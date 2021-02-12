Sarah's Weekend List: February 12-14

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca .

Several museums re-opened their doors this week, as part of Quebec's gradual de-confinement plans. You pick your entry time in advance, so visits are socially distanced. Demand is high as well, so you will want to select your date well in advance. Visit the McCord for the Dior haute couture show (today is the anniversary of the debut of the New Look!) or the MAC for Des horizons d'attente, its bundle of recently acquired works by artists who address today's sense of malaise. The Museum of Fine Arts presents Riopelle: The Call of Northern Landscahpes and Pointe-a-Calliere's train-themed A Railroad to Dreams.

Igloofest kicks off four Fridays of live, free electronic music tonight. (Though it won't be the same, not freezing in your one-piece snowsuit!) Each set will be broadcast on Facebook, Twitch and YouTube from different locations in Montreal. Tune in Friday to see Montreal artist CRi perform at La Ronde, 6pm. Verdun's soul, funk hip-hop band Clay and Friends perform a free livestream concert as part of Carnaval de Québec programming. Friday, 7:45pm. Get cozy with your lover on The Observation Wheel in the Old Port. It has just reopened this week, open daily 11am to 7pm. (Each carriage is cleaned after use.)

Happy Year of the Ox! Lunar New Year is in full swing, though the usual events calendar has been adapted due to the pandemic. I really like this list of Chinatown's culinary suggestions from Jason Lee at Montreal Tourism. Pick up or takeout and support local eateries!

Black History Month continues... West Island Black Community Association hosts Celina Caesar-Chavannes, former Liberal MP who has published a memoir about leadership, politics, race and much more. She speaks on Zoom Friday, 6pm. And Montreal's Massimadi Festival highlights Afro-LBGTQ+ cinema with its online 13th edition. The selection includes features and short films, like One Life to Blossom, a recent doc about a Black trans artist and activist trying to live her dream, and the acclaimed Keyboard Fantasies, about composer Beverly Glenn-Copeland and the cult following he attracted in his 70s. Centaur Theatre presents a free fairy tale for kids: Lady Lost (pictured above) has pricked her finger on an enchanted spinning wheel, and now she has to search for the ingredients that make up a good heart (before nodding off!) in The Heart Recipe. Saturday, 10:30am.

Infinitheatre presents a Valentine's Day "FourPlay" fundraiser: actress and director Ellen David hosts with four local playwrights (including Arthur Holden and Michaela di Cesare) reading from their latest works, and four talented musicians perform, too! And there are door prizes and a silent auction, too. Sunday, 5 a 7.

Papillon is a new work by dynamic Montreal choreographer Helene Simard. It premiered this fall, but it's available to stream this weekend. So exciting to see dancers and musicians performing onstage - even if on a screen.

And Imago Theatre re-runs its play series Eco-Anxiety. Filmed at a distance, each short play tackles a different element of climate change and the inevitable human turmoil that accompanies it. Until Sunday.

Soprano Karina Gauvin and harpsichordist Luc Beauséjour partner to perform a "family album" from the Bachs (as in, Johann Sebastian). The Notebook for Anna Magdalena Bach is a compilation of music written by her husband, JS, and other members of their family. Kairn and Luc performed the show last week, but you can rewatch it online here. Tickets are $20.

How would you like to spend some time with Oprah? The mogul will host a free webinar focused on self-love for "Valentine's Weekend" with WW (aka Weight Watchers, where she is part-owner and partner). Jennifer Garner and Ciara are some of the guests. Big promo event for WW or just a chance to re-centre your focus? You decide! Register here. Saturday, 11am.

Dan Savage's Hump Film Festival offers homemade films d'amour, with streaming events through March 6. Make it a date on Sunday at 9pm.

I'm devouring Search Party, an acclaimed four-season series newly arrived on Crave. New Yorker Dory (Alia Shawkat from Arrested Development) has a sweet but dopey boyfriend and pals galore, but she's a bit directionless. When an acquaintance from college vanishes, Dory finds herself drawn to solving the mystery, and in the meantime stumbles onto a private eye, a cult and a wild real estate broker.

Canadian icon, Senneville native (and great-grandson of a Prime Minister) Christopher Plummer passed away a week ago. Check out Beginners, the film about an senior finally coming out (this finally won him an Oscar!) and his final film, The Last Full Measure, on Crave.