Sarah's Weekend List, March 26-28

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city!

Saturday Night Live is back, with alumna Maya Rudolph returning to host. Rapper Jack Harlow provides the musical entertainment.

Demi Lovato went from a child performer on Barney & Friends, to Disney Channel starlet to pop icon, but there were more than a few cracks along the way. After a harrowing fall from sobriety and an overdose that nearly took her life, as well as family troubles and mental health struggles, Lovato bares all in a new documentary. The first two instalments of Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil are on YouTube, with two more to come. Episode one is here.

Last weekend to check out Montréal en lumiere's virtual and in-person programming. Online, there are four web series to scarf down with a glass of wine in hand: conversations with artists like Martha Wainwright and Fouki, chefs trying out new kinds of cuisine and foodies like Dyan Solomon (Olive and Gourmando) developing new dishes. Over 30 restaurants including Le Mousso, Foodlab, Signé Toqué and Manitoba have designed exclusive take-out menus. And for a little escape, check out the Quilt & Fine Cuisine deals: stays at fancy hotels paired with menus from local restos.

In person, check out five outdoor illuminated works at Place des festivals (see above!) - though of course, make sure you check the forecast before you head out, as at time of writing, we are expecting rain Friday and Sunday. There is also a Ferris wheel, and the ongoing Luminothérapie - Coeur Battant to dazzle your sense. Until Sunday.

Verdun's spring event Cabane Panache, returns for its '9.5 edition'. There is also a promenade along Wellington, featuring a photobooth, an enormous moose and photographs of the maple syrup industry. O rder the gourmet Cabana Panache brunch for delivery this Friday or next (there is a regular and a vegetarian option); it's $99 for two but comes with a lot of food plucked from local restos, including lumberjack empanadas and pudding chomeur. There are individual cocktails for delivery by local bars. Until April 2.



Or, stay home and support a sugar shack and feast on maple treats by ordering a feast in a box through Ma Cabane à la maison, an initiative to support Quebec's sugar shacks.



Indie Montreal's virtual concert series Les Dimanche Couvre-Fun features a Quebec artist or group every Sunday evening. This weekend, check out Titelaine, a Montreal electropop duo live, Sunday at 8pm. (Every weekend until April 4.)

The contemporary jig movement has many adherents in Quebec, with roots stretching back over centuries. Bigico and an artists agency, La Trame resonance, bring four new different dance pieces to at-home audiences. There are four dates where the show will stream, including Friday at 7:30pm. Free, but reserve here.

Montrealer Mira Burt-Wintonick has created a documentary based on her late father's ambition to create his "Utopian film." She leafed through nearly 300 videocassettes from his archives, paused work and later returned to it. The final creation is Wintopia, an adventure about Peter Wintonick as well as the bond between parents and children. It's being released Friday, with a special screening at Cinema du Musée with a q&A with Burt-Wintonick following.

David Bowie's friends pay homage to the late icon in a concert recorded in 2016 at the Regency Ballroom in San Francisco. Featuring actor Gary Oldman, David Gyrne, Herbie Hancock, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder, plus former Bowie bandmates. Saturday at 3pm.

The International Festival of Films on Art claims the title of first festival in the Americas to pivot online as the pandemic ramped up last year. FIFA's 39th edition is virtual, too, with 249 films from 41 countries available online. The opening film is Beijing Spring, which follows a crucial piece of history from the Tian'anmen Square protests. Visit a Finnish school that trains music conductors in Conductivity. For people in love with Paris: Sauver Notre-Dame documents the race to save the medieval cathedral from fire two years ago, and Le Louvre Déménage depicts a giant plan to move over 200,000 works of art to safety from floodwaters. Until Sunday.

I started watching Little Birds, an adaptation of one of Anais Nin's books, on Prime. A debutante moves to Tangier to marry a British diplomat. We meet all sorts of characters from all stratas of society, with the backdrop of brewing rebellion in Morocco. It's a sexy and funny show, saturated with colour and gorgeous costumes.

And a new documentary promises to change the way you see dogs: Stray is a documentary that brings you down to the level of three stray dogs as they go about their lives in Istanbul. It's a remarkable look at how dogs communicate and organize, even go on adventures.