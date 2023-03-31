Sarah’s Weekend List, March 31-April 2

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca.

Take a ride on a magic carpet with Disney’s Aladdin! The rag-to-riches tale of a street urchin who falls in love with a princess differs just enough from the classic animated film to provide fresh thrills onstage, while still hitting some of the cinematic highlights: exuberant music, lush costumes and the message of being yourself. I especially loved Marcus M. Martin as Genie, Anand Nagraj’s malicious Jafar and Aaron Choi as his henchman Iago, and the glam dance numbers. At Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier until Sunday.

Family-friendly basketball pros Harlem Globetrotters come to play at the Bell Centre, Friday 7pm and Place Bell, Saturday, 2pm.

Gala Dynastie is a night to honour standout members of Montreal’s Black communities and celebrate culture and excellence. Rapper Preach will be MC’ing the soirée at Théâtre Maisonneuve, Saturday, 7:30pm.

Centaur Theatre is launching the English-language premiere of King Dave on Friday. Alexandre Goyette’s tale of a Haitian-Canadian making his way in Montreal North was an instant classic when it first came out 20 years ago, and a recent revival garnered sold-out houses. Rising star Patrick Emmanuel Abellard takes up the crown as Dave in this production, in addition to translating the text. Until April 16.

Also at Centaur: in The Rishta, McGill student and South Asian Montrealer Samah has found love, but isn’t sure if her strict family will accept her suitor. So she teams up with a matchmaker to find a way to win them over. A new production from the Muslim theatre company Silk Road Theatre, at The Centaur until April 8.

It’s also final call for a few shows this weekend:

Sanaz Toossi’s award-winning new play English wraps up its first Canadian run. We enter a small classroom in Iran, where four students are learning English from a strict but loving teacher. English grapples with identity, language and assimilation in this very fresh, relevant play. I fell for Ghazal Partou’s deft handling of Marjan, the confident and passionate teacher. Until Sunday at the Segal Centre.

Rahul Varma’s Counter Offence, a tale of domestic unrest amid simmering racial tension. Shazia is stuck in an abusive marriage to Shapoor, and things grow increasingly complicated when a police officer, social worker and local activist get involved - and a body turns up. Until Sunday at The Segal Centre Studio.

Husband-and-wife writing team Amy Lee Lavoie and Omari Newton draw inspiration from an odd moment they experienced together for their new play, Redbone Coonhound. An interracial couple out for an evening walk bump into a man and his cute dog - but the chance encounter turns into a conversation about race as they debate the doggo’s provocative breed name. This co-production between Montreal’s Imago Theatre and Toronto’s Tarragon continues at Théâtre Denise-Pelletier until Saturday.

All aboard! Catch an adventurous circus romp through a single train ride in Passagers, a 7 Doigts de la Main production. The show takes time to pull back the curtain on each passenger, with fluid displays of athleticism and movement. The show pulls into La Tohu with a brand new cast, until April 8.

Pop singer Jake Wesley Rogers hits up Bar le Ritz PDB, Saturday, 7pm.

Indie singer-songwriter Caroline Rose, Petit Campus, Saturday at 8pm.

La Sinfonia de Lanaudière brings big band sound to the Sinatra-Bublé Ballroom at Théâtre Maisonneuve, Sunday 2pm.

Youth Spirit: The Cloud Shoveller is a kid-and-family oriented show from Orchestre Métropolitain. The storybook adaptation follows the tale of a creative little boy named Elliot, who has the skin condition vitiligo. Three Canadian composers created the score to represent each character, including Elliott and his parents, buffeted by excerpts from Paganini and Milhaud. Conducted by Geneviève Leclair. Sunday 3pm at Maison symphonique.

The creative Chris Robinson (Crave, Just for Laughs, LOL Network) headlines at the Comedy Nest with support from Andrew Searles, Kyra Carleton and Darren Henwood, and more. Saturday, 8:30 and 10pm.

