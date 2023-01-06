Sarah's Weekend List, January 6-8

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca.

Quebec néo-trad heroes Les Cowboys Fringants perform at the Bell Centre Friday, 8pm.

Rising francophone comic Adib Alkhalidey performs his show Québécois Tabarnak at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Saturday and Sunday, 8pm. (Ticket start at a reasonable $16.50!)

Take a break from winter at the Dome at the SAT as it hosts a daytime rave, evoking ‘a jungle of lights and plants covered by a humid fog’. Homegrown Harvest brings together DJs Fantasy, Saturday, 2 to 11pm.

Les Choristes is a stage musical based on the 2004 movie (The Chorus in English) about a teacher who brightens up around a tight-laced boy’s boarding school in France. Directed by Serge Denoncourt, the shows is running at Monument-National until January 19

French DJ duo Daft Punk gets the symphonic treatment in An Orchestral Rendition of Daft Punk. A light show will accompany the performance. Club Soda on Friday, 8pm.

A new immersive art show has just opened at Espace St Denis. Sophie Renoir, the great-granddaughter of Auguste, introduces Lasting Impressions, which wraps the viewer in various iconic scenes painted by the artists both in and adjacent to the Impressionist movement. Get cozy with Renoir’s luncheon guests and idle with Georges Seurat’s park-goers, while enveloped in a French soundtrack ranging from Debussy to Piaf to Aznavour. Until March 12.

New art exhibit looking back on the 50-year career of multidisciplinary artist François Morelli. Viewers can trace his work through the guise of the artist book, flipping through themes of transformation and travel. X Y Z launches at McClure Gallery, in Westmount’s Visual Arts Centre, on Friday, with a presentation 6-8pm, and continues until January 28.

Worlds of Ice is a new documentary now added to the menu at the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan. The 35-minute collaboration between the National Film Board, the City of Montreal and the Planetarium and its parent body explores the many aspects of ice, from the outer reaches of the solar system to right here on planet Earth… while also taking time to explore the danger our melting polar ice caps are facing. Various showtimes here.

Joe Vu, former advertising pro turned writer for Kim’s Convenience, headlines at the Comedy Nest with support from Jacob Balshin, Lawrence Corber, Dana Saleh and more. Friday and Saturday, 8:30 and 10pm.

Sing and strip at Bareoke: Strip Kareoke at Café Cléopatra, Saturday at 9pm.

Montreal Improv in St-Henri hosts improv and poetry Saturday night, followed by St-Henri Jazz Society, 5pm and Sunday Sunday Improv Show, 8pm.

Seduction is the name of the game at The Wiggle Room this weekend, with burlesque performers Booty Jones, Charli Deville. Butterscotch Blondie and Kinky Karma on the bill. New owner Frenchy Jones hosts. Friday and Saturday, 9pm.

CHECK OUT A MUSEUM

ONGOING EVENTS

Get moving and go for a walk, skate, toboggan or cross-country ski … check out which parks have recently maintained hills, trails and skating rinks at the City of Montreal’s portal.

Two places to lace up your skates (whether you rent or bring your own): The skating rink at Esplanade Tranquille is in its second season! This is on Ste Catherine, near Place des Arts.The Old Port Skating Rink has full weekend entertainment, including Fabulous Fridays, live music on Saturdays and games and games for Family Sundays. Admission for one day is $8.25, $5.65 for kids 6 to 12, and free for under 6. Until March 5.

The 13th edition of Luminothérapie provides opportunities for wonder (and social media photos!) outside at the Esplanade at Place des Arts. Check out seven interactive light installations, and four video projections- including Iceberg, pictured above. Daily, 10 am to 11pm, until March 5.

The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains displays over 350 artifacts from the band’s days touring and recording… from audio equipment to cover art to set pieces. The show made a splash at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London in 2017, and has been touring the world - now it’s your turn to discover the story behind the music! Opens Friday at Arsenal Contemporary Art Gallery in Griffintown, until February 23. (Hear Andrew’s chat with album cover designer and exhibit founder Aubrey ‘Po’ Powell here.)

The Van Gogh - Distorsion immersive walk-through show returns from its COP15-Christmas break as of Monday. Experience 225 of the iconic artist’s works in this three-gallery show, set up in the OASIS immersion space at Palais des congrès.