Sarah's Weekend List, February 26-28
Movie theatres have reopened! While there is no popcorn for sale, there are plenty of flicks now available at your local cinema. There's Billie Eilish: the World's A Little Blurry, a doc about the arguably the world's biggest teen superstar. Minari is making critical waves, depicting a Korean family farming in the American south. And new flick for the kids: Tom and Jerry rope in Chloë Grace Moretz in a live action romp through a fancy Manhattan hotel. Jerry (the mouse) moves into a swank hotel, the site of a big nuptial event. Moretz, the wedding planner, hires Tom (the cat) to get rid of him. Check your local listings!
Nick Jonas aka Mr Priyanka Chopra pulls double duty as host and musical guest at Saturday Night Live, 11:30pm. (It's the last live one for the next little while.)
Igloofest continues its night series of free electronic music sets. (Though it won't be the same, not freezing in your one-piece snowsuit!) Each set will be broadcast on Facebook, Twitch and YouTube from different locations in Montreal. Tune in Saturday to see Lou Phelps at the Stewart Museum (rip) at 8pm.
Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame nominee Todd Rundgren performs his Nearly Human EP live on Friday, 9pm. (There are other dates coming up, as well!)
As Black History Month winds down, there is still a ton of fun things to check out: rapper and historian (and our Friday morning guest) Webster delivers a fascinating look at the child who became Quebec's first reccorded black slave. The talk is in French, Friday at 7pm - register here. Nuits d’Afrique presents an online concert, A Musical Encounter Between Africa and First Nations. Free, on Facebook, 8pm featuring artists Djely Tapa, Anachnid et Mi’gmafrica. The Wellness Reunion is a series of talks about self-care and empowerment, Sunday at various times. More programming here.
Massimadi Festival highlights Afro-LBGTQ+ cinema with its online 13th edition. The selection includes features and short films, like One Life to Blossom, a recent doc about a Black trans artist and activist trying to live her dream, and the acclaimed Keyboard Fantasies, about composer Beverly Glenn-Copeland and the cult following he attracted in his 70s.
And our pals at the West Island Black Community Association hosts Young, Gifted and Black, highlighting talented rising entrepreneurs and other accomplished indivuals. All aged 35 and under, they'll share their expeiences and tips and lessons for success. Saturday, at 6pm on Zoom; register in advance.
Cool project at the Phi Centre in Old Montreal: Infrared is "17 sleepless nights of live broadcasting" an ongoing series that invites artists into the building, shutting them from evening until morning to create performance art. See visual artist (drawing and photography) Simon Rivest and musicians Enfant Magique & Black Givre tonight! Until March 7, between 7pm and 7am.
La Tohu in St Michel hosts snow sculpting for families. You are given tools and a block of snow to work your magic, though you can bring your own tools. Make sure to reserve your two-hour block of time in advance. Sunday. Free!
The much-discussed Framing Britney Spears has finally arrived in Canada. The NYT documentary re-examines the origin story and public opinion of Spears, one of the biggest (and messiest) pop stars to emerge in the quarter-century. Cresting the recent trend of rewriting narratives around female celebrities from the recent past, it has kicked off a round of apologies by people who admit to doing wrong by the pop princess. Get the full story on Crave, Friday.
Grand Ole Opry this weekend includes Chris Janson, Travis Tritt and Hailey Whitters. Saturday, 8:30pm.
Horror theatre Festival de la Bete noire presents a range of online shows, from ghost stories to spooky audio dramas, to darkly delicious burlesque and a love story from Japan. I'm keen to check out Home Theatre Production's choose-your-own adventure game, Only Footprints. Here, a bloodthirsty killer is after you... and you can play through several different scenarios! Stream each show until March 15, at $5 a pop.
The Segal Centre and Black Theatre Workshop have teamed up to visually pay tribute to Black History Month. Liberation's Radiance is a free, nightly light show projected from inside the Segal. Lighting designer Tim Rodrigues (an artist-in-residence at BTW) has designed a shimmering, green-and-blue lightshow intended to evoke the path to liberation, and the people who've walked it in the past and those who do so today. Take it in, from outside, from 5:30 to 7:30pm. Until February 28.
Several museums re-opened their doors this month, as part of Quebec's gradual de-confinement plans. You pick your entry time in advance, so visits are socially distanced. Demand is high as well, so you will want to select your date in advance. Visit the McCord for the Dior haute couture show (today is the anniversary of the debut of the New Look!) or the MAC for Des horizons d'attente, its bundle of recently acquired works that address today's sense of malaise. The Museum of Fine Arts presents Riopelle: The Call of Northern Landscahpes and Pointe-a-Calliere's train-themed A Railroad to Dreams.
And if you don't want to leave the house, several museums are still offering virtual shows... including the MAC, which has updated and expanded their sensational exhibit on Leonard Cohen, A Crack in Everything. Cohen gave his blessing for the show, which features pieces inspired by his life and work, back in 2015, and it went on display around the time of passing in 2017. The show has been enriched for online viewing, available until February 2024.
I'm devouring Search Party, an acclaimed four-season series newly arrived on Crave. New Yorker Dory (Alia Shawkat ) has a sweet but dopey boyfriend and pals galore, but she's a bit directionless. When an acquaintance from college vanishes, Dory finds herself drawn to solving the mystery, and in the meantime stumbles onto a private eye, a cult and a wild real estate broker.
Three new British items on Prime: It's A Sin is receiving plaudits for its depiction for joyous, free-wheeling gay life in London right as the AIDS crisis was unfolding. It lands Friday. Did you love Scandal? Canadian Anna Paquin is part of a team of top-level female public relations pros, or 'flacks', who handle their rich clients' problems with gusto. Her character, Robyn, is Flack's central heroine an American in London who takes the edge off by partying into oblivion. And Rosamund Pike stars in new movie, I Care A Lot. She's received a Golden Globe nod for her work as Marla, a lawyer who connives to rob her wealthy clients after she gets them institutionalized. Yikes!
The Observation Wheel in the Old Port has reopened, open daily 11am to 7pm. (Each carriage is cleaned after use.)
Dan Savage's Hump Film Festival offers homemade films d'amour, with streaming events through March 6.
Cavalia's Illumi has been extended until March! Drive through a colourful, 3-kilometre labyrinth, starting with spooky skeletons, meandering through pleasant forests to icy fields and a spooky town. Your drive includes a stop with food trucks at the midpoint. It's kitschy, but fun for kids and anyone who just really needs a safe adventure outside the house. In Laval off Boulevard des Souvenirs, until March 6.
And if you're looking for something different visit Open Culture, a fantastic website that lists hundreds of free books, audio books, movies and online courses. The selection here is a mix of the classic, indie and the offbeat. Pick up a Jane Austen novel, watch the original A Star is Born or browse through videos of poets like Maya Angelou reading their work.