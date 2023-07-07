Sarah’s Weekend List, July 7-9

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca.

The 43rd International Jazz Festival of Montreal wraps up this weekend! Local funksters The Brooks replace Macy Gray in Saturday’s outdoor closing concert, 9:30pm at TD Stage. Robert Plant and Alison Krauss “raise the roof” at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Friday at 7:30pm. Busan-born singer Sarah Kang will delight audiences at a free show at Le Studio TD, Friday 10pm. You can also catch free outdoor programming as of 5pm both Friday and Saturday, like emerging jazz-metal-rock outfit Crossroad Copeland, Saturday 6pm at the TD Stage.

The West Island Blues Festival is marking its 20th anniversary with a stacked lineup that includes Freddie James, Dawn Tyler Watson, the Inasaso Reggae band, Dwane Dixon and the Old Soul band. It’s free, but the fest is collecting donations for local charities. At DDO Park on Salaberry, Saturday, 3 to 11:15pm.

The 14th edition of Montreal Complètement Cirque has just launched, with 14 shows split evenly from here and abroad. Check out Cirque Alphonse’s returning show, the ‘electro trad’ Barbu. It traces the development of the art in Montreal from the late 19th century to today, with humour, cheek and a lot of skin. At Espace St-Denis until July 16. Other picks for this weekend: Mexican-Finnish clown Gabriela Muñoz’s Julieta is both a tribute to her great-aunt and the process of ageing, at Maison Theatre. And Aussie troupe Gravity & Other Myths pairs up 25 acrobats with a 35-strong Catalan youth choir in The Pulse. It is an electrifying and momentous show that will challenge your expectations of modern circus. At La Tohu until Saturday. And check out the free outdoor programming all over the city, from St Denis street and Place Emilie-Gamelin to the ground of La Tohu and Place Ville-Marie, plus the Neighbourhood Tour, which will be in Pointe-aux-Trembles, VSL and Verdun this weekend.

Echoes of Proud Nation PowWow spotlights traditional dance, artwork and community all weekend in Kahnawake. Check out dancers of all ages in competition, shop the craft booths and grab treats like at 25 food vendors. The site opens Saturday and Sunday at 9 am.

July’s First Friday spotlights Filipino cuisine and culture. The Filipino Heritage Society will be on hand, and the DJ and music lineup includes proud Pinoy Montrealers like Honeybunn and Nino. The food truck party takes over the Big O Esplanade, Friday at 4-11pm.

Hudson Village Theatre just opened romantic comedy Beyond the Sea, by Canadian playwright Kristen da Silva. Theo and Gwen both have different reasons for being on this pier in a small town, but could their chance encounter blossom into something lasting? Dean Patrick Fleming directs two stellar Montreal actors, Julie Tamiko Manning and Quincy Armorer, in this show, which runs until July 16.

Last chance to check out the remarkable young WISTA team’s production of The Prom. The award-winning musical is inspired by the true story of a teen who was blocked from bringing her girlfriend to prom. The show skewers discrimination as well as vanity. Friday, 7:30pm and Saturday, 1:30 and 7:30pm at Casgrain Theatre, John Abbott College.

A Vietnam war draftee discovers the counterculture movement in Hair, the colourful and classic musical now being presented in French at Espace St-Denis until July 30.

The public is invited to the Montreal Firefighters Family Rendezvous. Support the competitors in the FireFit Championships, join in the 5km run, sup at the free barbecue and ogle the vintage fire trucks. Kids can check out inflatable games and the fire prevention trailer. At Angrignon Park Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 4pm.

Vinet Park in Little Burgundy will play host to two events.The Spice Island Cultural Festival spotlights Caribbean culture, music and food on Saturday, noon to 9pm. Elias Makos will helm a special tribute to our dear friend Egbert Gaye, with steelpan and gospel music at 3pm.

On Sunday, Canada’s oldest Black church congregation will mark its 116th anniversary and its connection to a defender of human rights. The Union United Church is teaming up with the Black History Month Roundtable to host a march and service in honour of the community. The day also marks Nelson Mandela’s visit to Montreal 33 years ago, in recognition of Union United’s advocacy for his release. The walk begins at the Church at 10:30am, and proceeds to Vinet Park, where events conclude at 3pm.

