Sarah's Weekend List, February 26-28

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city!

Movie theatres have reopened! While there is no popcorn for sale, there are plenty of flicks now available at your local cinema. There's Billie Eilish: the World's A Little Blurry, a doc about the arguably the world's biggest teen superstar. Minari is making critical waves, depicting a Korean family farming in the American south. And new flick for the kids: Tom and Jerry rope in Chloë Grace Moretz in a live action romp through a fancy Manhattan hotel. Jerry (the mouse) moves into a swank hotel, the site of a big nuptial event. Moretz, the wedding planner, hires Tom (the cat) to get rid of him. Check your local listings!

Nick Jonas aka Mr Priyanka Chopra pulls double duty as host and musical guest at Saturday Night Live, 11:30pm. (It's the last live one for the next little while.)

Igloofest continues its night series of free electronic music sets. (Though it won't be the same, not freezing in your one-piece snowsuit!) Each set will be broadcast on Facebook, Twitch and YouTube from different locations in Montreal. Tune in Saturday to see Lou Phelps at the Stewart Museum (rip) at 8pm.

Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame nominee Todd Rundgren performs his Nearly Human EP live on Friday, 9pm. (There are other dates coming up, as well!)

As Black History Month winds down, there is still a ton of fun things to check out: rapper and historian (and our Friday morning guest) Webster delivers a fascinating look at the child who became Quebec's first reccorded black slave. The talk is in French, Friday at 7pm - register here. Nuits d’Afrique presents an online concert, A Musical Encounter Between Africa and First Nations. Free, on Facebook, 8pm featuring artists Djely Tapa, Anachnid et Mi’gmafrica. The Wellness Reunion is a series of talks about self-care and empowerment, Sunday at various times. More programming here.