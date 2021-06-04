Sarah's Weekend List, June 4-6

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to . produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca

Bell Centre rooftop, live on Twitch. Listener Gary from Laval West asked me about outdoor viewing parties for the current playoff series (game 2, Friday 7:30pm and game 3, Sunday 6pm)... my best advice is to look into screenings at your local park, and your favourite café and resto-pub. For exampe, there hve been screenings of the game at the baseball diamond at Laurier Park in the Plateau. Certain resto pubs downtown are open and screening the game, like Maclean's. If you want to get close to the action, there are crowds who watch at the Bell Centre, and the stadium's Cage aux sports location is also open for business. To get into the swing of things, the city's top DJs are also performing sets, 30 minutes before puck drop from the, live on Twitch.

Friday is Doughnut Day, so here is a list of delicious doughnut places in the city, compiled by food blogger Jason Lee. A recent addition to my personal list is Bernie Beigne, 23 Bernard St. W.

Two scary sequels now in theatres and on demand: The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is out Friday, joining recent release A Quiet Place: Part II. The former is based on the story of real-life couple Ed and Lorraine Warren, who investigated paranormal activities. In this latest chapter, they look into demonic possession as a murder defense, crossing paths with a curse and a satanic cult. In the latter, real-life couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt return to lead their movie family, the Abbotts, through a treacherous world where to make a peep is to invite - death!

Artists and friends Nadia Myre and Johanna Nutter present a double bill that asks hard questions about reconciliation in Canada and what form it might take. Myre, an Algonquin visual artist, and Nutter, a theatre creator with settler roots, join forces at the MAI this week for A Casual Reconstructoin + Strike/Thru. The first piece is a literal reconstruction of a dinner conversation recorded by Myre between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Canadians, performed by audience members. And then Myre and Nutter perform a playful exchange building on the difficult themes that have arisen. The shows will have a live, sold-out audience, but you can view online from home, Friday and Saturday at 3pm.

Singer Macy Gray livestreams songs from her sixth studio album, Covers... featuring her spin on songs like Here Comes the Rain Again and Creep. Sunday at 8pm.

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts is launching workshops for kids and families this weekend. Starting Saturday, check out The Secret Life of Trees, a printing and drawing workshop using a slice of log. Inspired by one of the works by Jean Paul Riopelle, who is the star of a major show right now. Saturday and Sunday, until July 25, and Tuesday to Friday from June 29 until July 25.

The GrandPoutine Fest drive thru party comes to Laval, at the Duo Centre Laval Parking Lot. 20 poutines, from six trucks. Money raised for the Amino Foundation. Until Sunday.

The Montreal Fringe Festival is back! The DIY arts festival presents its 30th annual edition, with online and in-person shows. Many shows begin June 10, but there is online content available to stream via FringeTV. Book your tickets as soon as possible, as there is limited seating due to spacing in venues.

The Festival Transamériques continues this week. Check out O2, a daily dance show with 20 dancers weaving through the Plateau and Quartier des spectacles. Rhodnie Désir explores the heritage of Afrodescendant peoples, in BOW'T-Tio'tia:ke outdoors in Old Montreal, with shows until Monday. Multidisciplinary artist 2Fik plays all 100 characters on a dating app in a live show titled Romance ain't Dead, 2Fik! And yes, there is an accompanying app. The Segal has launched a new outdoor concert series, Sunday Sessions, with a different local musical act each week. It's free but you are encouraged to register, as there is a limit on attendance. Catch talented married couple Chris Barillaro Jonathan Patterson on Sunday, 3pm. The Old Port reopens the terrasses at Terrases Bonsecours, Marché des éclusiers and Scena restaurant. Also launching Friday: the electricity-powered Le Petit Navire takes on a leisurely tour of the port and Lachine Canal, with information about local marine life and maritime history! Launches every hour. La Ronde has just reopened, with dates just on weekends for now.

The eighth edition of SatFest presents eight short immersive works to be enjoyed under the dome, on a cozy black bean bag chair: check out a 'vertigo-inducing ive into entropic chaos', a fictional exploration of microbiology titled Immunity and an AI-generated trip called Piece.

Gorgeous views and photo opps abound as the cherry and magnolia trees are blooming at the Chinese and Japanese pavilions at the Botanical Gardens. The Space for Life complex is open, including the Biodome, Botanical Gardens and the Planetarium, but make sure to reserve and buy your ticket in advance.

Pointe-a-Calliere Museum's new show is Italian Montréal. Drawing on loaned treasures from local families, the show touches on culinary traditions and how first-generation families fared after arriving in the city. A quarter of a million Montrealers count themselves as having roots from Italy! (While you are there, visit A Railroad to Dreams, all about trains!)

In the Old Port, the Voiles en Voiles adventure park features archery, aerial circuits, inflatable games. And MTL Zipline and The Observation Wheel in the Old Port has reopened, open daily 11am to 7pm. (Each carriage is cleaned after use.)

OASIS immersion is a new, 'touchless', next-level experience on the ground floor of the Palais des congrès. There are 105 laser projector, 119 surround sound speakers and a LED lighting setup. You begin in the Anticipation Room, proceeding through a set of different rooms and wind down in the Decompression Chamber. Current exhibitions include: stepping into the worlds of pianist Alexandra Stréliski, and astronaut David Saint-Jacques's recent trip to space. There is also a tribute to hygge, the Danish tradition of finding coziness in the everyday. Each visit is about 75 minutes.

Consider checking out a museum, now that they are open to the public: you pick your entry time in advance, so visits are socially distanced. Demand is high as well, so you will want to select your date in advance. Visit the McCord for the Dior haute couture show (today is the anniversary of the debut of the New Look!) or the MAC for Des horizons d'attente, its bundle of recently acquired works that address today's sense of malaise. The Museum of Fine Arts presents Riopelle: The Call of Northern Landscapes and other shows.



And if you don't want to leave the house, several museums are still offering virtual shows... including the MAC, which has updated and expanded their sensational exhibit on Leonard Cohen, A Crack in Everything. Cohen gave his blessing for the show, which features pieces inspired by his life and work, back in 2015, and it went on display around the time of passing in 2017. The show has been enriched for online viewing, available until February 2024. The Louvre has also just put its over 480,000 items online. From the world's most-visited museum, check out the antiquities to Islamic art to medieval decorative arts, to modern sculpture and beyond.