Get cozy at Hurley’s Bar on Crescent with The World's Smallest Comedy Night. Friday, 8pm.

At Montreal Improv in St Henri, check out Improv Against Humanity, a comedy show inspired by the naughty card game. I will be hosting this edition, Friday at 10pm! Other shows through the weekend, including ‘70s-influenced The Improv Game with Wink Tarbeck, Saturday 7pm, plus a performance by the St-Henri Jazz Society Sunday, 5pm.

Glamaganza is the big theme at The Wiggle Room. On the bill, burlesque dancers Butterscotch Blondie, Charli Deville, Rosie Bourgeoisie and Força. Hosted by Wiggle owner, Frenchy Jones. Friday and Saturday, 9pm.

Sing and strip at Bareoke: Strip Kareoke at Café Cléopatra, Saturday at 9pm.

Longtime radio man Marc Denis will share stories from his new memoir, Mais Oui Tell You Some Stories, about his brushes with the famous and fabulous. Marc is a longtime resident of Kirkland, and he will be at the local library, 17100 Hymus, Sunday at 2pm.

ONGOING EVENTS

The Ste-Hélène Bistro-Terrasse at Parc Jean-Drapeau is putting on an Urban Sugar Shack, with a traditional three-course menu on Saturdays and Sundays, until April 16. (Free for kids under 2.)

Take in brunch or dinner in a heated, geodesic dome - with a great view - on the rooftop Hotel William Gray in Old Montreal. Their “Winter Terrasse” is segueing into sugar shack season, with apple and Sortilège whisky cheesecake on the menu! Reserve your dome in advance - minimum of four guests, to a maximum of eight. Also in Old Montreal: dinner and brunch deals at Happening Gourmand! The 15th edition features 11 restaurants in Old Montreal offering table d’hôte menus for brunch and dinner. Sup at restos like Kyo Bar Japonais, Maggie Oakes, Méchant Boeuf and Jacopo. Brunches are on offer weekends, starting at $22. For dinner, choose a three-course menu at the following price points: $32, $42 or $52. Until Sunday.

Illumi – Dazzling World of Lights in Laval relaunches tonight, just in time for spring break! Walk or drive through 19 universes along a 3-kilometre walk, and be dazzled by 25 million LED lights! If you have been to past Illumis, this one will have new tableaux to check out - like the dinosaurs! Until April 9.

The 15th edition of Happening Gourmand has just kicked off, with 11 restaurants in Old Montreal offering table d’hôte menus for brunch and dinner. Sup at restos like Kyo Bar Japonais, Maggie Oakes, Méchant Boeuf and Jacopo. Brunches are on offer weekends, starting at $22. For dinner, choose a three-course menu at the following price points: $32, $42 or $52. Until April 2.

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts has just launched Parall(elles), a look at the influence of female designers from the mid-19th century to today.

Lasting Impressions wraps you up in various iconic scenes painted by the artists both in and adjacent to the Impressionist movement. Get cozy with Renoir’s luncheon guests and idle with Georges Seurat’s park-goers, while enveloped in a French soundtrack ranging from Debussy to Piaf to Aznavour. The first half is a primer to the artists, highlighting lesser-known women artists. After an entracte, you don yellow 3D glasses for the full immersive effect. Seating is arranged like a bistro, complete with a simple menu and wine list. At Espace St-Denis, now until April 24!

The Van Gogh - Distorsion immersive walk-through show returns from its COP15-Christmas break as of Monday. Experience 225 of the iconic artist’s works in this three-gallery show, set up in the OASIS immersion space at Palais des congrès.

The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains displays over 350 artifacts from the band’s days touring and recording… from audio equipment to cover art to set pieces. The show made a splash at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London in 2017, and has been touring the world - now it’s your turn to discover the story behind the music! Opens Friday at Arsenal Contemporary Art Gallery in Griffintown, until April 2. (Hear Andrew’s chat with album cover designer and exhibit founder Aubrey ‘Po’ Powell here.)