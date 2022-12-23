Sarah's Weekend List, December 23-26

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca.

With the winter storm brewing, be sure to check the weather before you leave - as well as ensuring your event is going forward!

Tune in for CJAD 800’s A Christmas Carol, our adaptation of the classic tale by Charles Dickens. Hear some 24 voices from our broadcasting family play out the tale of Scrooge and the Christmas ghosts, with music from Montreal’s Lyric Theatre Singers and winks to Montreal and CJAD 800 history. Airing three times this weekend: Saturday, 11am and 6pm, and Sunday at 5pm. Or, listen anytime here.

Cirque du soleil has just launched its revamped homage to commedia dell'arte. Corteo brings old school circus vibes, surreal dreams, romance and whimsy to the Bell Centre. We meet Mauro on his deathbed, as he is about to embark into a colourful and joyful trip to the afterlife. Angels, antics and chandeliers brighten his journey… I especially loved Valentina’s balloon-supported foray into the audience. Until January 1.

Get moving and go for a walk, skate, toboggan or cross-country ski … check out which parks have recently maintained hills, trails and skating rinks at the City of Montreal’s portal.

Two solid bets to lace up your skates (whether you rent or bring your own): The skating rink at Esplanade Tranquille is in its second season! This is on Ste Catherine, near Place des Arts.The Old Port Skating Rink has full weekend entertainment, including Fabulous Fridays, live music on Saturdays and games and games for Family Sundays. Admission for one day is $8.25, $5.65 for kids 6 to 12, and free for under 6. Until March 5.

The 13th edition of Luminothérapie provides opportunities for wonder (and social media photos!) outside at the Esplanade at Place des Arts. Check out seven interactive light installations, and four video projections. Daily, 10 am to 11pm, until March 5.

Les Grand Ballets returns to the world of The Nutcracker, a beloved tradition started in 1964. Set to Peter Tchaikovsky’s romantic score, Fernand Nault’s choreography takes you and heroine Clara from a joyous Christmas Party to the Land of Snow and the Kingdom of Sweets. At Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, starting Friday until December 30.

The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains displays over 350 artifacts from the band’s days touring and recording… from audio equipment to cover art to set pieces. The show made a splash at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London in 2017, and has been touring the world - now it’s your turn to discover the story behind the music! Opens Friday at Arsenal Contemporary Art Gallery in Griffintown, until December 31. (Hear Andrew’s chat with album cover designer and exhibit founder Aubrey ‘Po’ Powell here.)

The Décembre ‘musical fresco’ is a made-in-Quebec Christmas tradition, now in its 20th year. Onésime Lemaire is the mayor of an idyllic, wintry town, populated by gifted singers who rifle through over 60 classic holiday songs. At Place des arts, Friday at 7:30pm, with three more shows December 27 to 29.

The Van Gogh - Distorsion immersive walk-through show returns from its COP15-Christmas break as of Monday. Experience 225 of the iconic artist’s works in this three-gallery show, set up in the OASIS immersion space at Palais des congrès.

Air Play is a two-hander circus show that stretches our expectations with playful use of movement and materials. Seth Bloom and Christina Gelsone pay wordless homage to the ‘power of air’, aided by giant balloons, swathes of fabric and swirls of snow. Running until January 1 at La Tohu, with a Friday, 7:30pm performance.

The Espace pour la vie umbrella…the Botanical Gardens, Insectarium, Biosphère, Planetarium…will be closed on the weekend, but open to curious minds on Monday, at 9am.

Worlds of Ice is a new documentary now added to the menu at the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan. The 35-minute collaboration between the National Film Board, the City of Montreal and the Planetarium and its parent body explores the many aspects of ice, from the outer reaches of the solar system to right here on planet Earth… while also taking time to explore the danger our melting polar ice caps are facing. Various showtimes here.

Gregory Charles is overseeing the production of The Sound of Music, en français, with two more showings this year. The true tale of the young childminder who falls in love with her boss and his large brood of children, with the backdrop of looming fascism and war, is a Christmas classic for many families…so why not see it live? Catch the Boxing Day matinée, Monday, 3pm at Théatre St-Denis.

Over 18 musicians and singers bring holiday classics like Jingle Bells and Frosty the Snowman to vibrant life with The Glenn Miller Orchestra - In the Christmas Mood. Other swing favourites like Moonlight Serenade and Chattanooga Choo-Choo will round out the program. At the Maison symphonique, Friday, 7pm.

Comedy Nest is putting on a little pre-Yule cheer with Home for the Ha-lidays “nine comedians in 90 minutes making the world a better (or at least funnier place).” Catch Dan Bingham, Connor Burns, Carly Baker, Daniel Carin, and more… Friday, 8:30 and 10pm.

Bilingual alt-comedy night at the ArtLoft in the Plateau. Friday, 10:30pm.

Ho ho ho! Dancing and fun at the Xmas-themed Debasement: Kinkmas Party, Cabaret Berlin on Friday, 9pm.

HOLIDAY MARKETS

Musical performances and mulled wine are to be had at the Great Montreal Christmas Market at Quartier des spectacles, until December 31.

Over in the Plateau, Mont-Royal hosts outdoor activities and shopping with Noël sur L’Avenue, along with live choral performances throughout the month.

Place Émilie Gamelin hosts Christmas in the Park, where you can pick up a tree, warm yourself by the bonfire or take in live music and poetry, until December 31.

STREAMING SUGGESTIONS

I’m eagerly awaiting the return of Detective Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix). A tech billionaire invites his friends to a luxury getaway on his island…and the fun truly starts when a body turns up. On Prime:Louise Penny’s beloved detective series comes to life in the brand-new Three Pines.

I heartily endorse the pampered drama of The White Lotus, with both seasons on Crave. For foodies: CTV’s just-wrapped Cross-Country Canadian Cake Off, with Mary Berg and Andrew Han overseeing bakers from across the nation. Catch up on the royal tea with Harry & Meghan’s six-episode Netflix documentary.

Also available to stream: The NFB Ho Ho Holidays channel features 53 films, streaming or free, including The Sweater, the beloved adaptation of Roch Carrier’s hockey tale, stop-motion animation Ludovic the teddy bear and Christmas at the Moose Factory, by Alanis Obomsawin.