The Festival de Lanaudière opens its summer season this weekend. The open-air Ampithéâtre Fernand-Lindsay kicks off the fest with conductor Rafael Payare and the Montreal Symphony Orchestra for Beethoven’s Ninth symphony, Friday 8pm. Acclaimed accordionist Richard Galliano makes his festival debut alongside the Quatuor Molinari and double bassist Éric Lagacé, Saturday at 2pm. The festival continues until August 6.

‘Poor Decisions’ marine biologist-turned-comic Forrest Shaw headlines at the Comedy Nest with support from Hadi Kubba, Marianne Mandrusiak, Kelly Zemnickis and more. Friday and Saturday, 8:30 and 10pm.

Get cozy at Hurley’s Bar on Crescent with The World's Smallest Comedy Night. Friday, 8pm.

At Montreal Improv in St Henri, check out Indie Night, with experimental improv acts including M﻿ice, I﻿maginary Friends, Q﻿uestionable Decisions and J﻿amie and His Younger Uncles, Sunday 8pm.

Seduction is the theme this weekend at The Wiggle Room. On the bill, Madrose, Whisky Dame, Miss Booty Jones, Yaya Havana and Eva Von Lips, with hosting by host-performer Frenchy Jones. Friday and Saturday at 9pm.

ONGOING EVENTS

The McCord Stewart Museum’s excellent and informative Indigenous Voices of Today: Knowledge, Trauma, Resilience profiles the 11 nations living within the borders of Quebec, with testimonies and carefully curated objects.

Galerie Simon Blais hosts a show for artist Francoise Sullivan on the occasion of her centenary. The Montrealer has worked in sculpture, dance and photography, but this show is focused on her colouful pastels created later on in her career. At 5420 St Laurent, until July 15. (Closed Sundays and Mondays.)

Over at the Botanical Gardens, the ornamental grasses are beginning to bloom, while the roses and water lilies are going strong. See which other flowers are in bloom this week.

SOS Vortex is the ‘little brother’ to the SOS Labyrinth in the Old Port. Enter the vibrant time vortex of a mad scientist while learning about ecology and climate change. The structure is made of recycled containers, with eye-catching colours and Pop Art esthetic. At the the CF Carrefour Laval parking lot (corner of Daniel-Johnon and Le Carrefour) until October 29.

The Infinite virtual reality experience returns to Montreal at a different location, with new, immersive footage shot from the International Space Station. Over the course of an hour, the exhibit puts you shoulder-to-shoulder with astronauts like David Saint-Jacques, taking you through their day orbiting the Earth. A jaw-dropping V-R treat! At 2 de la Commune Street West in the Old Port.

Cirque du soleil has just launched their 20th “big top” show, Echo. Fifty-one artists bring this ode to nature and creativity to life, with thrilling acrobatic acts, controsion and animal-masked antics. Echo is a bit of an esthetic departure from the visual over-the-topness you might have come to expect from a Cirque production. Visually, the bowler hats and blue skies brought Belgian surrealist René Magritte to mind. The stage is dominated by a large, white cube that moves and interacts with performers - with a super-sized, unexpected transformation before intermission. I adored the banquine and human cradle acts with Color Paper People, and the soaring 'fireflies' - a duo that are lifted into the air by their hair. Until August 20 in the Old Port.

Pointe-à-Callière Museum in Old Montreal just launched Egypt: Three Millennia on the Nile. This exhibit traces life both ordinary and royal on the legendary river, dating from the start of human settlement to the Roman conquest. Some 320 items will be displayed in an exclusive agreement with the Museo Egizio in Turin, including jewelry, statues, tools, sarcophagi and more! Until October 15.



Get your hockey fix down at the Montreal Science Centre, where they have just launched Hockey: Faster Than Ever, an action-packed exploration of the science and culture, technology and triumph of the sport. Experience what it is like to be in an NHL locker room and the corridor that leads to the ice, test your slapshot and get acquainted with some of the legendary stars of the Canadiens franchise. Until September 10.