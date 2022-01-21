Sarah's Weekend List: January 21-23

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca

Montreal, Laval and much of southern Quebec are under an extreme cold warning for Friday and Saturday morning, so take lots of precautions, whether you’re headed out for a walk or errand, or an outdoor activity.

With a cheeky name and a heated patio, Cinquième Vague launched its bold ‘après-ski’ outdoor resto this week… the only place in town to nab a sit-down meal. Tables seat four at a time, and you can nosh on jerk chicken, smores and codfish accras, and sip on mulled wine, ti-punch and spicy hot chocolate. Located on the terrasse of Quartier des spectacles eatery Kamúy, at 1485 Jeanne-Mance. Until March 5.

While you’re there, take in the 12th edition of Luminotherapie now lighting up the Quartier des spectacles with cool installations, like Impulse (the lit-up seesaws) and Mathias Gmachl's giant wooden whale, Echoes - a voice from uncharted waters. Until February 27. In the same area, Cyrielle Tremblay's illustrations 100% Chance of Snow is being projected on the BanQ, UdeM building on President-Kennedy and outside the St Laurent metro station. Look up and delight in the colourful snow plows, hedgehogs and winter walks.

The Old Port’s skating rink is open, with tickets available online. Or warm up at nearby Bota Bota floating spa (the water circuit and restaurant are closed, but massage treatments are available).

Montreal's monthly true storytelling series Confabulation presents What Remains: Daring Discoveries, Lost Legacies and Sweet Surprises. Friday, 8pm on Facebook Live.

Saturday marks 30 years since neurologist Roberta Bondar headed to space, becoming Canada's first lady astronaut. She is fêteing the occasion with a one-hour virtual event and fundraiser for her foundation. Some of her friends will join in - who? Oh, you know, no big deal... just some nice folks like Hayley Wickenheiser, Anne Murray, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Susan Aglukark. Saturday, 7pm.

Meet Montreal Symphony Orchestra's new music director Rafael Payare in a free, streaming rendition of Brahms' symphony no. 1 (along with Berlioz's Le carnaval romain). Free, until January 31.

Also free to view: Orchestre Métropolitain's director Yannick Nézet-Séguin performs the piano in Mozart's luminous Concerto No 12. The show also features Brahms' third symphony and opens with Castro D’Addona's Diversity.

The Opéra de Montréal presents two performances available to rent online, Bizet's Carmen and Engelbert Humperdinck's Hansel and Gretel.

Saturday Night Live alum Will Forte (now starring in a season of MacGruber) returns to host, with glam-rock group Måneskin, the pride of Rome. Saturday, 11:30pm.

I will host a conversation about art, identity and Judaism for this weekend’s Sunday @ The Segal. This chat will complement the upcoming YidLife Crisis comedy show, Pandemish, written and performed by Eli Batalion and Jamie Elman, the boys who made modern, Yiddish-languate skits on the web. Join us live via the Segal's YouTube or Facebook pages, or view the conversation later. Sunday, 11am.

Trivia is virtual via Pub Bishop & Bagg! My pal, Chef Mart Brennan, anchors the Zoom quiz this Sunday, 7:30pm.

Relive one of Meatloaf’s greatest roles in kitchy classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show, or his turn in Fight Club. Former Vogue editor-at-large and fashion icon (the cape!) André Leon Talley also passed away earlier this week. Witness his deep knowledge of fashion and eminent presence with acclaimed style documentaries like 2016’s The First Monday in May and 2009’s The September Issue.

The fourth and final season of money laundering thriller Ozark arrives on Netflix today, with Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as the helm of the Byrde family.

Show-of-the-moment Yellowjackets just wrapped its first season on Sunday, but you can catch up on Crave. We flash between the past, where a plane carrying a high school soccer team crashes, leaving teenaged girls to survive on their own for 19 months, and 30 years into the present, where the now-grown women wrestle with their harrowing survival story.

I finished the fifth and final season of millennial satire Search Party last weekend, starring Alia Shawkat. The first season starts with Shawkat’s Dory trying to help locate a missing classmate, but her expedition quickly goes wildly out of hand. Subsequent seasons lampooned different genres and plotlines, including cults, courtroom drama… and, zombies. On Crave.

Museums in Quebec remain open, with reduced capacity, and happily, there is a range of exhibits for viewing in Montreal. Starting with Pointe-à-Callière It's Circus Time! Over 350 objects will explore the 200-some year history of the art in Quebec, through costumes, props, training equipment and more.

It's free to visit the McCord Museum until Wednesday, where you will want to check out the new show Parachute: Subversive Fashion of the '80s. It's a moody, bold look at the style and messaging of the decade through the stylings of Parachute, a made-in-Montreal label created by a British fashion designer and an American architect. Their concept stores were soon found in New York and Los Angeles, and their creations were in demand from the likes of Madonna, Peter Gabriel and David Bowie! And don't miss the harrowing Indigenous Voices of Today, which highlights the voices of people from different Indigenous communities. The show both reveals the craftsmanship of every day traditional objects like waterproof parkas and sewing tools, then explores the exploitation and oppression of Indigenous families and land, then finishes with realistic questions about reconciliation.

One of the greatest photographers of the last century was Canadian! The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts elevates his work in The World of Yousuf Karsh: A Private Essence. Karsh's widow Estrellita has gifted 111 gelatin silver prints to this exhibit, including notable portraits of Winston Churchill, Fidel Castro and Pierre Elliott Trudeau, as well as images of every day people, like steelworkers and photographers. Until January 30.

The people who brought you the Van Gogh immersive experience now shift their attention to one of the most iconic of the French Impressionist painters, with Imagine Monet. Now on at Arsenal Gallery in Little Burgundy, it's like taking a bath in works by Claude Monet (1840-1926). The roughly 35-minute show introduces you to his work, and then you are immersed in his iconic water lilies and Japanese footbridge scenes, as well as rich snapshots from nature, beaches and busy French streets and ports. A meditative visit with one of the greatest painters. Until February 27.