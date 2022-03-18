Sarah's Weekend List, March 18-20

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca.

Signs of spring are here: Happy St Patrick’s Day! Happy San Giuseppe Day! Happy Nowruz! The spring equinox arrives this Sunday!

United Irish Societies of Montreal brings back their St Patrick’s Day Parade after a two-year hiatus. It’s a bit smaller than precious parades, and starts earlier - but promises to bring just as much pride and cheer! The parade heads east Sunday at 9:30am.on Sainte-Catherine Street, from Lambert-Closse to Phillips Square.

Soulanges Irish Society will launch their parade in Hudson on Saturday, on Main Street from 1 to 5pm.

The Teresa Dellar Palliative Care Residence holds their McKibbin’s Annual St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast on Friday, 7 to 10:30am at McKibbin’s West Island.

And of course, if you’re comfortable, grab a Guinness and support your local Irish pub! Hurleys on Crescent will be open early on Sunday before the parade.

The Ecomuseum Zoo in Sainte Anne de Bellevue will see the awakening of black bear Genie on Friday, so just a reminder that the zoo is open for viewing and learning about Quebec's wildlife!

Aussie electropo quintet Parcels perform Friday, 8pm at MTelus.

Norwegian singer-songwriter girl in red, Saturday, 8pm at Club Soda.

Mitski hits up Theatre St Denis, Saturday, 8pm

NYC rockers Parquet Courts at Corona Theatre, Friday 8pm.

Canadian trio The Lyrico Singers will perform Italian classics, like O sole mio and Core n’grato, plus Broadway hits! They will be joined by Francois Choinière and the Orchestre FILMharmonique. Place de arts, Friday, 7:30pm.

Louis Nagy (you know him as “Screwy Louis” from the Trivia Show!) is performing an intimate piano show at Cafe Mariposa in NDG on Saturday. Enjoy his melodic, rhythmic vocals-and-piano pairings. Make it a full night, and make a reservation for dinner with Victor at 514-699-5951! Saturday, 6:30pm.

Celtic folk rockers The Swindlers launch their second album with a St Pats Party at the Wheel Club, Friday 8pm.

Sebastian Maniscalco performs his Nobody Does This act at the Bell Centre, Friday 8pm.

Hilarious hometown talent Derek Seguin headlines the Comedy Nest this weekend. Friday and Saturday, 8 and 10:30pm.

ABBA to the Bangles to Depeche Mode to Madonna: Bar le Ritz PDB hosts Voulez-Vous: Disco and New Wave Dance Party Saturday, 11pm.

Centaur Theatre and Playwrights Workshop Montreal spotlight two emerging Montreal writers in the Queer Reading Series: Blxck Cxsper's relutant superhero world No Justice/No Peace will be performed Friday, followed by Adjani Poirier's Scorpio Moon, a tale of friendship, race and queerness Saturday. Both shows (7pm) and a panel talk Saturday (2:30pm) are free to attend but make sure to book your ticket ahead oftime.

Strip poker meets Spelling Bee at MainLine Theatre! Contestants get incredibly difficult words to spell, and strip with every mistake. The Strip Spelling Bee returns Friday, 9pm.

On the bill at Montreal burlesque HQ The Wiggle Room this weekend: Honey Lustre, Wild D’lilah, Zyra Lee Vanity and Sugar Vixen. Friday and Saturday.

To stream: Before he was a wartime leader and Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy famously played a man accidentally elected to the top office in Servant of the People. The show has just joined Netflix!

ONGOING

Happening Gourmand is back for its 14th edition. Eleven restaurants in Old Montreal band together to put affordable three-course menus on the table, with price points at $29, $35 and $39. Restos this year include Brasserie 701, Modavie, Maggie Oakes, Bevo Bar and Pizzeria, Taverne Gaspar, Vieux Port Steakhouse - to name a few! Until April 3.

Indie venue Montreal Improv is back, at its new home in St Henri. Catch one or more of the four shows up this weekend! Tickets and schedules here.

