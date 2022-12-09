Sarah's Weekend List, December 9-11

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca.

The Old Port Skating Rink opens for the season on Saturday! Weekend entertainment includes Fabulous Fridays, live music on Saturdays and games and games for Family Sundays. Admission for one day is $8.25, $5.65 for kids 6 to 12, and free for under 6. Until March 5.

Nearby, the historic Château Ramezay in Old Montreal shares Christmas traditions, including a $10 stocking you can purchase for your kid, then return to pick up with something from Santa starting January 2.

The 13th edition of Luminothérapie provides opportunities for wonder (and social media photos!) outside at the Esplanade at Place des Arts. Check out seven interactive light installations, and four video projections. Daily, 10 am to 11pm, until March 5.

Les Grand Ballets returns to the world of The Nutcracker, a beloved tradition started in 1964. Set to Peter Tchaikovsky’s romantic score, Fernand Nault’s choreography takes you and heroine Clara from a joyous Christmas Party to the Land of Snow and the Kingdom of Sweets. At Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, starting Friday until December 30.

Your music choices on Friday: post-hardcore band Thursday at Corona Theatre, 8pm. Music journalist Mehdi Maizi hosts a DJ soirée at Le Studio TD: tune in to hip hop, rap and trap at Mouse Party x Mehdi Maizi starts at 10pm.

On Saturday: Andy Kim invites his famous friends, including Sass Jordan, Ron Sexsmith, The Damn Truth and more, for the Andy Kim Christmas (happy birthday, Andy!) at the Corona, 8pm. Funds raised go to the Starlight Children’s Foundation.

On Sunday, St. John’s singer-songwriter (you loved him as the frontman for Hey Rosetta!) Tim Baker at Le Studio TD, 8pm.

The excellent Lyric Theatre Singers are performing their first live concerts since 2019 with their annual Candlelight Christmas series. The 45 voices, led by director Bob Bachelor and accompanied a quintet of musicians, will serenade you with holiday tunes old and new. At Loyola Chapel on Concordia’s NDG campus, Friday, 8pm and Saturday and Sunday, 4pm. Tickets here.

Fundraising concert at the St Thomas Church in Hudson, 314 Main Road. Proceeds going towards funding a new performance and exhibition space in Hudson called The Creative Hub, and they are also supporting the cause in Ukraine, with a Ukrainian singing quartet on the bill. Sunday, 3pm.

Canadian soprano Barbara Hannigan will be the Montreal Symphony Orchestra’s special guest at an evening that will include compositions by Sibelius, Luigi Nono, Berlioz and Quebecer Claude Vivier’s Lonely Child. Saturday and Sunday, 2:30pm.

Choreographer Sasha Kleinplatz has a busy weekend coming up at the MAI. First, her greenhouse installation We Move Together Or Not At All encloses a dancer in a space with plants, with the human performer providing energy and creativity to the greenery. Visitors are encouraged to hang out while the installation is taking place. Stay afterwards for Miracle’ing/Close to Me/Close to You, a 12-person improvised dance performance where the performers have control over lighting, sound and movement. Until Sunday. The installation is 5-7pm (11am-1pm Sunday) and the show is 7:30pm (2pm Sunday).

MainLine Theatre invites you to don your ugly Xmas sweater for the FringeMas Cabaret & Variety Show, hosted by Maryline Chery and Kenny Streule. Friday, 8pm.

Live wrestling at Battlewar, with Dirty Buxx Belmar versus Sexxxy Eddy, Mononc St Jacques and Mike Marston versus Kevin Blanchard and Franky the Mobster. Sunday, 8pm at Foufounes Electriques.

Actor and comic David Hemstad (Just for Laughs, DC Titans, Flashpoint, CTV Comedy Channel) headlines The Comedy Nest Friday and Saturday, 8:30 and 10pm. With support from Andrew Searles and Derek Seguin.

Climb aboard the magical train, we’re headed to Montreal Improv in St-Henri for Hogwarts: Improvised Potter, which will imagine a year at the fictional school, Saturday at 8pm. Followed by a holiday party, 10:30pm. On Sunday, the St Henri Jazz Society, Sunday at 5pm, followed by the Sunday Sunday Improv Show, 8pm. Check out the full weekend schedule.

