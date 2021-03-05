Sarah's Weekend List: March 5-7

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca .

Friday into Saturday is Unplugging Day, so if you need a reason to put your phone down, look up and disconnect from social media - here's your chance! Montréal en lumiere kicks off this week with virtual and in-person programming. Online, there are four web series to scarf down with a glass of wine in hand: conversations with artists like Martha Wainwright and Fouki, chefs trying out new kinds of cuisine and foodies like Dyan Solomon (Olive and Gourmando) developing new dishes. In person, check out five outdoor illuminated works at Place des festivals (see above!). There is also a Ferris wheel, and the ongoing Luminotherapie to dazzle your sense. Over 30 restaurants including Le Mousso, Foodlab, Signé Toqué and Manitoba have designed exclusive take-out menus. And for a little escape, check out the Quilt & Fine Cuisine deals: stays at fancy hotels paired with menus from local restos. Until March 28. Lots of new movies: Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina star in Raya and the Last Dragon (for kids) and Sigourney Weaver and Margaret Qualley play literary agent and aspiring writer in Philippe Falardeau's My Salinger Year (for the adults). On Amazon Prime: Eddie Murphy returns as King Akeem in Coming 2 America, the long-awaited followup to 1988's hit comedy about an African prince who arrives travels to Queens in search of a wife. And the final episode of the first season of WandaVision, the weird-but-it-works domestic spinoff from the Marvel Comics Universe, is out now on Disney+. Oprah's much-ballyhooed sitdown with Harry and Meghan airs on Global, Sunday at 8pm. Based on early snippets, the couple appears primed to share their side of the story after 'Megxit', their very public split with the Firm and subsequent move to Los Angeles to be freelance do-gooders and content creators. (I'll be watching while I sip tea from my HM commemorative wedding mug.) The annual celebration of Black excellence in Quebec's culture, media and arts scene, Gala Dynastie, will be presented live from Théâtre Maisonneuve. Though the audience will be cozy at home, there will still be a 'black carpet' presentation as well as live music performances, including singer Dominique Fils-Aimé. Saturday, 6pm. One of the first arts events to be impacted by covid-19 a year ago, Festival des Casteliers this season presents animated shorts for kids and adults, marionette works in progress, a pop up puppet show in Outremont, and of course, they have installed classic puppets in storefronts all over Bernard, Jean Talon and Parc in the neighbourhood. Until Sunday. MainLine Theatre's contemporary dance festival Bouge d'ici features a neat spate of shorts, also created in the past few months under lockdown. Join the virtual dance party Friday at 8pm. Until March 14. The graduating students at the National Theatre School present Everybody, a play inspired by a similar story first written over 500 years ago. Written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, the play's central character confronts all aspects of their life. Pay what you think after viewing. Until Saturday. Last wekeend to see Cavalia's Illumi! Drive through a colourful, 3-kilometre labyrinth, starting with spooky skeletons, meandering through pleasant forests to icy fields and a spooky town. Your drive includes a stop with food trucks at the midpoint. It's kitschy, but fun for kids and anyone who just really needs a safe adventure outside the house. In Laval off Boulevard des Souvenirs, until March 6. Last weekend to catch the latest of Dan Savage's Hump Film Festival. The lineup of homemade films d'amour (for adults only) is always a shock and delight. The final show this season airs Saturday.

It would be 'illégale' to leave your house to see Quebec songstress Marjo perform after curfew. But luckily, she's streaming a live show so you can bop along legally from the comfort of your home. Catch Marjo live from L'Anti-Bar, Sunday at 9pm.

Rising pop star Madison Beer performs her debut album Life Support for the very first time in this 'global streaming experience'. Promoters promise it will be innovative and fueled by interactions with fans. Saturday 8pm.

Indie Montreal's virtual concert series Les Dimanche Couvre-Fun features a new emerging Quebec artist every Sunday evening. It kicks off with Millimetrik, from Piedestal's virtual amphitheatre, Sunday at 8pm. (Every weekend until April 4.)

Montreal indie darlings The Dears perform live from Palais Montcalm, their first full-band live show since 2020's release, Lovers Rock. Backed by a string quartet and led by founding members Murray A Lightburn and Natalia Yanchack, the group will play tunes from their 25-year catalogue. Streaming live, Saturday at 8pm.

Degrassi fans and the film community are mourning the loss of actor Jahmil French, who passed away at the age of just 28 this week. One of his roles was in the thriller Boost as A-Mac, a teenager who runs afoul of the mob with his best friend, Hakeem. The boys steal a car and recuperate a bundle of cash in the process. leading to a whole whack of trouble. French was nominated for a Canadian Screen Award and Quebec Cinema Award for his work. The team behind the 2017 Quebec film are sharing it for free in his honour. Don't miss this chance to catch an English feature film set in Montreal with a full ensemble black cast. Check it out here on YouTube until March 31.