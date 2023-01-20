Sarah's Weekend List, January 20-22

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca.

Chinatown celebrates the Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival as it is known in China, after a muted, two-year break. Over 30 local Asian community groups and over 150 artists will host an assortment of activities in the neighbourhood. Write down your hopes for the year on the Wishing Tree at Sun Yat-sen Park, then warm up with tea. Take in the parade on Saturday, 1-3pm along de la Gauchetière between St-Laurent Boulevard and Jeanne-Mance. MAPP_MTL will project kids’ creations 1 to 7pm, Friday and Saturday. Check out the full programming here.

The 78th Salon de l’Auto de Montréal rolls into town for the first time in two years! While the gathering will be a shade more modest than previously, there are still dozens of cars to ogle at, including 67 green cars, the largest gathering of its kind ever presented in a public event in Quebec. Sign up for a test drive. Or view a selection from Luc Poirier’s collection of luxury vehicles, including Ferraris, Porsche and the new McLaren Altura. Until January 29.

Lasting Impressions wraps you up in various iconic scenes painted by the artists both in and adjacent to the Impressionist movement. Get cozy with Renoir’s luncheon guests and idle with Georges Seurat’s park-goers, while enveloped in a French soundtrack ranging from Debussy to Piaf to Aznavour. The first half is a primer to the artists, highlighting lesser-known women artists. After an entracte, you don yellow 3D glasses for the full immersive effect. Seating is arranged like a bistro, complete with a simple menu and wine list. At the revamped Espace St-Denis until March 12.

Get moving and go for a walk, skate, toboggan or cross-country ski … check out which parks have recently maintained hills, trails and skating rinks at the City of Montreal’s portal.

Revisit the love story of Mimi and Rodolfo in Puccini’s La Bohème. The Orchestre Philharmonique et Chœur des Mélomanes are set to perform, meaning 60 musicians and 120 choristers will back soloists Andrew Haji and Myriam Leblanc at the Maison symphonique, Friday, 8pm.

Mozart’s Requiem will be performed by the Chœur classique de Montréal, in honour of the victims of Covid-19, and their families. Robert D. Levin’s completed version of the Requiem has been selected, and Joseph Haydn's 14th and final mass, Harmoniemesse, will round out the evening. Maison symphonique, Saturday, 8pm.

Family trauma and deferred hope run amok in David Paquet’s Wildfire. This is the English début of the award-winning writer’s play triptych, presented by Talisman Theatre with Centaur and La Chapelle. Three performers spin three tales of different families trying to escape poisonous legacies, while hoping for the future. Wildfire is a biting, witty surreal romp, with a spare but gorgeous staging, and delicious acting. Friday and Saturday, 7:30pm. Until January 28 at La Chapelle Scènes contemporaines.

Writer Trevor Barrette presents a workshop presentation of his new queer, rom-com musical, One Day. Two lifelong friends are collaborating on a musical, but they realize that they’ve messed up the deadline! In a race to complete and submit their creation by the end of the day, lingering emotions and missed romantic opportunities bubble to the surface. The Segal Centre, Saturday, 7pm. Pay What you can.

The pride of Shelburne, Ontario indie singer-songwriter Ruby Waters at Bar Le Ritz PDB, Friday 8pm.

Caitlin Peluffo (The Late Show and The Late Late Show) headlines at the Comedy Nest with support from Joey Elias, Wassim El-Mounzer and Raajiee Chelliah. Friday and Saturday, 8:30 and 10pm.

Montreal Improv in St-Henri hosts Improv Against Humanity, Friday, 10pm. Earlier in the evening: Dream Teams, 7pm and Battle of the Improv Stars, 8:30pm. On Sunday: a performance by the St-Henri Jazz Society, 5pm and Face Off Improv Show, 8pm.

Glamour is the name of the game at The Wiggle Room this weekend, with burlesque performers Roxy Torpedo, The Lady Josephine, Celesta O’Lee and Satin Simone. New owner Frenchy Jones hosts. Friday and Saturday, 9pm.

CHECK OUT A MUSEUM

ONGOING EVENTS

X Y Z is an art exhibit looking back on the 50-year career of multidisciplinary artist François Morelli. Viewers can trace his work through the guise of the artist book, flipping through themes of transformation and travel. At the McClure Gallery, in Westmount’s Visual Arts Centre, until January 28.

The Van Gogh - Distorsion immersive walk-through show returns from its COP15-Christmas break as of Monday. Experience 225 of the iconic artist’s works in this three-gallery show, set up in the OASIS immersion space at Palais des congrès.

Two places to lace up your skates (whether you rent or bring your own): The skating rink at Esplanade Tranquille is in its second season! This is on Ste Catherine, near Place des Arts.The Old Port Skating Rink has full weekend entertainment, including Fabulous Fridays, live music on Saturdays and games and games for Family Sundays. Admission for one day is $8.25, $5.65 for kids 6 to 12, and free for under 6. Until March 5.

The 13th edition of Luminothérapie provides opportunities for wonder (and social media photos!) outside at the Esplanade at Place des Arts. Check out seven interactive light installations, and four video projections. Daily, 10 am to 11pm, until March 5.

The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains displays over 350 artifacts from the band’s days touring and recording… from audio equipment to cover art to set pieces. The show made a splash at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London in 2017, and has been touring the world - now it’s your turn to discover the story behind the music! Opens Friday at Arsenal Contemporary Art Gallery in Griffintown, until February 23. (Hear Andrew’s chat with album cover designer and exhibit founder Aubrey ‘Po’ Powell here.)