Sarah's Weekend List, March 11-13

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca.

Public karaoke and dance returns to clubs on Saturday, so starting warming up your pipes and pick up comfortable threads!

Jake Clemons - yeah, the sax guy, from the E Street Band! - plays a free pop up fundraiser for Ukraine Friday at Ursa, 5589 Parc Avenue. Show at 8:30pm. Donations will go to the Red Cross Ukraine Relief Fund.

Happening Gourmand is back for its 14th edition. Eleven restaurants in Old Montreal band together to put affordable three-course menus on the table, with price points at $29, $35 and $39. Restos this year include Brasserie 701, Modavie, Maggie Oakes, Bevo Bar and Pizzeria, Taverne Gaspar, Vieux Port Steakhouse - to name a few! Until April 3.

Harlem Globetrotters bring their class act to the Bell Centre, Friday at 7pm.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats purrs its way to Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Place des Arts. Enjoy the revamped choreography, until Sunday.

Soulanges Irish Society warms up for St Patrick’s season with an Irish Mingle at McKibbin’s in Vaudreuil, Saturday, 2 to 6pm.

Walk or drive through Cavalia’s magical Illumi circuit in Laval. If you caught the show last year, it’s nearly entirely a brand new show, with many new ‘universes’ to discover, like the candy blizzard, giant puppies and kittens, an Aladdin-inspired palace and a ‘submarine tunnel’. Until April 17.

Cabaret Celeste is a new show at the recently renovated Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth Hotel. A meeting room has been converted to a cozy cabaret space for this Cirque Éloize production, which was cancelled hours before its original opening back in December (thanks, Omicron). Celeste draws inspiration from the astrophysical… think tarot, horoscopes, planets and deities … and it is by equal turns sensual and silly! I loved the creative clay juggling act, and the master of ceremony’s Cyr wheel act. The talented and gorgeous Coral Egan provides the vocals through a slew of pop songs, ranging from Frank Sinatra to Coldplay to Leonard Cohen.

Centaur Theatre presents 1, 2 Maybe 3, a premiere by new choreographic duo Jean & Syd. This minimalist dance show is about two bodies coming together as one… symbolised by the sharing of clothing and textiles. Until Saturday.

The talented Joey Elias headlines the Wheel Club in NDG! Friday, 8pm.

Another weekend, another Nick in residence at the Comedy Nest (call it the Nick Nest!). Nick Reynoldson headlines the Nest. He’ll be joined on Friday by Mike Carrozza, Amanda McQueen and more. On Saturday, he’ll be flanked by Jason Celin and Jacy Lafontaine, and more. Two shows nightly, 8 and 10:30pm.

Indie venue Montreal Improv is back, at its new home in St Henri. Catch one or more of the four shows up this weekend! Tickets and schedules here.

Music at the movies! The FILMharmonic Orchestra performs cinematic scores from the likes of The Godfather, James Bond and The Good the Bad and the Ugly. Friday, Place des Arts.

Live drawing club Dr Sketchy Montreal returns to full capacity, with Bon Bon Bombay posing in the theme of “Dollhouse”. Saturday, 2pm at MainLine Theatre.

New in theatres: Pixar’s Turning Red is an ode to the tumultuousness of adolescence. Mei Lee, 13, transforms into a red panda when she gets flustered or stressed! There are a lot of “firsts” to appreciate here: Canadian director Domee Shi is making her feature debut as the first woman at the helm of a Pixar film, and this is the first Pixar film set in Canada! (It’s Toronto, so - okay!)

New to Netflix: The Andy Warhol Diaries is a six-part biopic, based on a voluminous diary that Warhol started keeping after he was shot in 1976, and kept writing until five days before his death 11 years later.

Amazon Prime has a batty reality-slash-competition show that seals Canada’s top comedic talent in a weird room for six hours - and the idea is to make the others laugh, while barely breaking a smile yourself. NDG native Jay Baruchel is the host and mastermind, while old hands like Tom Green, Colin Mochrie, Caroline Rhea and Dave Foley go toe-to-toe with younger comics like Brandon Ash Mohammed, Andrew Fung and Mae Martin. LOL: Last One Standing is on Prime now.