Frenchy Jones is back to hosts Tease! A Night of Burlesque at The Wiggle Room with Genie Emerald, Joy Rider, Rosie Bourgeoisie and Cherie Coquette on the bill. Shows Friday and Saturday, 8:30pm.

Backstreet Boys Burlesque challenges dancers Butterscotch Blondie, Celesta O'Lee. Charli Deville, Kitty Kin-Evil and PETRO to perform to music by one of the biggest boy bands of all time. Host is Alister Sharp, with stage kittens, Kinky Karma and Kaya Koko Saturday, 9pm at Café Cléo.

Santa will make an appearance at a family skating event at LCC Arena in NDG, Sunday 3:30-5pm. Bring an unwrapped gift to donate.

HOLIDAY MARKETS

Puces Pop Winter Edition launches Friday, with artisans with Église Saint-Denis. Friday, 3 to 8pm. Saturday, 11am to 6pm. Sunday, 11am to 5pm.

The Dorval Holiday Market launches Friday in Dorval Village, at Tulip and Dawson. Until December 18, with alternating themes each weekend.

The Jean-Talon Christmas Market and the Atwater Christmas Market both continue until December 18. And musical performances and mulled wine are to be had at the Great Montreal Christmas Market at Quartier des spectacles, until December 31.

Shop for the vegan in your life at the Vegan Christmas Market. Peruse clothing, pastries, chocolates, cosmetics, soaps and more at the Centre for Sustainable Development (50 Ste-Catherine St West) Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 6pm.

Salon des métiers des arts launched this week, with over 300 artisans from all over the province, at a different location than in past years… at the Big O! General admission is $10, and you can buy tickets online. Open 10 to 6pm (8pm weekdays) until December 18.

Over in the Plateau, Mont-Royal hosts outdoor activities and shopping with Noël sur L’Avenue, along with live choral performances throughout the month.

Place Émilie Gamelin hosts Christmas in the Park, where you can pick up a tree, warm yourself by the bonfire or take in live music and poetry, until December 31.

‘Hail Santa!’ For an entirely different holiday flavour, visit Maleficarum Market: spooky snacks, tarot card readings, art, candles, wands, occult art, and local brand “Horny Cat Jewelry”. At 4000 St Ambroise in St. Henri. Saturday and Sunday, 11am to 6pm.

ONGOING EVENTS

The skating rink at Esplanade Tranquille has just reopened for its second season! This is on Ste Catherine, near Place des Arts. Bring your own gear or rent skates and helmets.

The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains displays over 350 artifacts from the band’s days touring and recording… from audio equipment to cover art to set pieces. The show made a splash at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London in 2017, and has been touring the world - now it’s your turn to discover the story behind the music! Opens Friday at Arsenal Contemporary Art Gallery in Griffintown, until December 31. (Hear Andrew’s chat with album cover designer and exhibit founder Aubrey ‘Po’ Powell here.)

Exporail, the Canadian train museum in St Constant, has put up their Christmas décor for fun viewing with the kids.

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts’ new show is Seeing Loud: Basquiat and Music , the first major exploration of the electric artist’s work to land in Montreal. The MMFA teamed up with the Musée de la musique - Philharmonie de Paris to examine the role of music in his work, from Beethoven to Charlie Parker to Maria Callas to New York’s underground scene. It opens Saturday. And speaking of the New York connection, a selection of photographs taken by Diane Arbus in and around the Big Apple between 1956-71 is also now.

The Insectarium has reopened post-renovation with a fresh look at all the creepy, crawly, pretty creatures. The team redesigned the space to give visitors an intimate look at what it is to be an insect: in the Alcoves, vibrating floors and ultraviolet projections allow you to imagine how insects feel and see the world. Visitors get to move like an insect, too, slipping through cracks or trodding on rods hanging from the ceiling. Then you get to observe bugs up close, followed by a trip through the Dome, and finally, a greenhouse-like space, the Great Vivarium, where roaming butterflies are the special attraction.

At the Montreal Science Centre, explore evolution in Human or explore the process of invention in Fabrik - Creativity Factory. Plus, the movie theatre is open, so you can sit back and learn about Sea Lions and the Great Bear Rainforest - in IMAX 3D!