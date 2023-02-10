Sarah’s Weekend List, February 10-12

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca.







It’s the fourth and final weekend of IglooFest, the big dance party in the Old Port. Wear your warmest gear, and get ready to dance the chilly night away! Friday’s lineup: Marycee, Michael Sparks and Tiesto at Scène Sapporo, and moistbreezy, Die Klar and DJ Kwame and Narciss at Scène Vidéotron. Saturday’s lineup: Olan, Eli & Fur, CRi, Yotto and Ben Bohmer, at Scène Sapporo, and Ultima Esuna, Dileta and LCY at Scène Vidéotron.

Centaur Theatre closes out its Wildside Festival with Planting an Apple Tree, a new play from a Ukrainian writer. Iryna Harets wrote this story about connecting to the land and resistance as the Russian invasion unfolded. Singular veteran actor Clare Coulter performs, with Leslie Baker’s direction. Friday and Saturday, 7:30pm. The Friday show will be followed by a free, music fundraiser for relief in Ukraine. Storytelling show Confabulation wraps up Wildside with tales about how technology ‘completes, complicates and controls us’. Saturday, 11pm.

The Taverne Tour is a weekend music fest at venues sprinkled through the Plateau. On Friday, free shows include The Fake Friends at Taverne Saint-Sacrament, 11pm and New York Night Train, midnight at Le Ministère. Saturday: The Sadies and Allô Fantôme at Sala Rossa, 9pm and Les Dales Hawerchuck and Chou at Pub West Shefford, 10pm.

Slip on the cowboy boots and the glitter for The Dolly Party. The “Dolly-inspired country western diva dance party” calls to aspiring divas who want to dance to Dolly, Tina, Reba, Shania, Whitney, Donna, Kacey and more. Friday, 8pm at Théâtre Fairmount.

Canadian indie rocker Matthew Good performs at Corona Theatre, Friday 8pm.

Aussie ‘Riptide’ pop singer Vance Joy takes over MTelus both Friday and Saturday, 8pm.

Île Soniq hosts electronic producer Matroda at Club Soda, Friday, 10pm.

Toronto-based Choir! Choir! Choir! brings its participatory brand of singing to Le Studio TD, Saturday at 8pm.

Conductor Jonathan Cohen and Les Violons du Roy present Handel’s Alcina, with singer Karina Gauvin in the title role. First performed in 1735, the three-act opera is set on an island ruled by two sorceress sisters, Alcina and Morgana. The former has a habit of seducing anyone who sets foot on the island, but turning them to stone when she moves on. Will heroic knight Ruggiero be able to avoid a similar fate? Maison symphonique, Saturday, 7:30pm.

Ever see someone play a theremin live? Now’s your chance, with the Orchestre métropolitain’s Electric Revolution. The cool device, invented in 1920, is one of the earliest forms of electronic musical instruments - and the person playing does not even touch the instrument to coax eerie, human-like sounds from it. Montrealer Simon Bertrand’s composition is an homage to the life of its namesake inventor Leo Theremin, and Thorwald Jørgensen will have the honour of playing the instrument for this piece’s debut. The program also includes selections from Dvorák and Wagner. Maison symphonique, Friday, 7:30pm.

The Salon international du bateau de Montreal (Boat Show to friends) docks this weekend. Peruse new crafts or take in a talk as the boating season approaches. Extraordinary high diver Lysane Richard will make a special presentation, Sunday at 2pm. Until Sunday at Palais des congrès.

Montreal’s Black History Month programming, themed From Darkness to Light, continues. Check out the full programming expected this month. Singer Kreesoul hosts a virtual workshop, Let’s Talk & Sing, to explore ‘afro-québécois’ music, Saturday at 5pm A blood donor clinic goes Saturday 10:30 to 4pm at Comité d'Education aux Adultes in Little Burgundy. Take in a Haitian cuisine class, Sunday 10am at the Comptoir plaza créole.

And Fabienne Colas’ Fade to Black Festival hosts a variety of roundtables and in-person and virtual screenings, like Henri Pardo’s Dear Jackie, until Sunday. Short films by rising Black franco and anglo filmmakers will screen at Maison de la culture NDG Friday at 7pm. Our join the conversation with Black Quebec Senator Amina Gerba, online Sunday at 6pm.

Canadian director Karen Cho profiles the multiple threats - racism, gentrification, erasure - to Chinatown across North America. Montreal’s own battle against development is highlighted in her documentary Big Fight in Little Chinatown. Cho also asks, how do you build resilient communities? The doc us screening at the Cinémathèque québécoise and Cinéma du Musée until February 16.

