Sarah's Weekend List, February 5-7

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca .

Kid versus goat: The Super Bowl starts at 6pm Sunday when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs face Gisele's husband, Gronk and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (they have the home advantage - a rare occurrence!). And sometime around 8:30, The Weeknd will become only the second Canadian musician to solo at the Halftime Show. Also known as Abel Tesfaye, the Torononian has reportedly splashed millions of his own cash into the show - and promises it will be PG.

If dogs are more your speed, check out Puppy Bowl XVII. Seventy puppies from 22 shelters duke it out as Team Ruff and Team Fluff. The series so far is tied at 3-3; winner gets to lick the CHEWY “Lombarky” Trophy. Sunday, 2pm on Animal Planet and streaming here.

La Poutine Week transitions into covid times with participating restaurants competing for the most delicious, outrageous poutine concoction - now, you just get it delivered to your house. Check out poutine HQ La Banquise's Le Couvre-feu, with shredded beef and onions, nacho cheese sauce, hot peppers and nuggets of mac and cheese (pictured above). La Betise Verdun presents Asian flavours with Peking Duck Poutine: hoisin sauce, crispy duck skin, soy sauce and miso, topped with cucumber and fried wontons, and picked carrots and daikon on the side. Served with pickled carrots and daikon. La Tamalera's Mayan Poutine features Yucatán style spiced pulled pork and habanero pickled onions. NDG greasy spoon Cosmo features Cosmolio plops beef salami, bacon, ham, sausage, fried onions, AND a fried egg on top of their classic patates, curds and gravy. St Henri's Léché Desserts puts a sweet twist on poutine with cinnamon-sugar churros, dulce de leche gravy and marshmallow curds. Chick-N-Waff House presents Fried Chicken Cheese Bomb Poutine (for two) which is as described: fried chicken breast sitting atop a poutine - promised to explode when you cut into it. And for the vegans: Lola Rosa's Butter Chicken Poutine features Indian-seasoned 'chicken' (seitan) with coriander and 'yogurt' sauce. Until Sunday.

Montreal electro-funk duo and Jewish-Palestinian best buds Chromeo perform hits from their five albums and their recent EP release, Quarantine Casanova (Clorox Wipe and Six Feet Away - very a propos!) The boys are live and taking fan requests from their LA studio, Friday at 9pm.

Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek) makes his dad Eugene proud when he steps up to host Saturday Night Live. Gifted indie-pop star Phoebe Bridgers is the musical guest. Saturday, 11:30pm.

By the way, Schitt's Creek is one of the shows up for Golden Globe nods this week. See what the buzz is about by catching up with this Canadian sitcom on Netflix or Gem. Other shows that got the nod: coming-of-age Jewish drama Unorthodox, black-and-white drama Mank, The Crown and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom on Netflix. Acting nominees Kaley Cucouco (The Flight Attendant), Bryan Cranston (Your Honor) and Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma) are on Crave.

Dorval Winter Festival continues, with snow sculptures, a virtual family quiz night on Friday and a snowman building contest. Until February 28.

Geordie Theatre presents three live theatre performances for families: The Little Mighty Superhero and Celestial Bodies. The former is about a young boy who wants to seek out his Lola (grandmother in Filipino), and develops memories and friendships on his quest. (Ages 5 and up.) The latter, Celestial Bodies, introduces Stella, an anxious, fast-talking teen dealing with her first year of high school. Check out the shows Saturday: The Little Mighty Superhero airs at noon and Celestial Bodies at 5pm, and with an ASL interpretation at 3pm. Great art workshops designed for kids precede the presentations. Tickets are only $10 per household.

Montreal Science Centre brings the fourth edition of Women and Girls of Science online, with activities and a web series and more on Facebook, Kids aged 8 to 12 can take part in the Lifeboat Challenge, or watch UQAM science students take part in a prototype challenge. Until February 11.

Can't wait to get your green thumbs in the ground this spring? Indulge that urge with the Montreal Seedy Weekend. Learn about different kinds of tools, seeds for flowers, herbs, veggies and medicinal plants, Quebec terroir and have your questions answered! Free, but don't forget to register for the q&a sessions. Until Sunday.

The McCord Museum is set to reopen on February 11, like many other museums in the province. But if you are anxious to see their Christian Dior show before then, there are virtual paid tours available on Sunday, at 11:30am in French at 1pm in English. The show covers the first decade of the House of Dior, including the famous New Look, through 51 garments.

Ever been to the Hillside Festival on beautiful Guelph Lake Island? Me, neither. But the summer festival is featuring special concerts from a slew of musicians this weekend, available on YouTube. A performance from the Sam Roberts Band airs Friday at 6pm, and will then be available on demand. Serena Ryder performers, as well. Friday to Sunday.

DJ Jazzy Jeff (of Fresh Prince fame!) joins the lineup of Montreal Loves Dilla, an annual tribute to J Dilla, the musician also known as James Dewitt Yancey. Hosted by Artbeat Montreal and De La Rap, it kicks off Saturday at 1pm.

DJ David Guetta is fundraising for Unicef with another United at Home concert. This time, he's at the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah in Dubai. Saturday, 9am.

Author Michael Posner delves into Leonard Cohen's early days in a discussion with York Professor David S Koffman. Posner will cover Cohen's boyhood in Westmount through his time at McGill, to his start as a writer then musician, and his first world tour in 1970. Hosted by York, you can tune in from your home on Zoom this Sunday, 6pm.

There is fun to be had outdoors while you respect the 8pm curfew. Toboggan or cross-country ski on Mont-Royal. The Jardin botanique has opened its winter gardens for free entry. Walk or cross-country ski every day, from 7:30am to 5pm. Parc Jean Drapeau is open for winter exploration with a refrigerated rink, open sliding area as well as cross-country and fat bike trails. Don't miss the ice-climbing wall! There will also be rental equipment available, including skates, skis, fat bikes, snowshoes, with items free for those under 18.

Tiny Plateau arthouse Cinema Moderne is still renting out films on its site, with new flicks out this month. Check out Brandon Cronenberg's new body-snatching thriller, Possessor.

Explore McGill and get a thrill with a virtual escape room compiled by the university's librarians, archivists and game developers. A mysterious poisoner is on the loose, and you have to track them down! Starting at the pathology lab, then solving puzzles (based on McGill and Montreal history) all over campus. You can play Raising Spirits with a browser. The game got a fresh update this week! For ages 12 and up.

The Royal Montreal Regiment and Le Royal 22ieme Regiment look back on the October Crisis through the eyes of soldiers deployed after the kidnapping of James Cross. This virtual exhibit is geared to students and teachers, but anyone can check out The October Crisis 1970 online.

Other things you can do online that will be more enriching that scrolling endlessly through your Instagram feed...a bevy of Canadian museums are putting their offers online: Winnipeg's Canadian Museum for Human Rights, the Art Gallery of Ontario and The Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau are making their works and exhibits available online. The Calgary Zoo is also sharing their Panda Cam, where you watch their two giant pandas, Er Shun and Da Mao, frolic for a few hours every day.

International museums like the Louvre, the Sistine Chapel, the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC, the British Museum in London and the Hermitage Museum are also online. The Metropolitan Opera has a nightly stream. And visit Yayoi Kusama's mesmerizing Infinity Mirror installation.