Sarah’s Weekend List, February 4-6

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca.

Extreme cold will be felt across Quebec until Sunday. So if you are headed out, plan accordingly and take precautions - frostbite can occur in minutes! From Environment Canada: ‘Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant. Cover up.’



Programming for Montreal’s Black History Month has just kicked off with the theme, From Darkness to Light! The Bibliothèque multiculturelle de Laval hosts Guinean circus artist Yamoussa Bangoura, who was discovered by Cirque Éloize and now runs his own company, Productions Kalabanté, on Friday, 7pm. Check out the full programming expected this month.

The 11th edition of La Poutine Week has just kicked off, with dozens of participating restaurants offering up fantastical poutine concoctions; diners are encouraged to vote for their faves online. Over at Time Out Market Montréal downtown: Paul Toussaint’s poutine haitienne, with pulled griot and griot gravy and the PM’s fave chef Chanthy Yen, is serving steak pho-tine. Breakfast chain L’Oeufrier has created the Elvis Gratton à Santa Banana, complete with Hollandaise sauce, shrimp, spicy mayo, chorizo - and an egg. Gaspésie Bistro Gourmand downtown drops lobster, smoked salmon jerky and maple syrup on the $34 Poutine Anticosti and La Betise in St-Bruno adds octopus, pickled ginger, bonito flakes to its Takoyaki Poutine. Until February 14.

It’s Weekend Three of IglooFest, the big dance party in the Old Port. Wear your warmest gear, and get ready to dance the chilly night away! Friday’s lineup: Yu Su, WhoMadeWho and Bob Moses at Scène Sapporo, and Lis Dalton and Bambounou b2b Priori at Scène Vidéotron. Saturday’s lineup: POPTRT, Sam Lamar, Moore Kismet, Apashe and Black Tiger Sex Machine at Scène Sapporo, and Melek, Vilify and Kahn & Neek at Scène Vidéotron. IglooFest continues February 12.

Or maybe this is more your speed: Super Tase presents Alternative Indie Sleaze Dance Party. Strap on your American Apparel and bop along to the sound of the 2010s with The Killers, La Roux, Hot Chip and Justice, along with cult alt acts like Nirvana and Blondie. Saturday, 11pm at Bar Le Ritz.

Dubstep DJ and producer Wooli steps into centre stage Saturday, 9pm at MTelus.

British indie psych duo Jadu Heart with opener Goon at Petit Campus, Sunday, 8pm

Chinese dance company Shen Yun makes its annual stop in Montreal this week. Take in elaborately choreographed dance numbers, colourful costumes and sumptuous set design. At Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier until Sunday.

Danse Danse presents acclaimed choreographer Marie Chouinard’s latest work, «M». It’s an ode to life itself, with the dozen dancers’ breath and voices used as inspiration for the soundtrack and rhythm of the piece. Friday and Saturday, 8pm at Théâtre Maisonneuve.

Conductor Francis Choiniere and the Orchestre FILMHarmonique perform cinematic scores at Music at the Movies, like Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini from the sci-fi romance Somewhere in Time, Schindler’s List, and Cinema Paradiso! At Maison symphonique, Friday, 7:30pm.

The Segal Centre pays homage to the man who set the bar for teen comedies in the 1980s. Hughesical The Musical dips into the stories and themes from John Hughes’ cinematic canon, like Sixteen Candles and The Breakfast Club, while weaving in ‘80s hits from Madonna, Boy George, Bon Jovi and beyond. A community cast is overseen by a talented pair, choreographer and director Trevor Barrette and music director Nick Burgess. This is a fundraiser for The Segal, and you can check it out Sunday at 2 and 7pm.

René Richard Cyr has adapted, translated and directed a glam rock-punk musical classic for French audiences: Hedwig: Pouce en Furie is opening in Montreal before heading on tour across Quebec. The musical, created by John Cameron Mitchell and Steven Trask, follows an East German genderqueer rock star on tour. At Le Studio TD, Friday, 8pm and Saturday, 6 or 9:30pm.

Toronto musician Lenka Lichtenberg performs selection from her album, Thieves of Dream: Songs of Theresienstadt’s Secret Poetess. A few years ago, Lenka discovered a book of poetry written by her grandmother while she was interned at a concentration camp near Prague. Instead of donating the works, Lenka decided to weave music from it. Lenka actually received her first Juno nomination for the work this week! She will perform the songs with her band at Congregation Dorshei Emet, Saturday 7:30pm. (You can check out the album art and some of the music here.)

Frank Spadone (Just for Laughs, Mr D) headlines at the Comedy Nest with support from Adam Gabel, Kelly Zemnickis and more. Friday and Saturday, 8:30 and 10pm.

Montreal Improv in St-Henri features the improvisers in town for Bangers Only, Friday 10pm. There are several other improv shows through Friday and Saturday, plus a performance by the St-Henri Jazz Society, on Sunday, 5pm.

Burlesque venue The Wiggle Room marks Black History Month with stellar Black performers Zyra Lee Vanity, Eva Von Lips, Enshantay, Kinky Karma and KyKy Delavega set to wow audiences Friday and Saturday, 9pm.

St Jean-Berchmans Church hosts its regular flea market, with new and used articles and food for sale on site. 5945 Cartier, corner Rosemont Blvd. Saturday and Sunday, 9am to 5pm (4pm Sunday).

CHECK OUT A MUSEUM

ONGOING EVENTS

Lasting Impressions wraps you up in various iconic scenes painted by the artists both in and adjacent to the Impressionist movement. Get cozy with Renoir’s luncheon guests and idle with Georges Seurat’s park-goers, while enveloped in a French soundtrack ranging from Debussy to Piaf to Aznavour. The first half is a primer to the artists, highlighting lesser-known women artists. After an entracte, you don yellow 3D glasses for the full immersive effect. Seating is arranged like a bistro, complete with a simple menu and wine list. At Espace St-Denis until March 12.

The Van Gogh - Distorsion immersive walk-through show returns from its COP15-Christmas break as of Monday. Experience 225 of the iconic artist’s works in this three-gallery show, set up in the OASIS immersion space at Palais des congrès.

Get moving and go for a walk, skate, toboggan or cross-country ski … check out which parks have recently maintained hills, trails and skating rinks at the City of Montreal’s portal.

Two places to lace up your skates (whether you rent or bring your own): The skating rink at Esplanade Tranquille is in its second season! This is on Ste Catherine, near Place des Arts.The Old Port Skating Rink has full weekend entertainment, including Fabulous Fridays, live music on Saturdays and games and games for Family Sundays. Admission for one day is $8.25, $5.65 for kids 6 to 12, and free for under 6. Until March 5.

The 13th edition of Luminothérapie provides opportunities for wonder (and social media photos!) outside at the Esplanade at Place des Arts. Check out seven interactive light installations, and four video projections. Daily, 10 am to 11pm, until March 5.

The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains displays over 350 artifacts from the band’s days touring and recording… from audio equipment to cover art to set pieces. The show made a splash at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London in 2017, and has been touring the world - now it’s your turn to discover the story behind the music! Opens Friday at Arsenal Contemporary Art Gallery in Griffintown, until March 5. (Hear Andrew’s chat with album cover designer and exhibit founder Aubrey ‘Po’ Powell here.)