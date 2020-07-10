Sarah's Weekend List: July 10-12

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to . produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca

Montreal Completement Cirque has cancelled its usual offerings this month, but it has a mobile circus show hitting up several Montreal neighbourhoods. Bonheur mobile is composed of artists from several companies: Patin Libre, Cirque Machine, Cirque Alfonse and Les Parfaits Inconnus. They are putting on 90 minute shows in public. However, in order to prevent big gatherings, their schedule is secret. Hope you get lucky enough to spot it! A slightly easier show to catch is Au hasard de la ville, a series of five short episodes recently filmed on St Denis street and now streaming online.

The Virtual Spice Island Cultural Festival combines storytelling, interviews and music for a full day virtual celebration of Caribbean culture! Jennifer Hosten, Miss World 1970, speaks at 5:30pm and followed at 6:30pm by King Ajamu, the nine-time Calypso Monarch of Grenada. Tune in here Saturday, 1 to 9pm.

Dawn Tyler Watson, The Freddie James Project and Sylvie Desgroseilliers headline a one-night-only concert as the West Island Blues Festival goes virtual. Catch the show onYouTube Saturday, 7pm.

After closing out the Egyptian Mummies with a socially distanced reopening, The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts brings in a surefire crowd pleaser: Paris in the Days of Post-Impressionism: Signac and the Indépendants includes 500 paintings and works from a private collection. Escape from the everyday with lush, colourful works by Money, Seurat, Pissarro and Degas, to name just a few of the artists.

Peace and love! Ringo Starr likes to make a big deal about his birthday. He marked his 80th on Tuesday with a socially distanced livestream concert. The birthday boy was joined by Paul McCartney, Sheila E., Sheryl Crow, Ben Harper, Dave Grohl, Gary Clark Jr and more. And he did it for a good cause, raising money for Black Lives Matter and other charitable works. You can still watch the show here!

The Elton John Classic Concert Series streams his 1986 performance in Sydney with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, part of his Tour de Force tour. Catch it here Saturday at noon. They are accepting donations to Elton John AIDS Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund, which continues to support people with living HIV around the world.

Movie theatres have reopened, including Plateau arthouse fixture Cinéma Moderne. See First Cow, a new film by Kelly Reichardt set in the Pacific Northwest in the 19th century, when an unlikely duo start up a lucrative milking business with a cow that doesn't really belong to them.

But if you would rather stay in, there's plenty to stream. Tom Hanks is a US navy officer in Greyhound, a naval thriller about the Battle of the Atlantic, now on Apple TV+. And new on Netflix: the reboot of The Babysitters Club is getting rave reviews for the teen set. The book series, written by Ann M Martin, follows entrepreneurial teenage babysitters and their trials and tribulations. Warrior Nun (Netflix) is an action series about a teen girl who finds out she is part of an ancient order of acolytes who kick demon butt.

The SAT is kickstarting the 10th edition of its Saturday night DJ series, Domesicle, starting this weekend until the end of August. Usually a dancing and mixing bacchanal, there are strict spacing rules in place, with 50 people max in attendance, sitting spaced out, with masks strongly recommended. The lineup this Saturday was produced with Hot Tramp, and includes Hua Li, softcoresoft, Forever and Magi Merlin, along with VJs Sean C and Alex Vlair. include: Saturday, 9pm to 2am.

Comedian Mike Paterson was due to perform Sunday at the Fauv drive-in show at the Trudeau airport, but it's been cancelled due to the weather. However, If you want more Mike, check out his new album. Or for some laughs, hit up The Comedy Nest, which reopened last weekend.