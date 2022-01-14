Sarah's Weekend List, January 14-16

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca

Museums in Quebec remain open, with reduced capacity, and happily, there is a range of exhibits for viewing in Montreal. Starting with Pointe-à-Callière It's Circus Time! Over 350 objects will explore the 200-some year history of the art in Quebec, through costumes, props, training equipment and more.

It's free to visit the McCord Museum until Wednesday, where you will want to check out the new show Parachute: Subversive Fashion of the '80s . It's a moody, bold look at the style and messaging of the decade through the stylings of Parachute, a made-in-Montreal label created by a British fashion designer and an American architect. Their concept stores were soon found in New York and Los Angeles, and their creations were in demand from the likes of Madonna, Peter Gabriel and David Bowie! And don't miss the harrowing Indigenous Voices of Today , which highlights the voices of people from different Indigenous communities. The show both reveals the craftsmanship of every day traditional objects like waterproof parkas and sewing tools, then explores the exploitation and oppression of Indigenous families and land, then finishes with realistic questions about reconciliation.

One of the greatest photographers of the last century was Canadian! The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts elevates his work in The World of Yousuf Karsh: A Private Essence . Karsh's widow Estrellita has gifted 111 gelatin silver prints to this exhibit, including notable portraits of Winston Churchill, Fidel Castro and Pierre Elliott Trudeau, as well as images of every day people, like steelworkers and photographers. Until January 30.

The people who brought you the Van Gogh immersive experience now shift their attention to one of the most iconic of the French Impressionist painters, with Imagine Monet . Now on at Arsenal Gallery in Little Burgundy, it's like taking a bath in works by Claude Monet (1840-1926). The roughly 35-minute show introduces you to his work, and then you are immersed in his iconic water lilies and Japanese footbridge scenes, as well as rich snapshots from nature, beaches and busy French streets and ports. A meditative visit with one of the greatest painters. Until February 27.

It's going to be a frigid weekend, but you do have the option to play outside: the 12th edition of Luminotherapie is lighting up the Quartier des spectacles with cool installations, like Impulse (the lit-up seesaws) and Mathias Gmachl's giant wooden whale, Echoes - a voice from uncharted waters.

Earlier this week on the show, we met Narcissé Nguyen, a CEGEP teacher who is organizing snow volleyball games this winter. His next project is a 16-team tournament this weekend in Griffintown near the Lachine Canal (1340 Olier St).

For at-home culture: the Segal Centre streams UnCovered: The Music of Dolly Parton , an homage to the country icon (and vaccine sponsor!). Six singers (including Jully Black) and a live band roll through a selection of songs from Dolly's +3,000 catalogue, including 9 to 5, I will always love you and Here you come again. The show, the 15th in a series of pop cover shows, was filmed last fall in Toronto. A fitting tribute just ahead of Dolly's 76th birthday on January 19! Tune in Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 1pm and 7pm.

Meet Montreal Symphony Orchestra's new music director Rafael Payare in a free, streaming rendition of Brahms' symphony no. 1 (along with Berlioz's Le carnaval romain).

The Opéra de Montréal presents two performances available to rent onlie, Bizet's Carmen and Engelbert Humperdinck's Hansel and Gretel .