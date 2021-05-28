Sarah's Weekend List, May 28-30

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to . produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca

Well, here we are! Quebecers get to enjoy several reopening measures today, including the end of curfew, the chance to be with up to eight people in a backyard (from maximum two households) and to enjoy a meal on a terrasse. (That is, if the cooler temperatures don't put you off.) But don't forget the fine print: your mask, hand sanitizer, distance and common sense are the best accessories you can bring with you to make sure you, your loved ones and everyone else remains safe and happy this spring.

Disney explores the origin story of the mean lady in 101 Dalmatians with new release, Cruella. But we meet her as young Estella (Emma Stone, a street urchin who ends up in the dog-eat-dog fashion industry. She plots, with her friends-slash-henchmen, to take down her wicked boss, The Duchess (Emma Thompson). The costumes are sumptuous and the soundtrack is packed with rock 'n roll hits. In theatres now to kick off the summer blockbuster season!

The 36th edition of Festival Accès Asie spotlights arts and culture on the occasion of Asian Heritage Month. The festival also has an on-demand shadow theatre video workshop for kids aged 7 to 10, and a podcast exploring the experiences of Asian-Canadians, titled Asiate Imparfaite. Closing the fest on Saturday, 8pm is On The Move, a national showcase from three cities to celebrate Asian Heritage Month. Until May 31.

Catch up with some Friends! The reunion is out now on Crave - along with the 236 episodes from the iconic sitcom.

The National Ballet School offers up seven different workshops for all ages and abilities, with a myriad of dance styles, AND starring Canadian artists, for its 2021 Sharing Dance Day Friday at 12:30pm. You can also take part on Facebook and YouTube.

The eighth edition of SatFest presents eight short immersive works to be enjoyed under the dome, on a cozy black bean bag chair: check out a 'vertigo-inducing ive into entropic chaos', a fictional exploration of microbiology titled Immunity and an AI-generated trip called Piece.

Final weekend to check out the 'best of' series of sex and relationship columnist Dan Savage's Hump Film Festival. Last call is May 29.

OASIS immersion is a new, 'touchless', next-level experience on the ground floor of the Palais des congrès. There are 105 laser projector, 119 surround sound speakers and a LED lighting setup. You begin in the Anticipation Room, proceeding through a set of different rooms and wind down in the Decompression Chamber. Current exhibitions include: stepping into the worlds of pianist Alexandra Stréliski, and astronaut David Saint-Jacques's recent trip to space. There is also a tribute to hygge, the Danish tradition of finding coziness in the everyday. Each visit is about 75 minutes.

Consider checking out a museum, now that they are open to the public: you pick your entry time in advance, so visits are socially distanced. Demand is high as well, so you will want to select your date in advance. Visit the McCord for the Dior haute couture show (today is the anniversary of the debut of the New Look!) or the MAC for Des horizons d'attente, its bundle of recently acquired works that address today's sense of malaise. The Museum of Fine Arts presents Riopelle: The Call of Northern Landscapes and other shows.



And if you don't want to leave the house, several museums are still offering virtual shows... including the MAC, which has updated and expanded their sensational exhibit on Leonard Cohen, A Crack in Everything. Cohen gave his bliessing for the show, which features pieces inspired by his life and work, back in 2015, and it went on display around the time of passing in 2017. The show has been enriched for online viewing, available until February 2024. The Louvre has also just put its over 480,000 items online. From the world's most-visited museum, check out the antiquities to Islamic art to medieval decorative arts, to modern sculpture and beyond.