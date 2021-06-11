Sarah's Weekend List, June 11-13

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to . produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca Before we get to the fun stuff, please consider helping with two causes we covered on the morning show this week:

- Dr Nadia Chaudhri is launching her own scholarship at Concordia to encourage under-represented scholars in her field of neuroscience. Dr Chaudhri is being treated for terminal ovarian cancer, while still working to set up the Wingspan Award. Find out more about her and contribute here. And here is her interview with Andrew.

- Several organizations are working to help the 149 families affected by the Brunswick fire last weekend in DDO. Make a financial donation here. Food donations are accepted by West Island Mission and On Rock Ministries. West Island Assistance Fund is collecting both food and clothing. And a clothing drive is taking place Friday night at Hellenic Community of West Island at 20 Brunswick Blvd. Volunteers are welcome to come sort items.

It was a hot week! Cool off at Below the Ice with Mario Cyr, a new immersive walk-through exhibit by Cirque Éloize. You will journey north to follow Cyr, a documentary filmmaker, to nearly inaccessible spots in the Canadian Arctic. Marvel at the polar bears and narwhals and walruses, and learn more about what a precarious position their environment is in. At the Éloize Studios In Old Montreal, at 417 Berri.

You still can't visit New York, but you can travel to Washington Heights, Manhattan, the setting for Lin-Manuel Miranda's latest work. In the Heights portrays a vibrant Latino neighbourhood "where you can't walk two blocks without bumping into someone else's dream." Miranda, the creator of Hamilton, wrote the feel-good musical during his studies at Wesleyan and still lives in the neighbourhood. In theatres and on demand.



The city's art galleries are opening their doors for the first-ever Gallery Weekend Montreal. Check out one of four tours (downtown, Mile-End-Plateau, Rosemont / Little Italy and Old Montreal / Sud-Ouest). Or enjoy the art from home, on social media. Until Sunday.

Singer-songwriter Hanorah and "futuristic nostalgia" artist Tika will serenade a limited, sold-out audience on the roof of the Rialto. But you can stream the show live on Facebook, Saturday at 7:30pm.

The live, in-person shows at the 30th annual Montreal Fringe Festival have just launched! Tickets are going fast, especially with limited seating in the venues, but there is online content available to stream via FringeTV.

Some show suggestions:

- Master storyteller Nisha Coleman spins more heart-stopping tales in Alright: Solving the Problem of Living

- GlenMary KateMoss is a queer genderbent nipple twist on the David Mamet classic' about struggling salesmen, Glengarry Glennross.

- Poetry and music come together in Choral Poetry Project, which draws on works by five female authors, performed by five Montreal women.

- And my pal Walter Lyng returns with Knife Fight X, a show where he talks about launching an action franchise about knives...but never seems to get around to it

The Festival Transamériques wraps up this weekend. Many of the live indoor shows have sold out, but you can catch the outdoor works and online content, including Je suis au maudite sauvagesse by Innu author An Antane Kapesh and solo dance show, The door opened west.