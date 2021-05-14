Sarah's Weekend List, May 14-16

Comedian and Detroit native Keegan-Michael Key (of Key & Peele and Keanu) brings his funny chops to Saturday Night Live, with Olivia Rodrigo, who sings current hit "Driver's License". Saturday, 11:30pm.

Martha Wainwright launches a new song from her venue, Ursa, with La Force Band, for Live Scream. Friday at 7pm via Facebook live.

Pop Montreal returns with its Dans la ruelle live concert series with a Montreal double bill: pop chanteuse and icicle-rater Maryze and R&B singer Wayne Tenant. On. Facebook Live Friday, 8pm.

Save your recycling and help artist Benjamin Von Wong build a 10-metre high faucet pouring out reams of plastic! The Toronto-raised, McGill-educated photographer and activist is soliciting donations of plastic to construct this art project in HoMa. The collection has been extended to this Saturday. More info about drop-off and what kind of plastic they are looking for here. Saturday is International Astronomy Day! The Royal Astronomical Society of Canada Montreal chapter co-hosts the 45th Global Star Party by the Explore Alliance, sharing and soliciting stories about wondrous observations about the night sky. RASC Montreal is also encouraging budding space fans (kids aged 5-12) to create space-themed artwork, Online, Saturday at 7pm. Arts group ATSA presents an two-pronged outdoor art exhibit at Place des festivals until Sunday. Le Grand Voyage and Cuisine ton Quartier touches on the themes of travel, migration and food, using objects connected to travel like bikes, buses, airline parts, shoes and even road signs. There will be outdoor installations and music performances, as well as online programming. At the Place des Festivals until Sunday. The eighth edition of SatFest presents eight short immersive works to be enjoyed under the dome, on a cozy black beanbag chair: check out a 'vertigo-inducing ive into entropic chaos', a fictional exploration of microbiology titled Immunity and an AI-generated trip called Piece.

The Segal Centre presents Every Brilliant Thing, its first live, in-person show in over a year! Originally a Edinburgh Fringe play, this simple but heart-rending show introduces you to an adult (Daniel Brochu) throwing back to their childhood, when they discover their mother is fighting depression. Determined to help her, he begins listing all the 'brilliant' things that make life worth living, including ice cream and the colour yellow. Until Sunday. Outgoing Geordie artistic director Mike Payette directs Virgina Wolf, a kid-friendly spin on the story of the famous author and the sister who cared for her. Young Virginia is in a 'wolfish' mood, feeling out of sorts, and sister Vanessa works to improve her spirits by transforming their space. This online show spotlights mental health and young people, and the importance of care and patience. Catch the show Saturday and Sunday.

Okay, there's no Osheaga 2021, but you can go back in time to relive Radiohead's 2016 appearance at the festival on Ile Ste Helene. Streaming Friday, 3pm.

The Grand Ole Opry returns with Lady A, Ryan Hurd and Lorrie Morgan. Saturday 8:30pm.

Delightful, New Orleans-based quintet Tanks and the Bangas collaborate with orchestral Miami outfit Nu Deco Ensemble. Saturday, 5pm.

The Grand PoutineFest Anjou returns for second helpings (in other words, a second edition!), offering up over 20 poutine options from six food trucks, in a drive-thru format at the Galeries d'Anjou parking lot, along with live entertainment. May 13-16. Proceeds benefit the Amino Fondation.

Dance partners and real-life couple Daphnée Laurendeau and Danny Morissette perform On the Matter of Flowers, a medley of contemporary dance choreographed by four (!) different artists. Catch the show online, May 14-21.

New on Amazon Prime this weekend: new limited series The Underground Railroad, based on Colson Whitehead's Pulitzer-winning novel. We meet an enslaved woman who escapes a Georgia plantation, with a bounty hunter on her tale. It was directed by the talented Barry Jenkins, who won an Oscar in 2017 for ``Moonlight'' and was nominated again the next year for ``If Beale Street Could Talk.''

Now on Crave: Sound of Metal presents the story of a Ruben, a metal percussionist who realizes while touring that he is losing his sense of hearing. Riz Ahmed was nominated for the Best Actor Oscar for his work as Ruben.

Sex and relationship columnist Dan Savage's Hump Film Festival has returned with a latest round of 'Best Of' from his annual DIY erotica series. Dates until May 29.

Gorgeous views and photo opps abound as the cherry and magnolia trees are blooming at the Chinese and Japanese pavilions at the Botanical Gardens. The Space for Life complex is open, including the Biodome, Botanical Gardens and the Planetarium, but make sure to reserve and buy your ticket in advance.

Acclaimed Quebec circus troupe Les 7 Doigts shot and filmed a performance last September in Montreal that is now available to fans at home. En Panne envisions an absurd dystopian future where there are no public gatherings or theatres, forcing artists from different walks of life to reunite underground - sound sorta familiar? The creators say they wanted to play with the concepts of 'aristocracy, poverty, power and pleasure' in this covid-inspired romp. The French-language version is available for now, with the English-language one soon to come. (You have a month to view after buying your ticket.) Get a taste of En Panne here. Runtime: 56 minutes.

Pointe-a-Calliere Museum's new show is Italian Montréal. Drawing on loaned treasures from local families, the show touches on culinary traditions and how first-generation families fared after arriving in the city. A quarter of a million Montrealers count themselves as having roots from Italy! (While you are there, visit A Railroad to Dreams, all about trains!)

In the Old Port, the Voiles en Voiles adventure park features archery, aerial circuits, inflatable games. And MTL Zipline and The Observation Wheel in the Old Port has reopened, open daily 11am to 7pm. (Each carriage is cleaned after use.)

OASIS immersion is a new, 'touchless', next-level experience on the ground floor of the Palais des congrès. There are 105 laser projector, 119 surround sound speakers and a LED lighting setup. You begin in the Anticipation Room, proceeding through a set of different rooms and wind down in the Decompression Chamber. Current exhibitions include: stepping into the worlds of pianist Alexandra Stréliski, and astronaut David Saint-Jacques's recent trip to space. There is also a tribute to hygge, the Danish tradition of finding coziness in the everyday. Each visit is about 75 minutes.

Consider checking out a museum, now that they are open to the public: you pick your entry time in advance, so visits are socially distanced. Demand is high as well, so you will want to select your date in advance. Visit the McCord for the Dior haute couture show (today is the anniversary of the debut of the New Look!) or the MAC for Des horizons d'attente, its bundle of recently acquired works that address today's sense of malaise. The Museum of Fine Arts presents Riopelle: The Call of Northern Landscapes and other shows.



And if you don't want to leave the house, several museums are still offering virtual shows... including the MAC, which has updated and expanded their sensational exhibit on Leonard Cohen, A Crack in Everything. Cohen gave his bliessing for the show, which features pieces inspired by his life and work, back in 2015, and it went on display around the time of passing in 2017. The show has been enriched for online viewing, available until February 2024. The Louvre has also just put its over 480,000 items online. From the world's most-visited museum, check out the antiquities to Islamic art to medieval decorative arts, to modern sculpture and beyond.