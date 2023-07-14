Sarah’s Weekend List, July 14-16

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca.

Montreal Comiccon transforms Palais des congrès into a genre lover’s fantasy world! The major celebrities include Wednesday Addams herself actress Christina Ricci, Smallville’s super Tom Welling, WWE star Trish Stratus and Hobbits Billy Boyd and Sean Astin. Get your photos with your favourite actors, have an artist sign your book and peruse the Exhibition Hall for prized illustrations and memorabilia. There are video and tabletop gaming sessions, as well as cosplay meetups for different fandoms. Pick up a one-day or three-day pass. Friday through Sunday.

Final weekend to indulge in the 14th edition of Montreal Complètement Cirque. Runners Check out Cirque Alphonse’s returning show, the ‘electro trad’ Barbu. It traces the development of the art in Montreal from the late 19th century to today, with humour, cheek and a lot of skin. At Espace St-Denis until Sunday. Other picks for this weekend: Mexican-Finnish clown Gabriela Muñoz’s Julieta is both a tribute to her great-aunt and the process of ageing, at Maison Theatre until Saturday. Czech company Cirk La Putyka brings its fascinating treadmill show Runners to La Tohu. And check out the free outdoor programming all over the city, from St Denis street and Place Emilie-Gamelin to the ground of La Tohu and Place Ville-Marie, plus the Neighbourhood Tour, which will be in the Village, Parc Jean Drapeau and Place D’Youville in Old Montreal this weekend. The festival winds down on Sunday.

Shakespeare in the Park has just launched its touring summer production, Cymbeline. Artistic director Amanda Kellock has tweaked the Bard’s play about the ancient Celtic King Cunobeline. This historical, tragic comedy-romance checks many boxes: Cymbeline is facing not only a royal succession crisis and a Roman invasion, but there’s also secret marriage, kidnapped princes, and seduction and assassination plots threaded throughout the play. See Cymbeline in Pierrefonds, Friday 7:30pm, a TBC venue on Saturday and Baie d’Urfé’s Fritz Park, Sunday, 7pm. At various venues until August 6.

Festival Nuits d’Afrique has kicked off. Catch shows this weekend: bluesy-rocker Delgres of Guadeloupe sings in both French and Creole at Le Ministère, Friday 9pm and Beninese singer Kaleta funks up Club Balattou on Saturday, 8:30pm with his Super Yamba Band.

Drake aka Aubrey from Degrassi High takes over the Bell Centre, Friday and Saturday, 8pm.

Philly rockers The War on Drugs at MTelus, Friday 8pm.

Dance label Anjunadeep hosts an Off Piknic evening, with a DJ set by Montrealer CRi, Marsh and Sinca, at Parc Jean-Drapeau on Friday, 4pm.

Artpop singer Melanie Martinez at MTelus, Saturday at 7:30pm.

Radiohead covid side project The Smile lights up Place Bell in Laval on Saturday, 8pm.

Last weekend to check out Hudson Village Theatre’s Beyond the Sea, by Canadian playwright Kristen da Silva. Theo and Gwen both have different reasons for being on this pier in a small town, but could their chance encounter blossom into something lasting? Dean Patrick Fleming directs two stellar Montreal actors, Julie Tamiko Manning and Quincy Armorer. Until Sunday.

A Vietnam war draftee discovers the counterculture movement in Hair, the colourful and classic musical now being presented in French at Espace St-Denis until July 30.

Canada’s biggest classical music party the Festival de Lanaudière continues its summer season at the outdoor Fernand-Lindsay Amphitheatre in Joliette. Jonathan Cohen conducts Les Violons du Roy and trumpeter Lucienne Renaudin Vary through Haydn’s Parisian symphonies on Friday, 8pm. William Christie and Les Arts Florissants tackle Handel’s comedic opera, Partenope, Saturday at 4pm. Berlioz’s Symphonie fantastique was inspired by his muse and wife, Shakespearean actress Harriet Smithson. His work will be interpreted on Sunday at 2pm by the American National Youth Orchestra and violinist Gil Shaham, conducted by Sir Andrew Davis. The Festival continues until August 6.

LA-based comic Adam Newman (The Late Show with David Letterman, I’m Dying Up Here) headlines at the Comedy Nest with support from David Pryde, Marianne Mandrusiak, Mike Carrozza and more. Friday and Saturday, 8:30 and 10pm.

Get cozy at Hurley’s Bar on Crescent with The World's Smallest Comedy Night. Friday, 8pm.

At Montreal Improv in St Henri, check out a variety of shows, including Spotlight, Friday at 8pm, with S﻿ix Seasons of Gwyneth, I﻿mploding a﻿nd C﻿upboards & Closets. Four troupes take to the stage in Funny Business, Sunday 8pm.

Tease! is the theme this weekend at The Wiggle Room. On the bill, Satin Simone, Minx Arcana, Galadriel Caresse and Celesta O’Lee, with hosting by host-performer Frenchy Jones. Friday and Saturday at 9pm.

ONGOING EVENTS

The McCord Stewart Museum’s excellent and informative Indigenous Voices of Today: Knowledge, Trauma, Resilience profiles the 11 nations living within the borders of Quebec, with testimonies and carefully curated objects.

Galerie Simon Blais hosts a show for artist Francoise Sullivan on the occasion of her centenary. The Montrealer has worked in sculpture, dance and photography, but this show is focused on her colouful pastels created later on in her career. At 5420 St Laurent, until Saturday. (Closed Sundays and Mondays.)

Over at the Botanical Gardens, admire the roses, clematis and water lilies. See which other flowers are in bloom this week.

SOS Vortex is the ‘little brother’ to the SOS Labyrinth in the Old Port. Enter the vibrant time vortex of a mad scientist while learning about ecology and climate change. The structure is made of recycled containers, with eye-catching colours and Pop Art esthetic. At the CF Carrefour Laval parking lot (corner of Daniel-Johnon and Le Carrefour) until October 29.

The Infinite virtual reality experience returns to Montreal at a different location, with new, immersive footage shot from the International Space Station. Over the course of an hour, the exhibit puts you shoulder-to-shoulder with astronauts like David Saint-Jacques, taking you through their day orbiting the Earth. A jaw-dropping V-R treat! At 2 de la Commune Street West in the Old Port.

Cirque du soleil has just launched their 20th “big top” show, Echo. Fifty-one artists bring this ode to nature and creativity to life, with thrilling acrobatic acts, controsion and animal-masked antics. Echo is a bit of an esthetic departure from the visual over-the-topness you might have come to expect from a Cirque production. Visually, the bowler hats and blue skies brought Belgian surrealist René Magritte to mind. The stage is dominated by a large, white cube that moves and interacts with performers - with a super-sized, unexpected transformation before intermission. I adored the banquine and human cradle acts with Color Paper People, and the soaring 'fireflies' - a duo that are lifted into the air by their hair. Until August 20 in the Old Port.

Pointe-à-Callière Museum in Old Montreal just launched Egypt: Three Millennia on the Nile. This exhibit traces life both ordinary and royal on the legendary river, dating from the start of human settlement to the Roman conquest. Some 320 items will be displayed in an exclusive agreement with the Museo Egizio in Turin, including jewelry, statues, tools, sarcophagi and more! Until October 15.

Get your hockey fix down at the Montreal Science Centre, where they have just launched Hockey: Faster Than Ever, an action-packed exploration of the science and culture, technology and triumph of the sport. Experience what it is like to be in an NHL locker room and the corridor that leads to the ice, test your slapshot and get acquainted with some of the legendary stars of the Canadiens franchise. Until September 10.