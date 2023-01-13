Sarah's Weekend List, January 13-15

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca.

The Tony-winning Canadian musical Come From Away returns to Montreal this weekend. It’s September 11, 2001, and thousands of planes have been grounded; over 7,000 passengers find themselves in the town of Gander, Newfoundland. The stories of how these ‘come from aways’ were welcomed, fed, comforted and entertained by the locals, at a time when the whole world was on the brink of change, is based on true, remarkable stories. Irene Sankhoff and David Hein’s musical is for everyone, even those who aren’t fans of the genre, per se. Until Sunday at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier.

A cheeky, made-in-Montreal musical is getting a fresh update nearly a decade since it won over audiences at the 2014 Fringe Fest. Johnny Legdick: The Fabled Rock Opera stars Johnny, a lad born with, quite simply, a third leg. His predatory family sells him to a depressing circus as a sideshow. But Johnny won’t be resigned to his fate! He finds himself, a girlfriend and a sense of purpose on his spoof of a hero’s journey. The original creators, Jimmy Karamanis and Macleod Truesdale, were in their 20s when the show came out, and they have refreshed the story for this two-night remount. At Theatre Ste Catherine on Friday, 8pm and Saturday, 8pm and 10pm.

A social call goes sideways when Pam stops by her friend’s house to mull over her parental concerns in Canadian comedy Myth of the Ostrich. Presented by D2 Productions at the Segal Centre Studio, until Sunday. (Saturday’s 8pm show will be a sound-enhanced performance for audience members with hearing loss.)

The pride of St Bruno-de-Montarville, heavy metal band Sword brings their tour to the Corona, Saturday at 8pm. Up-and-coming rockers Deraps open.

A serene delight for fans of ethereal choral music: Ensemble ArtChoral will perform a medley of romantic and classical pieces, from Mozart’s Ave verum corpus, to selections from Hayden and Bruckner, to the evening’s grand inspiration: Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata. The Ensemble is 20 singers strong, and will be joined by another 100 singers from five different choirs for two of the pieces. Moonlight: Choral Art will be performed at the Maison symphonique, Sunday at 7:30pm.

Storytelling series Confabulation rolls its annual quick take show: The Shortest Story XIII. Hear true stories in two minutes or less, Friday, 8pm at Centaur Theatre.

La Tohu hosts two, free family-friendly shows this weekend: laser-filled contemporary dance adventure Glitch is set in the basement of an abandoned, mysterious theatre, where four characters decide to have fun with trunks of costumes and props, Saturday at 11am. Rêves à colorier by Ariane DesLions mixes clowning and object theatre in a musical romp, Sunday at 11am.

Bring your sketchpad and favourite tools to the latest Dr Sketchy art session. Model Madrose will be your “Green Fairy” as she incarnates the theme of absinthe. MainLine Theatre, Saturday, 2-5 pm.

Hilarious local Rodney Ramsey (Just For Laughs, LOL Network) headlines at the Comedy Nest with support from David Pryde, Jenn Hayward, Hadi Kubba and more. Friday and Saturday, 8:30 and 10pm.

Montreal Improv in St-Henri hosts audience-powered Give the People What They Want, Friday 7pm, Battle of the Improv Stars, 8:30pm and Confessions, 10pm, which is fueled by anonymous secrets (!) On Sunday: a performance by the St-Henri Jazz Society, 5pm and Face Off Improv Show, 8pm.

My friend, Quiz Master Brian, is hosting a fundraiser trivia tournament. Proceeds goes to the Goal Initiatives Foundation, which supports local youth sports activities. Teams of four can sign up for $30, with prizes of over $450 in gift cards to the event host Burgundy Lion, in St-Henri. Saturday, 1-5pm.

Glamour is the name of the game at The Wiggle Room this weekend, with burlesque performers Tristan Ginger, Lily Monroe, Genny Pow! and KyKy Delavega. New owner Frenchy Jones hosts. Friday and Saturday, 9pm.

It’s about darn time! Dancers DeeDee Flambee, Dora Bones, Enshantay, Mina Minou, Minx Arcana and Z﻿yra Lee Vanity take to the stage for a burlesque tribute to pop star and flautist Lizzo. Café Cleopatra on Saturday, 9pm.

X Y Z is an art exhibit looking back on the 50-year career of multidisciplinary artist François Morelli. Viewers can trace his work through the guise of the artist book, flipping through themes of transformation and travel. At the McClure Gallery, in Westmount’s Visual Arts Centre, until January 28.

Les Choristes is a stage musical based on the 2004 movie (The Chorus in English) about a teacher who brightens up around a tight-laced boy’s boarding school in France. Directed by Serge Denoncourt, the shows is running at Monument-National until January 19

A new immersive art show has just opened at Espace St Denis. Sophie Renoir, the great-granddaughter of Auguste, introduces Lasting Impressions, which wraps the viewer in various iconic scenes painted by the artists both in and adjacent to the Impressionist movement. Get cozy with Renoir’s luncheon guests and idle with Georges Seurat’s park-goers, while enveloped in a French soundtrack ranging from Debussy to Piaf to Aznavour. Until March 12.

The Van Gogh - Distorsion immersive walk-through show returns from its COP15-Christmas break as of Monday. Experience 225 of the iconic artist’s works in this three-gallery show, set up in the OASIS immersion space at Palais des congrès.

Get moving and go for a walk, skate, toboggan or cross-country ski … check out which parks have recently maintained hills, trails and skating rinks at the City of Montreal’s portal.

Two places to lace up your skates (whether you rent or bring your own): The skating rink at Esplanade Tranquille is in its second season! This is on Ste Catherine, near Place des Arts.The Old Port Skating Rink has full weekend entertainment, including Fabulous Fridays, live music on Saturdays and games and games for Family Sundays. Admission for one day is $8.25, $5.65 for kids 6 to 12, and free for under 6. Until March 5.

The 13th edition of Luminothérapie provides opportunities for wonder (and social media photos!) outside at the Esplanade at Place des Arts. Check out seven interactive light installations, and four video projections. Daily, 10 am to 11pm, until March 5.

The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains displays over 350 artifacts from the band’s days touring and recording… from audio equipment to cover art to set pieces. The show made a splash at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London in 2017, and has been touring the world - now it’s your turn to discover the story behind the music! Opens Friday at Arsenal Contemporary Art Gallery in Griffintown, until February 23. (Hear Andrew’s chat with album cover designer and exhibit founder Aubrey ‘Po’ Powell here.)