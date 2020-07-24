Sarah's Weekend List: July 24-26

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca .

Just for Laughs is back! (In a slightly different format.) The festival offers up two nights of four shows this weekend at the Royalmount Drive-In, starting with The Relationship Show on Friday, then Comedy Night in Canada. Cash Cab host Adam Growe helms the two evenings, which will include Ali Hassan, Frank Spadone, Ivan Decker, Eddy King, Jean Paul and Eman. Tickets here.

If you're keen to enjoy a cocktail outside, consider the Terrasses Bonsecours' Sabato, open for food and drinks starting at noon, seven days a week. Plus, the view of the Old Port - swoon! Reservations are required, and they are for two-hour blocks.

Celebrated violinist Angèle Dubeau takes her act to the water, with her all-woman string orchestra La Pièta, for free shows - on the water! Les Dames du Lac will play from a barge. Audience members will have to come out on their preferred methods of water transportation: canoe, kayak, paddleboard. Dubuea has programmed an evening of her favourite composers, including Ludovico Einaudi, Max Richter, Ólafur Arnalds and a tribute to Ennio Morricone. See the show this Saturday, 5pm at Lac-Tremblant. Tickets here. And they perform at Lac-Mercier next Saturday, August 1, 5pm; tickets here.

The Festival des Arts de Saint-Sauveur has been presenting free recordings of arts every Sunday. This weekend, catch Canadian dance living legend Margie Gillis performing her own work, to the score of Marie-Pierre Brasset, accompanied by violinist Elvira Misbakhova.

Mike Uzan is well-known in the West End, especially NDG, for heading up the cover band, The Fabulous Flashbacks. Mike and his drummer Michel Tordjman, been playing live shows from his driveway these past few weekends! For the 10th edition tomororw, it's all All Request MikeFest. See the request songlist at the Facebook event. Saturday, 1 to 3pm, 4680 Beaconsfield near Somerled. Bring friends, a chair and a drink!

If you are itching to get out of the house, the Botanical Gardens and the Planetariuam are open, with kids 17 and under getting in for free until the end of August. Visit the greenhouse collections and check the blooms of the week. (It's strongly recommended to get your timed tickets online.)

And at the Old Port, paddle boat rentals, the zipline and the pirate ship have been available for the past few weeks. Now they are joined by SOS Labyrinthe, with 2 kilometres of winding paths to get lost in. (New this year: a disco zone!)

If the recent Mars mission launches in China and Japan this week have piqued your interest in space, visit the Montreal Science Centre, which reopened last week. They have a show on now called The Journey to Space. Look for the Apollo mission space helmet, and a glove used by Neil Armstrong himself while training for his moon mission.

The Comedy Nest is back, with socially distanced seating and smaller audiences. But they are still packing in the funny: Gino Durante, David Pryde, Hearther Hurst and Wassim El-Mounzer hit the stage Friday and Sunday.

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts has a new show: Paris in the Days of Post-Impressionism: Signac and the Indépendants includes 500 paintings and works from a private collection. Escape from the everyday with lush, colourful works by Money, Seurat, Pissarro and Degas, to name just a few of the artists.

You have two more weekends to catch a beautiful show about fashion at the McCord: Jean-Claude Poitras: Fashion and Inspiration, a Quebec designer who made his mark on prêt-a-porter in Canada. He was inspired from a young age by the women in his family as well as his Catholic upbringing. See his designs from the '70s to the 2000s, including '80s trench coats to Japanese-inspired outfits. Until August 2. Also on now at the Museum: a retrospective of the work of cartoonist Serge Chapleau, a contemporary of Aislin.

The Satosphere dome has extended SatFest, a series of immersive digital shorts, with a showing on Friday at 6pm and 7:30pm (continues until July 31). And the Domesicle series continues its weekly DJ night, with Festival Distorsion stacking the lineup this Saturday: Dead Dog, No Joy, Yoo Doo Right and more. Visuals by AS.WED and Jason Voltaire. Attend in person, 9pm to 2am, or stream on Zoom. or you can enjoy at home or at the theatre. The SAT has also reopened its delicious Labo Culinaire, if you are peckish.

Streaming recommendations! If you're jazzed about Taylor Swift's eighth and latest album, check out Miss Americana, the documentary directed by Lana Wilson. Go on tour with Taylor, with backstage and live concert footage. It landed on Netflix on January 31 of this year... which feels like, um, a decade ago.

And you can catch up with the first season of the Canada's Drag Race ! On this week's 'Dumpster Divas' episode, teams had to fashion outfits out of recycling bins filled with paper, plastic and metal. The competing Queens include: Tynomi Banks, Ilona Verley, Rita Baga and Scarlett Bobo.

And since it's Christmas in July, why not dust off your copy (or stream) of Home Alone, Meet Me in St Louis, The Christmas Prince and the best Christmas movie ever, Die Hard?