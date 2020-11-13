Sarah's Weekend List, November 13-15

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca .

Planning to get ahead on holiday shopping? Free parking in downtown Montreal starts this weekend, and lasts until the end of the year. There is also reduced-price parking at Complexe Desjardins. It's also the final weekend to ride a Bixi; the sharing service closes up shop after Sunday.

Happy Diwali to all those celebrating on Saturday!

Still in a post-Halloween spooky mood? Storyteller and ghost tour giver Donovan King is hosting a Friday the 13th Zoom tour of Montreal's ghastly ghouls, including the infamous Headless Mary from Griffintown! Tonight at 7pm, an again on November 21 and 28.

My fave Montreal crooner Patrick Watson performs at a benefit concert, with proceeds going to Moose Moratorium and Mi'kmaq fishermen in Nova Scotia. Saturday, 7pm.

And if you want a baking challenge, try our guest Lindsay Brun's monster "loaded" cookie... she shared it with us on Wednesday. Hear Lindsay and get the recipe here.

Montreal Vegan Festival 2020 wraps up this weekend, with taco and sandwich cooking demos, and advice from a vegan nutritionist. Sunday, starting at 1pm.



Lil Nas X (Old Town Road) will perform live on Roblox in the online gaming platform's first-ever concert. He's going to reveal his new song, Holiday, three times on Saturday, starting at 4pm. He'll also do a Q&A Friday, 7pm.

Rufus Wainwright is taking fans through all nine of his studio albums, one album at a time each week. Check out this week's episode, on Want One, Part 2 Friday, 5pm.

Iceland was one of the hottest travel destinations before world travel came to a halt. You can travel there virtually, with Live From Reykjavik, a two-day streaming concert presented by Iceland Airwaves. Friday (Emilíana Torrini & Friends, Hjaltalín, Kælan Mikla, Mammùt) and Saturday (Of Monsters and Men) 7:30pm.

Metallica hosts a fundraising concert for their foundation, Saturday at 5pm.

The Segal Centre brings back its Broadway Café, an all-request music show with in-house band leader, Nick Burgess, streaming on the theatre's Facebook Live. Saturday, 5pm. And congrats to the team at the Segal - they were just awarded the Conseil des arts de Montreal's jury prize for their 2019 presenation of residential school musical Children of God. Here is playwright Corey Payette performing the show's theme, Do You Remember.

The Salon du livre is virtual this weekend, with livestreamed discussions from local authors. Within the Salon, lit fest Blue Metropolis is presenting Hope to Remember, a series about racism and exclusion, with a diverse roster of writers taking part. Until Sunday.

Imago Theatre presents Eco-Anxiety, a series of four short plays, filmed at a distance, with one streaming every weekend this month. You can check , with a $5 rental until Sunday, 10pm.

Centaur Theatre is promoting audio versions of well-known Canadian plays during two-week windows, as produced by Tarragon Theatre in Toronto. New this week: Morris Panych's 7 Stories. A man stands poised to jump from his apartment building, but he is lured into eavesdropping into the curious lives of his neighbours. Until November 26.

The ongoing Cité-Mémoire offers up some free entertainment; it is a series of visual projections that cover various parts of Montreal's history, including Expo 67, Angélique and Joe Beef. All you need is to download the app so you can hear the audio narrations that accompany the different projections (and to navigate to the displays). The projections start at dusk and continue until 11pm, Wednesday to Sunday.

Season four of The Crown arrives this weekend, with 10 new episodes about the early Diana years. Olivia Colman is playing Queen Elizabeth in her final season before handing the reins over to Imelda Staunton.

And West Wings fans: the cast reunited a few weeks back in support of a non-partisan non-profit called When We All Vote. They performed a theatrical staging of an episode from the third season, and it's finally available on Crave. New to Netflix: Anya Taylor Joy plays an aspiring, orphan chess champ in the praised period series, The Queen's Gambit. And Sarah Cooper got famous for lipsyncing Donald Trump - does she have the chops for her own show? The comic and author's new sketch series, Everything's Fine, is out now. Other new buzzy things to see: season Two of The Mandalorian has debuted on Disney+. And the Borat Subsequent Moviefest is on Amazon Prime.

Cavalia's Illumi is a colourful escape through a 3-kilometre labyrinth, starting with spooky skeletons, meandering through pleasant forests to icy fields and a spooky town. Your drive includes a stop with food trucks at the midpoint. It's kitschy, but fun for kids and anyone who just really needs a safe adventure outside the house. In Laval off Boulevard des Souvenirs, until January 5.

Explore McGill and get a thrill with a virtual escape room compiled by the university's librarians, archivists and game developers. A mysterious poisoner is on the loose, and you have to track them down! Starting at the pathology lab, then solving puzzles (based on McGill and Montreal history) all over campus. You can play Raising Spirits with a browser. The game got a fresh update this week! For ages 12 and up.

The Royal Montreal Regiment and Le Royal 22ieme Regiment look back on the October Crisis through the eyes of soldiers deployed after the kidnapping of James Cross. This virtual exhibit is geared to students and teachers, but anyone can check out The October Crisis 1970 online.

Tiny Plateau arthouse Cinema Moderne is still releasing new content, including one Korena feature film about a woman in her 40s who has to reinvent herself after she loses her job. Check out the full list here.

Other things you can do online that will be more enriching that scrolling endlessly through your Instagram feed...a bevy of Canadian museums are putting their offers online: Winnipeg's Canadian Museum for Human Rights, the Art Gallery of Ontario and The Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau are making their works and exhibits available online. The Calgary Zoo is also sharing their Panda Cam, where you watch their two giant pandas, Er Shun and Da Mao, frolic for a few hours every day.

International museums like the Louvre, the Sistine Chapel, the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC, the British Museum in London and the Hermitage Museum are also online. The Metropolitan Opera has a nightly stream. And visit Yayoi Kusama's mesmerizing Infinity Mirror installation.