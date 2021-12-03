Sarah's Weekend List: December 3-5

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to . produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca

After a nearly two-year break, Montreal Comic-Con presents a special holiday edition, complete with a cosplay Masquerade Saturday at 4:15pm, and plenty of holiday shopping options for fans (and the people who love them). Friday through Sunday at Palais des congrès.

Also at the Palais this weekend: world-renowned Lego artist Sean Kenney presents Animal Super Powers. Learn about the real 'super powers' behind wondrous animals, like polar bears, peacocks and seahorses. Just opened at Palais des congrès, until January 7.

Kiki Drainias' new work is The Love Trial, an examination of love in all its forms. Inspired by the Greek muses, this new play is presented at a fabulous venue, the Masonic Temple at 1850 Sherbrooke St West, until December 11.

Heather Mah has been in demand as a dancer for years, but she makes her solo debut at age 60 this weekend in Pomegranate. Twice-delayed already by the pandemic, the show explores the mysterious history of her grandmother, a Chinese woman born in 1895 who later came to Canada as a teenager. Saturday's 2pm matinee will include live visual description for the partially-sighted and blind - a first to be done in Montreal, and only the second time in all of Canada! Until Saturday at the MAI.

Don your Chanukah gear and Christmas sweater for The FringeMas Cabaret & Variety Hour at MainLine Theatre, Saturday at 8pm.

Final weekend to see All I Want for Christmas at Centaur Theatre. (Dr Mitch saw it this week and loved it!) An elf named Ginger has trouble holding down a job at the North Pole, but she gets a fresh start when she goes to work in the mailroom at Santa's Workshop. But a mysterious package promises to make her first day on the job *eventful*.The feel-good romp is the perfect early gift for the theatre lover on your list! Until Sunday. Plus, singer Sarah Segal-Lazar performs show tunes after Saturday's show in the Centaur gallery, 9:30pm.

Superdogs: The Musical has just opened at The Segal Centre. We meet young Chloe, a new arrival to Montreal who is convinced her beloved SPCA rescue, Bear, deserves a shot on the SuperDogs stage. Will the pair get their chance to dazzle the audience? The musical features over 20 dogs, five animal trainers, a live band and a talented cast. This family-friendly show runs until December 19.

An all-lady live read of the Bruce Willis Christmas Classic Die Hard took place Thursday evening on Facebook, YouTube and Twitch, but you have Friday to check out the full performance, starring local luminaries like Deena Azi, Sehar Manji and Dawn Ford. This now-annual tradition is so fun, and while it is once again not in person - this is really the way to do online performances. The experience is free, but consider donating to the Canadian Women's Foundation.

The pride of Grande Prairie, Alberta and a recent Forbes 30 Under 30 Tenille Townes brings her country sound to L'Astral, Sunday at 8pm.

Dance-electro English artist Elderbrook asks, "Why do we shake in the cold?" Saturday, 8pm at L'Astral.

Oshawa rock duo and the Juno Breakthrough Group of the year, Crown Lands, riding high on their new LP release, hit up Petit Campus, Saturday at 8pm.

Human rights lawyer turned standup and native Montrealer Jess Salomon headlines at The Comedy Nest, Friday and Saturday.

Flea market at St-Jean-Berchmans, at 5945 Cartier, near Rosemont Metro. Listener Diana said: "Our flea market offers a large variety of new and used articles and you're sure to find a bargain!" Saturday and Sunday, 9am to 4pm.

It's Yuletime at Exporail the Canadian Railway Museum. The trains are decked out in their Christmas gear, Santa is there to greet visitors and there is a new exhibit of model trains to check out. Until January 3.

Bareoke - 'the place to be if you want to strip if you've ever dreamed of being a rockstar while stripping!' The strip-while-you-sing experience returns to Café Cléopatra tonight, at 9pm. All body shapes and sizes are welcome, naturally!



ONGOING

Also for the kids: a new show called Jonathan: a Seagull Parable riffs on the iconic novella by Richard Bach. Jon Lachlan Stewart of Surreal SoReal Theatre has teamed up with Geordie Theatre to present Jonathan, a seagull who is tired of his humdrum life... so he tries to fly differently, risking exile from his own family. This unique production features both disabled and non-disabled performers, including star dancer and choreographer Luca Lazylegs Patuelli. On now at Hall Fred Barry, until December 11.

Mime and mask pro Anana Rydvald explores what it is like to have family members living on the spectrum in her new, solo non-verbal show Sighlence of Sky. This new Infinitheatre-Level 4 co-production runs until Sunday at Kin Experience, 397A Ste Catherine W.

New show at the McCord: Parachute: Subversive Fashion of the '80s looks at the style and messaging of the decade through the stylings of Parachute, a made-in-Montreal label created by a British fashion designer and an American architect. Their bold concept stores were soon found in New York and Los Angeles, and their creations were in demand from the likes of Madonna, Peter Gabriel and Daivid Bowie! By the way, the McCord is marking its 100th anniversary by offering free admission for 100 days, until January 19. You can also check out the tribute to cartoonist Serge Chapleau and the enlightening Indigenous Voices of Today.

The Great Christmas Market has just launched at the Quartier des spectacles. Grab a hot drink (mulled wine!), pick up a gift from local businesses, with items ranging from food items to bath and body products to purses, socks, jewelry and more. There will be musical performances throughout the Market's stay, until January 2.

Pointe-à-Callière has just launched a new show chronicling the history of circus, It's Circus Time! Over 350 objects will explore the 200-some year history of the art in Quebec, through costumes, props, training equipment and more.

The Montreal Science Centre has reopened! Learn more about our evolution in Human, the moon in Water in the Universe and the process of invention in Fabrik - Creativity Factory. The 3D IMAX theatre is also open, with Superpower Dogs 3D delving into the work of rescue canines.

The Biosphère on Ile Ste Helene has finally reopened, joining the Space of Life constellation that also includes the Biodome. With the recent "red alert" climate report from the UN, the Biosphère's mission is as urgent as ever: to educate Montrealers about the environment and how best to care for it.