are just $10, plus there will be a silent auction and a half and half draw. Chantal Kreviazuk and Raine Maida double bill at the Gesu.

double bill at the Gesu. Psychedelic Aussie rockers Pond at Le Studio TD, 8pm.

at Le Studio TD, 8pm. Arcade Fire wraps up their world tour, Bell Centre at 7:30pm.

wraps up their world tour, Bell Centre at 7:30pm. German indie band Giant Rooks at Corona at 8pm. Husband-and-wife rockers

On Sunday, French DJ Myd (born Quentin Lepoutre) at Le Studio TD, 8pm.

Final call to attend Alice Abracen’s award-winning play The Covenant, which is based on a true story. It’s 1944, and a delegation from the Red Cross comes to Theresienstadt concentration camp to witness something remarkable: a small, tidy village inhabited and maintained by Jewish prisoners. But something more nefarious is of course happening behind the scenes. I was blown away by the performances of Jonathan Silver and Holly Gauthier-Frankel as a married Jewish couple caught up in the running of the ‘town’. Until Sunday, at The Segal Centre.

French-Norwegian puppet company Plexus Polaire brings their atmospheric interpretation of Herman Melville’s Moby Dick. The performance is dark and rich, with delightful images of fish, whales, mermaids, and edgy sailors of portents of death. Catch them on their Canadian tour Friday, Theatre Outremont at 8pm.

L du Déluge pulls from flood myths and love lost in this 12-dancer strong multidisciplinary show, until December 6 at La Chapelle Scenes Contemporains.

The delightfully funny Paul Rabliauskas of Poplar River Nation (Acting Good on Crave) knows how to make anxiety funny (ha! ha!). He headlines The Comedy Nest Friday and Saturday, 8:30 and 10pm. With support from Abdul Butt, Marianne Mandrusiak and Ben Walker. (And check out Andrew’s chat with Paul this week here.)

Montreal Improv in St-Henri hosts the St Henri Jazz Society, Sunday at 5pm, followed by the Sunday Sunday Improv Show, 8pm. Check out the full weekend schedule.

Strip and sing at Bareoke, Saturday, 9pm at Cafe Cléopatre!

Frenchy Jones hosts Tease! A Night of Sultry Burlesque at The Wiggle Room with Roxy Torpedo, Isa Strawberry, Ola Minou and Clara Develours on the bill. Shows Friday and Saturday, 8:30pm.

ONGOING EVENTS

The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains displays over 350 artifacts from the band’s days touring and recording… from audio equipment to cover art to set pieces. The show made a splash at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London in 2017, and has been touring the world - now it’s your turn to discover the story behind the music! Opens Friday at Arsenal Contemporary Art Gallery in Griffintown, until December 31. (Hear Andrew’s chat with album cover designer and exhibit founder Aubrey ‘Po’ Powell here.)

Exporail, the Canadian train museum in St Constant, has put up their Christmas décor for fun viewing with the kids.

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts’ new show is Seeing Loud: Basquiat and Music , the first major exploration of the electric artist’s work to land in Montreal. The MMFA teamed up with the Musée de la musique - Philharmonie de Paris to examine the role of music in his work, from Beethoven to Charlie Parker to Maria Callas to New York’s underground scene. It opens Saturday. And speaking of the New York connection, a selection of photographs taken by Diane Arbus in and around the Big Apple between 1956-71 is also now.

The Insectarium has reopened post-renovation with a fresh look at all the creepy, crawly, pretty creatures. The team redesigned the space to give visitors an intimate look at what it is to be an insect: in the Alcoves, vibrating floors and ultraviolet projections allow you to imagine how insects feel and see the world. Visitors get to move like an insect, too, slipping through cracks or trodding on rods hanging from the ceiling. Then you get to observe bugs up close, followed by a trip through the Dome, and finally, a greenhouse-like space, the Great Vivarium, where roaming butterflies are the special attraction.

At the Montreal Science Centre, explore evolution in Human or explore the process of invention in Fabrik - Creativity Factory. Plus, the movie theatre is open, so you can sit back and learn about Sea Lions and the Great Bear Rainforest - in IMAX 3D!