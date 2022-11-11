Sarah's Weekend List, November 11-13

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca.

Your music choices: Friday, Latin music star Marc Anthony will regale fans at the Bell Centre, 8pm. Crooner Engelbert Humperdinck makes his second (!) appearance in Montreal this year, with a stop at Théatre Maisonneuve, 8pm. English DJ James Hype at MTelus, 10pm. Danish heavy metal rockers Mercyful Fate, Place Bell at 7pm.

On Saturday: Local rockers Po Lazarus launch their new album at Café Campus, 9pm. Philly dubstep DJ Subtronics at Place Bell, 7:30pm. LA’s hardcore punk supergroup OFF! at Café Campus, 8pm. Al-indie musician Bartees Strange, 8pm at Le Studio TD. Glam metal rockers Steel Panther at the Corona, 8pm.

On Sunday, Windsor’s own The Blue Stones at Le Studio TD, 7:30pm and Danish progressive metal band Vola at Petit Campus, 8pm.

Orchestre Philharmonique et Chœur des Mélomanes perform Giuseppe Verdi’s moving Requiem, Sunday at 7:30pm.

Friday is Remembrance Day. Check out Westmount at War, a new exhibit from the Royal Montreal Regiment that explores conflict through the eyes of the town. Check out the exhibit in person, at 4625 Saint-Catherine, or visit the virtual map online. Until Sunday.

Indigenous Open Mic presents a mix of free programming, including live music, slam poetry, a craft fair, dance and beading workshops at Place des Arts. Programmed by Innu producer and activist Melissa Mollen Dupuis. Saturday and Sunday, noon to 6pm. Free.

The DDO Fine Arts and Crafts Holiday Market returns with wares from over 70 artists, spread out over four floors. Stop by the outdoor rooftop bar or a drink, and enjoy the live music! Park the kids at the Lego table while you stop up on gifts. DDO Civic Centre, Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 4pm.

From West Island to West End: peruse a craft fair in NDG, with over 30 vendors, at 4410 West Hill Ave, Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 4pm.

Family violence shelter Shield of Athena holds its art auction at 505 Jean-Talon East, on Sunday, 3:30 to 7:30pm.

Are you interested in learning more about the ongoing protests for women’s rights in Iran? Friend of the station Paris Mansouri shared with me a 12-hour Livestream Rally for Iran on YouTube Friday, with performances, memorials and commentary from activists. On now, until 11:11pm.

Centaur Theatre launches Sexual Misconduct of The Middle Classes, award-winning playwright Hannah Moscovitch’s take on the MeToo era. Marcel Jeannin is Jon Macklem, a teacher in the middle of a third divorce. Against anyone’s better judgement, he strikes up an affair with his 19-year-old student, Annie (Inès Defossé). Until November 27.

Playwright Christine Rodriguez will celebrate the publication of her play for kids, Simone Half and Half, at Librairie St-Henri books, with a book signing and Q&A. The play was first presented by Black Theatre Workshop, touring schools in February 2020, just before the pandemic shutdown. Christine, who herself is mixed-race, wrote Simone as a young girl trying to figure out where she belongs. Saturday, 6 to 7pm.

Circus and dance company Girovago remounts their fun adventure of a circus show, Barka after a successful run earlier this summer at La Tohu. Ramon Chicharron performs a DJ set, followed by the show, then a dance party, set to tunes selected by DJ Risa. Saturday, 8pm at Le National. This is part of the CINARS arts networking festival, which continues until this weekend with a variety of shows, like puppeteer Ronnie Burkett’s Loony Bin show.

Montreal Improv in St-Henri will take on shades of Regency England, with the return of a show inspired by Shonda Rhimes’ hit-and-heavy Netflix series (itself based on Julia Quinn’s romance novels). Embrace the romance at Bridgerton Improvised, Saturday at 8pm. On Sunday, 8pm soccer fans will love The World Cup Edition, with improvisers creating stories inspired by three storytellers describing how the tournament changed their lives. Check out the full weekend schedule.

The sharp-eyed Scott Faulconbridge headlines The Comedy Nest. Friday and Saturday, 8:30 and 10pm. With support from Wassim El-Mounzer, Hadi Kubba and others.