Friday is the last day to check out the 14th edition of Massimadi: Afro LGBTQ+ film and arts festival. Over 20 films available to stream online, for free! Like the animated inspirational interview feature Well Rounded, an exploration of masculinity through the words of poet Geroge Matthew Johnson in All Boys Aren’t Blue and portrait of Chicago trans icon Mama Gloria.

Zoë ‘Catwoman’ Kravitz hosts, and Rosalía provides the cancion on Saturday Night Live, Saturday at 11:30pm.

Montreal burlesque HQ The Wiggle Room celebrated a delayed New Year’s Even last weekend, so now it’s time to fête le Saint-Valentin! Joy Rider, Miami Minx, Kitty Kin-Evil and Lou Lou La Duchesse de Rière. Friday and Saturday.

ONGOING

Check out the latest updates about the city’s cross-country ski trails and outdoor rink conditions.

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts presents Nicolas Party: L'heure mauve, a look at the Swiss artist’s pastels, watercolours and sculptures, set against murals he’s painted in the Museum… plus with 50 works selected by Party from the Museum’s collection. The show title is a reference to ‘that fleeting moment when the fading light casts purple hues over the landscape’ - how dreamy!

The McCord Museum has just launched the fascinating JJ Levine: Queer Portraits. The Montreal artist presents 52 intimate images of people who self-identify as queer, selected from three different series taken between now and 2006.

The Montreal Science Centre reopened last month. Explore evolution in Human or explore the process of invention in Fabrik - Creativity Factory. Plus, the movie theatre is open, so you can sit back and learn about Sea Lions and the Great Bear Rainforest - in IMAX 3D!

While the kids play at the Science Centre, maybe you can sneak off to Bota Bota floating spa or Spa Scandinave in the Old Port? Because spas reopened this week! Also, The Old Port’s skating rink is open, with tickets available online.

Visions Hip-Hop QC: Exhibition is an expansive portrait series opening this weekend at the Phi Centre. Painter Marven Clerveau has curated a ‘visual and sonic journey’ to portray the people who have shaped the hip-hop scene in the province. Marven speaks with artists like ​​Webster, Tammy Tuesdayz and Know Kandu, as well as local music managers. Until March 26.

Stream the NFB’s Oscar-nominated animated short film, Affairs of the Art, about the everyday obsessions of an eccentric family.

The Opéra de Montréal presents two performances available to rent online, Bizet's Carmen.

Run away to the circus, at least metaphorically, with Pointe-à-Callière It's Circus Time! Over 350 objects will explore the 200-some year history of the art in Quebec, through costumes, props, training equipment and more.

The McCord Museum hosts Parachute: Subversive Fashion of the '80s. It's a moody, bold look at the style and messaging of the decade through the stylings of Parachute, a made-in-Montreal label created by a British fashion designer and an American architect. Their concept stores were soon found in New York and Los Angeles, and their creations were in demand from the likes of Madonna, Peter Gabriel and David Bowie! And don't miss the harrowing Indigenous Voices of Today, which highlights the voices of people from different Indigenous communities. The show both reveals the craftsmanship of every day traditional objects like waterproof parkas and sewing tools, then explores the exploitation and oppression of Indigenous families and land, then finishes with realistic questions about reconciliation.

Monet - Dr Mitch-approved! The people who brought you the Van Gogh immersive experience now shift their attention to one of the most iconic of the French Impressionist painters, with Imagine Monet. Now on at Arsenal Gallery in Little Burgundy, it's like taking a bath in works by Claude Monet (1840-1926). The roughly 35-minute show introduces you to his work, and then you are immersed in his iconic water lilies and Japanese footbridge scenes, as well as rich snapshots from nature, beaches and busy French streets and ports. A meditative visit with one of the greatest painters. Extended until March 27.

Exporail, the Canadian train museum in St Constant presents: Train, a Railroad to Dreams: A World in Miniature. It’s an homage to toy trains… so you start with the smallest of the trains, then pivot to marvel at the 50 life-size vehicles on display in the Grand Gallery.