Walk or drive through Cavalia’s magical Illumi circuit in Laval. If you caught the show last year, it’s nearly entirely a brand new show, with many new ‘universes’ to discover, like the candy blizzard, giant puppies and kittens, an Aladdin-inspired palace and a ‘submarine tunnel’. Until April 17.

Cabaret Celeste is a new show at the recently renovated Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth Hotel. A meeting room has been converted to a cozy cabaret space for this Cirque Éloize production, which was cancelled hours before its original opening back in December (thanks, Omicron). Celeste draws inspiration from the astrophysical… think tarot, horoscopes, planets and deities … and it is by equal turns sensual and silly! I loved the creative clay juggling act, and the master of ceremony’s Cyr wheel act. The talented and gorgeous Coral Egan provides the vocals through a slew of pop songs, ranging from Frank Sinatra to Coldplay to Leonard Cohen.

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts presents Nicolas Party: L'heure mauve, a look at the Swiss artist’s pastels, watercolours and sculptures, set against murals he’s painted in the Museum… plus with 50 works selected by Party from the Museum’s collection. The show title is a reference to ‘that fleeting moment when the fading light casts purple hues over the landscape’ - how dreamy!

The McCord Museum has just launched the fascinating JJ Levine: Queer Portraits. The Montreal artist presents 52 intimate images of people who self-identify as queer, selected from three different series taken between now and 2006.

The Montreal Science Centre reopened last month. Explore evolution in Human or explore the process of invention in Fabrik - Creativity Factory. Plus, the movie theatre is open, so you can sit back and learn about Sea Lions and the Great Bear Rainforest - in IMAX 3D!

While the kids play at the Science Centre, maybe you can sneak off to Bota Bota floating spa or Spa Scandinave in the Old Port? Because spas reopened this week! Also, The Old Port’s skating rink is open, with tickets available online.

Visions Hip-Hop QC: Exhibition is an expansive portrait series opening this weekend at the Phi Centre. Painter Marven Clerveau has curated a ‘visual and sonic journey’ to portray the people who have shaped the hip-hop scene in the province. Marven speaks with artists like ​​Webster, Tammy Tuesdayz and Know Kandu, as well as local music managers. Until March 26.

Stream the NFB’s Oscar-nominated animated short film, Affairs of the Art, about the everyday obsessions of an eccentric family.

The Opéra de Montréal presents two performances available to rent online, Bizet's Carmen.

Run away to the circus, at least metaphorically, with Pointe-à-Callière It's Circus Time! Over 350 objects will explore the 200-some year history of the art in Quebec, through costumes, props, training equipment and more.

The McCord Museum hosts Parachute: Subversive Fashion of the '80s. It's a moody, bold look at the style and messaging of the decade through the stylings of Parachute, a made-in-Montreal label created by a British fashion designer and an American architect. Their concept stores were soon found in New York and Los Angeles, and their creations were in demand from the likes of Madonna, Peter Gabriel and David Bowie! And don't miss the harrowing Indigenous Voices of Today, which highlights the voices of people from different Indigenous communities. The show both reveals the craftsmanship of every day traditional objects like waterproof parkas and sewing tools, then explores the exploitation and oppression of Indigenous families and land, then finishes with realistic questions about reconciliation.

Monet - Dr Mitch-approved! The people who brought you the Van Gogh immersive experience now shift their attention to one of the most iconic of the French Impressionist painters, with Imagine Monet. Now on at Arsenal Gallery in Little Burgundy, it's like taking a bath in works by Claude Monet (1840-1926). The roughly 35-minute show introduces you to his work, and then you are immersed in his iconic water lilies and Japanese footbridge scenes, as well as rich snapshots from nature, beaches and busy French streets and ports. A meditative visit with one of the greatest painters. Extended until March 27.

Exporail, the Canadian train museum in St Constant presents: Train, a Railroad to Dreams: A World in Miniature. It’s an homage to toy trains… so you start with the smallest of the trains, then pivot to marvel at the 50 life-size vehicles on display in the Grand Gallery.