Sarah's Weekend List: February 28, 29 and March 1

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca

Montreal en lumière continues until Sunday with plethora of culinary and cultural offerings. Grab some tir d'érable at the outdoor site at Place des arts, ride the Ferris Wheel or look at a cool, glowing art installation. Place Desjardins also plays host to the Mondial des cidres SAQ, where you can sip on different kinds of cider from over 20 producers from Quebec. On Sunday morning, 100 people can join in on a special brunch tailored to cider tastings. (A $22 daily pass gets you 10 tasting coupons.)

The festival also plays host to the annual Nuit blanche, a night owl's dream. Museums, restos, bars, cultural centres and many other gathering points stay open until the wee hours to play host to revelers. Many activities do start in the afternoon and early evening, and there are options for all budgets. Visit the full list here, and plug in your preferred activity, venue and even budget to find the perfect activity for you - or follow one of the six themed routes on this Leap Day Nuit blanche! Special buses can ferry you from one activity to another, and the metro will be open late!

Here are some suggestions:

Leonard Cohen, Bob Dylan, Carole King, Simon and Garfunkel: all iconic voices of the '60s, all Jewish. In The Times They Are a Changin', Louise Pitre and Joe Matheson, talented stage performers and husband-and-wife team, draw links between over 20 songs from the era and find that this era still speaks to us today. The first show is Sunday at 1:30pm, preceded by Sunday @ the Segal. I will moderate a panel based on the themes in the play with my guests: Matheson and music writers Bernie Perusee and Erik Leijon. It starts at 11am, but join us for complimentary coffee and pastries before!

La Tohu's annual Coups de coeur showcases performers from all over the planet showing off their disciplines, from umbrella juggling to the Cyr wheel and human pyramids. Until February 29.

Indie darlings Motel Raphael, Flara K and Favours play Turbo Haüs, Friday at 8pm.

Rockers Theory of a Deadman, the pride of Delta, British Columbia, hit MTelus Friday night.

Howard Shore's epic score for The Two Towers, part deux of the Lord of the RIngs saga, will be performed live to the film. Bilbo continues his quest to destroy the Ring of Power, though members of the trusty Fellowship have gone their separate ways. Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Friday through Sunday.

And in a perhaps coincidental twist, the theme of the next edition of 'anti-art class' Dr Sketchy is inspired by Tolkien. Brings your drawing paper and utensils for an afternoon of sketching, with poses by Eldritch Mor, posing under the theme, Lady of the Rings. MainLine Theatre, 2pm on Saturday.

Celebrate Mardi Gras a few days late, New Orleans-style with The Swingin’ Rocket 88s & The Fat Tuesday Horns. Hear Dixieland, jazz, blues and more at Mardi Gras Afterparty Bootlegger L'Authentique on St Laurent, 9pm.

The hits of the 50s, 60s and 70s come alive when cover band Cadillac Music takes over The Wheel Club in NDG, Saturday at 8pm.

Don your fedora, suit and dark sunglasses for Blue Brothers Burlesque at the Wiggle Room, 7:30pm on Friday. Dancers include Pinot Noir, Sugar Vixen and Georsha Cutie Pie.

ONGOING

Six harried city-dwellers seeking respite and solace trek to a silent retreat in the woods in Bess Wohl's Small Mouth Sounds. At the Segal until March 1.

Old Montreal's discounted food series Happening Gourmand has been extended! Eight restos (Verses Bistro, Maggie Oakes, Brasserie 701, Taverne Gaspar, Méchant Boeuf, Modavie, Bevo Bar + Pizzéria, and Jacopo) are offering table d'hôte brunch at $17. Until March 1.

The Mummies are here! Learn about the average day of six people who lived along the Nile a long, long time ago in this ongoing new show, Exploring Ancient Lives. At the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.

Explore over 1,000 strange and exotic objects of curiosity at Pointe-a-Callière Museum. Into the Wonder Room explores the phenomenon cabinets of curiosities, until January 10. There is also a new show at the Old Montreal museum: The Incas, Treasures of Peru explores the mysterious civilization's ancient rituals, art and achievements. Until April 13.



Nights, which brings to life unpublished stories about what happens when the sun goes down, by Montreal writers like Heather O'Neill. At the The Stewart Museum until March 7.

Artist Martha Markowsky is raising money for the Palliative Care Centre of Lachine Hospital. Check out her pictures of cityscapes, musicians and landscapes as her exhibit continues Saturday and Sunday until March 29. L’Entrepôt, 2901 St Joseph in Lachine.