Montreal burlesque HQ The Wiggle Room has Sugar Vixe, Galadriel Caresse, Roxy Torpedo and Aizysse Baga on the bill. Shows Friday and Saturday, 8:30pm.

Bingo and burlesque, what’s not to love? The Original Burlesque Bingo is an interactive game show meets stripstease show, complete with prizes for the audience. Catch Alister Sharp, Foxy Lexxi Brown, Heaven Genderfck, Kitty Kin-evil, Lily Monroe, Madrose and Miss Meow at Café Cléo on Saturday, 8pm.

LAST CALL

The 10th edition of MTLàTable makes it a bit easier to sup out on a budget. Peruse 114 local restaurants offering set menus at four prix fixes: $35, $45, $55 and $75. At the low end, we have restos like Pullman Winebar, Bevo and La Classe. At $45, select from Taza Flores, Restaurant Rita, Virunga et La Cale Pub Zéro Déchet. At $55: Aldea, Bagatelle, Gaston and La Raclette. And at the top end: Labo Culinaire Foodlab, Ikanos and Perles et Paddock. Presented by Tourisme Montréal until Sunday.

Broadway’s Gordon Greenberg directs his recent comedy Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, a fresh spin on Bram Stoker’s tale of a sexy bloodsucker seeking new love, and life. Five cast members take on numerous roles in this speedy, funny outing with word play, puppets, and Brooks-esque physical gags. At the Segal Centre, until Sunday. (And sincere condolences to the Segal family and team for the recent loss of Alvin Segal, a longtime supporter of the Segal Centre, and its namesake. He passed away November 3. The theatre's lights inside and out will be dimmed, 5:30 to 7:30pm on Saturday, to coincide with the end of Shabbat and shiva (period of mourning directly after someone has passed away) right before the Saturday presentation fo Dracula.)

Final weekend for the current interaction of Cavalia’s Illumi sound and light show in Laval. Opt for the 3-kilometre walking path, or the driveable route. Until Sunday.

Francophone film fest Cinemania wraps up with scores of film screenings: see Sébastien Marnier’s eccentric rich family unspool in The Origin of Evil, Saturday 1:45pm at Cinéma du Musée. Until Sunday.

Circus company Flip Fabrique presents Muse, a show that explores and subverts gender norms with a cast of seven acrobats who reference highly-gendered activities like ballet and football. At La TOHU until Sunday. And Muse is followed at 9pm by a two-man acrobatic show Ghost Light: Between Fall and Flight, by Quebec City troupe Machine de Cirque, until Saturday.

ONGOING EVENTS

The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains arrives in Montreal on Friday, with over 350 artifacts from the band’s days touring and recording… from audio equipment to cover art to set pieces. The show made a splash at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London in 2017, and has been touring the world - now it’s your turn to discover the story behind the music! Opens Friday at Arsenal Contemporary Art Gallery in Griffintown, until December 31. (Hear Andrew’s chat with album cover designer and exhibit founder Aubrey ‘Po’ Powell here.)

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts’ new show is Seeing Loud: Basquiat and Music , the first major exploration of the electric artist’s work to land in Montreal. The MMFA teamed up with the Musée de la musique - Philharmonie de Paris to examine the role of music in his work, from Beethoven to Charlie Parker to Maria Callas to New York’s underground scene. It opens Saturday. And speaking of the New York connection, a selection of photographs taken by Diane Arbus in and around the Big Apple between 1956-71 is also now.

The Insectarium has reopened post-renovation with a fresh look at all the creepy, crawly, pretty creatures. The team redesigned the space to give visitors an intimate look at what it is to be an insect: in the Alcoves, vibrating floors and ultraviolet projections allow you to imagine how insects feel and see the world. Visitors get to move like an insect, too, slipping through cracks or trodding on rods hanging from the ceiling. Then you get to observe bugs up close, followed by a trip through the Dome, and finally, a greenhouse-like space, the Great Vivarium, where roaming butterflies are the special attraction.

At the Montreal Science Centre, explore evolution in Human or explore the process of invention in Fabrik - Creativity Factory. Plus, the movie theatre is open, so you can sit back and learn about Sea Lions and the Great Bear Rainforest - in IMAX 3D!