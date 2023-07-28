Sarah’s Weekend List, July 28-30

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca.

Final weekend for comedy festival Just for Laughs! Tom Papa performs one last time at Le Gesu, Friday 7pm. Other shows on Friday: SNL’s Please Don’t Destroy crew goes live, 7pm at Club Soda, Debra Digiovanni at Salle Claude Léveillée, 9pm and Neal Brennan at L’Olympia, 9:30pm. Saturday has a spread of great comics: Emmy-winning native Montrealer Robby Hoffman is Theatre Ste Catherine, Saturday 7pm, acclaimed writer Alok is at Monument-National, 7pm, Canadian comic Mae Martin hosts their gala at Maisonneuve Theatre, 7pm, and Brit(ish) Show at Le Studio TD, 7pm. And Midnight Surprise is always a grab bag of fun, at Le Studio TD, 11:59pm both nights.

The Comedy Nest hosts nine comics in 90 minutes, for less than $20: Fest at the Nest has visiting acts as well as great local talent like Joey Elias, Heidi Foss and David Pryde. Friday and Saturday, 8 and 10:30pm.

Ride the new REM for free this weekend before it goes into official service on Monday. Ride the rails to visit five stations: Brossard, Du Quartier, Île-des-Sœurs, Panama and Gare Centrale. To hop on from Montreal, head Gare Centrale from Bonaventure metro station. The round trip is expected to take 90 minutes, and riders are asked to leave pets and bicycles at home. The open house will be Saturday and Sunday, 9am to 7pm. There will be free programming at three locations: at Esplanade Place-Ville Marie near Gare Centrale, enjoy free music, iced treats and giveaways, 11am to 5pm; near Du Quartier station, there is programming at Dix30, 11am to 4pm, and colourful lanterns and free zumba classes await you at Solar Uniquartier, 11:30am to 7pm.

Haiti en folie celebrates the culture of the country with food and music, including a parade Saturday, 3pm at Parc des compagnons in the Plateau, and a food fair at Park Lafontaine, Sunday at noon.

Community groups like DESTA team up with Pop Montreal to mark Emancipation Day, which celebrates the 189th anniversary of the end of slavery in Canada. Speeches and performances from the likes of Jonathan Emile and Svens Telemaque, with food, sound mediation, yoga and more. Sunday at Oscar Peterson Park. Sunday, 1 to 5pm. (Note: Emancipation Day is officially August 1, and this is only the third year it has been marked federally!)

The Time Out Market hosts a free, family-friendly Summer Party drag brunch, with a guest spot from the talented Barbara de Barbades. Drinks will be allowed throughout the Market. Sunday, 11:30am to 1pm.

German indie rock band Giant Rooks brings their North American tour to Beanfield Theatre, with Montreal act Group Projet. Sunday, 8pm.

Fusion band Oktoécho takes to the stage with a starry team, including poet Josephine Bacon, Inuit throat singer Nina Segalowitz and Sufi vocalist Anouar Barrada, along with dancers Barbara Diabo and Adam Barrada, for a an evening that will blend Indigenous and Sufi sounds in a homage to nature. Friday, 8:30pm at Theatre de la verdure in Lafontaine Park. (Free! But arrive early.)

The wildest short and feature films from the fantasy and horror universe will roll at Fantasia Festival, with screenings at Concordia and beyond. New documentary A Disturbance in the Force unravels what went wrong with the so-bad-it’s-good Star Wars Christmas special, Saturday 2:30pm at the Hall building. It’s followed up by Jung Bum-shik’s dark yet funny New Normal, which depicts six interrelated short stories about serial killers, true love and convenience stores. Saturday, 4:30pm at Hall. Fantasia continues until August 9.

Film Noir au Canal presents Billy Wilder’s classic Double Indemnity, in which an insurance salesman falls for a woman planning to bump off her husband. Jazz trumpeter Marsö opens the evening with a performance at 7:30, followed by an introduction to the movie from filmmaker Rafaël Oullet. The film rolls Sunday at 9pm, at Square St-Patrick.

Formerly a Yiddish theatre, now a family-owned erotic cinema, Cinema l’amour marks its 42nd anniversary with the launch of the L’Amour à minuit screenings. Catch The Ecstasy Girls, which premiered at the theatre in 1981. Vintage attire is encouraged! Sunday, 11pm.

Final weekend to catch the free, half-hour outdoor show The Giant. A dozen Cirque Éloize acrobats clamber up-and-down a 50-foot-tall structure set up at the Esplanade at Place Ville Marie, their high-flying antics framed by the Ring. At 6 and 9:30pm, until Sunday.

Le Grand Poutinefest has set up shop in the Old Port, with food trucks offering a range of poutines. Try it with popcorn chicken, pulled pork, shish taouk, General Tao chicken or duck confit. There’s even a vegan option! Kids can work off their poutines at the bouncy castles. The site opens at noon, until Sunday.