Award-winning Innu poet Joséphine Bacon will speak and perform a poetry recital at Love, the third Optimista soirée presented by local non-profit arts group Yellow Pad Sessions. In addition to Joséphine’s performance, there will be a screening of a Kim O’Bomsawin film about the poetess, an exhibit of paintings by Hannaleah Ledwell and a cocktail party. At Quai 1560, Verdun Cultural Centre on Saturday, 7pm.

La Troupe Artistique Phoenix de Montréal puts on its annual Chinese New Year performance, with a mix of folk and classical dance, ballet, singing and music, martial arts and of course, dragon dancing! Canadian dancers from diverse backgrounds will lend their talents. Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier Sunday, 7:30pm.

A few more days to chow down with the 11th edition of La Poutine Week, with participating restaurants offering fantastical poutine concoctions; diners are encouraged to vote for their faves online. Over at Time Out Market Montréal downtown: Paul Toussaint’s poutine haitienne, with pulled griot and griot gravy and the PM’s fave chef Chanthy Yen, is serving up steak pho-tine. Breakfast chain L’Oeufrier has created the Elvis Gratton à Santa Banana, complete with Hollandaise sauce, shrimp, spicy mayo, chorizo - and an egg. Gaspésie Bistro Gourmand downtown drops lobster, smoked salmon jerky and maple syrup on the $34 Poutine Anticosti and La Betise in St-Bruno adds octopus, pickled ginger, bonito flakes to its Takoyaki Poutine. Until February 14.

Tom Deyo (Conan, The Late Late Show) has had a non-traditional career, having taught and also played in a symphony. But you can catch him in his standup era when he headlines at the Comedy Nest with support from Carly Baker, Raajiee Chelliah and more. Friday and Saturday, 8:30 and 10pm.

Love is in the air at Montreal Improv in St-Henri: Confessions: Date Night Edition will make comedy out of anonymous stories about romance, Friday, 10pm, and improvised murder mystery Cupid’s Arrow goes Saturday, 8:30pm. There are several other improv shows through the weekend, plus a performance by the St-Henri Jazz Society, on Sunday, 5pm.

Get in the Valentine’s Mood with Marche Maleficarum: Erotic Art Edition. Art, jewelry, crystals and items for your boudoir, all made by local artisans - for those 18 and up. Check out the Le Saint-Motel photobooth, receive reiki or a tarot reading. Check 4000 Rue St-Ambroise, Suite 278 on Saturday and Sunday, 11am to 6pm.

Burlesque venue The Wiggle Room warms you up for February 14 with a Valentine’s Day Special starring Madrose, Genie Emerald, Crimson Dutchess and Miss Booty Jones. Friday and Saturday, 9pm.

Miss Meow’s Heartbreakers celebrate all things love, with burlesque performers Audrey Ivory, Enshantay, Isa Strawberry, Joy Rider and Miami Minx. Hosted by Elle Diabloe, with stage kittens, Milky Buns and Genny Pow. Saturday, 8pm at Cafe Cleopatra.

CHECK OUT A MUSEUM

ONGOING EVENTS

Lasting Impressions wraps you up in various iconic scenes painted by the artists both in and adjacent to the Impressionist movement. Get cozy with Renoir’s luncheon guests and idle with Georges Seurat’s park-goers, while enveloped in a French soundtrack ranging from Debussy to Piaf to Aznavour. The first half is a primer to the artists, highlighting lesser-known women artists. After an entracte, you don yellow 3D glasses for the full immersive effect. Seating is arranged like a bistro, complete with a simple menu and wine list. At Espace St-Denis until March 12.

The Van Gogh - Distorsion immersive walk-through show returns from its COP15-Christmas break as of Monday. Experience 225 of the iconic artist’s works in this three-gallery show, set up in the OASIS immersion space at Palais des congrès.

Get moving and go for a walk, skate, toboggan or cross-country ski … check out which parks have recently maintained hills, trails and skating rinks at the City of Montreal’s portal.

Two places to lace up your skates (whether you rent or bring your own): The skating rink at Esplanade Tranquille is in its second season! This is on Ste Catherine, near Place des Arts.The Old Port Skating Rink has full weekend entertainment, including Fabulous Fridays, live music on Saturdays and games and games for Family Sundays. Admission for one day is $8.25, $5.65 for kids 6 to 12, and free for under 6. Until March 5.

The 13th edition of Luminothérapie provides opportunities for wonder (and social media photos!) outside at the Esplanade at Place des Arts. Check out seven interactive light installations, and four video projections. Daily, 10 am to 11pm, until March 5.

The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains displays over 350 artifacts from the band’s days touring and recording… from audio equipment to cover art to set pieces. The show made a splash at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London in 2017, and has been touring the world - now it’s your turn to discover the story behind the music! Opens Friday at Arsenal Contemporary Art Gallery in Griffintown, until March 5. (Hear Andrew’s chat with album cover designer and exhibit founder Aubrey ‘Po’ Powell here.)