Shakespeare in the Park continues its touring summer production, Cymbeline. Artistic director Amanda Kellock has tweaked the Bard’s play about the ancient Celtic King Cunobeline. This historical, tragic comedy-romance checks many boxes: Cymbeline is facing not only a royal succession crisis and a Roman invasion, but there’s also secret marriage, kidnapped princes, and seduction and assassination plots threaded throughout the play. See Cymbeline at DDO’s public library on Friday, Stanstead on Saturday and Brome Lake’s Coldbrook Park on Sunday. The tour continues at various venues until August 6.

Final call for Hair, the colourful musical in which a Vietnam war draftee discovers peaceful counterculture. In French at Espace St-Denis until Sunday.

Canada’s biggest classical music party the Festival de Lanaudière continues its summer season at the outdoor Fernand-Lindsay Amphitheatre in Joliette. Where better to enjoy a music piece inspired by an outing into nature? Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts the Orchestre Métropolitain for Richard Strauss’ Alpine Symphony, Friday 8pm. Virtuoso pianist Marc-André Hamelin joins Yannick and the OM to tackle Rachmaninoff’s Third Concerto, Saturday at 4pm. The Festival continues until August 6.

The budding Trio Allegria (clarinet, accordion, violin) perform a free show Sunday, 3pm at Edgewater Park in Pointe-Claire.

Get cozy at Hurley’s Bar on Crescent with The World's Smallest Comedy Night. Friday, 8pm.

At Montreal Improv in St Henri, check out a variety of shows, including Films in Focus, performers create scenes from films invented out of thin air - followed by scathing commentary by cine critic Benji Manking. Friday 8pm.

Glamour! is the theme this weekend at The Wiggle Room. On the bill, Miami Minx, The Lady Josephine, BonBon Bombay and Ivy La Flaur, with hosting by owner Frenchy Jones. Friday and Saturday at 9pm.

ONGOING EVENTS

Arriving in Quebec for the first time, Inside Dalí is a three-part exploration that takes you beyond the iconic Surrealist’s strange mustache. Born in Catalonia in 1904, Salvador Dalí is known for his melting clocks and affinity for telephones and lobsters. First, a 35-minute ‘immersion’ of his works in a room with 7-metre high ceilings, then a 360-degree experience in The Mirror Room, concluding with a more straightforward look at the artist’s life. At the Arsenal Art Gallery in Griffintown, until September 4.

The McCord Stewart Museum’s excellent and informative Indigenous Voices of Today: Knowledge, Trauma, Resilience profiles the 11 nations living within the borders of Quebec, with testimonies and carefully curated objects.

Over at the Botanical Gardens, admire the roses, clematis and water lilies. See which other flowers are in bloom this week.

SOS Vortex is the ‘little brother’ to the SOS Labyrinth in the Old Port. Enter the vibrant time vortex of a mad scientist while learning about ecology and climate change. The structure is made of recycled containers, with eye-catching colours and Pop Art esthetic. At the CF Carrefour Laval parking lot (corner of Daniel-Johnon and Le Carrefour) until October 29.

The Infinite virtual reality experience returns to Montreal at a different location, with new, immersive footage shot from the International Space Station. Over the course of an hour, the exhibit puts you shoulder-to-shoulder with astronauts like David Saint-Jacques, taking you through their day orbiting the Earth. A jaw-dropping V-R treat! At 2 de la Commune Street West in the Old Port.

Cirque du soleil is presenting its 20th “big top” show, Echo. Fifty-one artists bring this ode to nature and creativity to life, with thrilling acrobatic acts, contorsion and animal-masked antics. Echo is a bit of an esthetic departure from the visual over-the-topness you might have come to expect from a Cirque production. Visually, the bowler hats and blue skies brought Belgian surrealist René Magritte to mind. The stage is dominated by a large, white cube that moves and interacts with performers - with a super-sized, unexpected transformation before intermission. I adored the banquine and human cradle acts with Color Paper People, and the soaring 'fireflies' - a duo that are lifted into the air by their hair. Until August 20 in the Old Port.

Pointe-à-Callière Museum in Old Montreal presents Egypt: Three Millennia on the Nile. This exhibit traces life both ordinary and royal on the legendary river, dating from the start of human settlement to the Roman conquest. Some 320 items will be displayed in an exclusive agreement with the Museo Egizio in Turin, including jewelry, statues, tools, sarcophagi and more! Until October 15.

Get your hockey fix down at the Montreal Science Centre, where they have just launched Hockey: Faster Than Ever, an action-packed exploration of the science and culture, technology and triumph of the sport. Experience what it is like to be in an NHL locker room and the corridor that leads to the ice, test your slapshot and get acquainted with some of the legendary stars of the Canadiens franchise. Until September 10.