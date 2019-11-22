Sarah's Weekend List, November 22-24

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca

The 69th Santa Claus Parade gets underway Saturday. Accompanied by the Christmas Fairy (Vanessa Pilon, returning for a third year), Santa will head east on René-Lévesque Boulevard from Guy to St Urbain streets. Seventeen floats and several marching bands will make this a parade to remember. Try to spot Youppi! and his Alouettes' counterpart, Touché, as well as three Tesla X electric cars, which will be pulling three floats. Entertainers like Ari Cui Cui and Brigitte Boisjoli will be performing - and for the first time ever, Cirque du Soleil is is taking part, with a float that previews its upcoming new ice show, Axel.

Let the Christmas gift-giving commence! Collectif Créatif Etsy Montreal hosts their third Pop-Up Market. Browse through over 160 vendors and pick up unique jewelry, beauty products, food and décor items, children's items and more. Windsor Station, Friday to Saturday.

If you felt scammed by last week's Hogwarts-themed fiasco at The Rialto, soothe your muggle soul at Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in Concert. In his sixth year at Hogwarts, Harry falls under the spell of a mysterious potions book. A live symphony orchestra plays Nicholas Hooper's soundtrack, in sync with the 2009 film screened in HD. Friday and Saturday, 7:30pm at Place-des-Arts.

American masters Leonard Bernstein and George Gershwin will be interpreted by the Conservatoire de musique de Montreal, Friday, 7pm at Maison symphonique.

Sing along to Handel's Messiah at a free, open event on Saturday, 1 to 3:30pm in the lobby space at Place-des-Arts, the Espace culturel Georges-Émile-Lapalme.

Meet authors like national treasure and acclaimted novelist Antonine Maillet (La Sagouine! Pélagie-la-Charrette!) at the Salon du livre, Readings, book signings and more! Until Sunday at Place Bonaventure.

The 22nd edition of documentary film festival RIDM wraps up this weekend. Drag Kids is a portrait of four child drag queens performing together for the very first time at Montreal Pride. It closes out the festival with a screening Saturday at Concordia, and Sunday at Cinéma du parc.

And the 32nd Image+Nation LGBT Queer Film Festival gets underway this week. On Sunday, see Tell It To The Bees, a 2019 film starring Holliday Grainger and Anna Paquin as two women who are drawn to each other in a suffocating Scottish town.

Puppeteer extraordinaire Ronnie Burkett returns to Montreal with his colourful cast of absurd, scandalous characters. In Little Dickens, the Daisy Theatre spoofs A Christmas Carol. Burkett, who is known for his masterful improvisation, does stick to the general plot of this classic story, but with a few tweaks that guarantee that no two shows are ever like. Opening Friday at The Centaur.

The Lakeshore Players Dorval try something new: a musical! Catch Nunsense, the story of a hilarious fundraising show staged by five survivors at the Little Sisters of Lachine nunnery, the rest of the sisterhood having succumbed to botulism after eating vichyssoise prepared by the convent chef, Sister Julia. Until November 23 at Lakeside Academy.

There are not one, but two brand-new yet very different adaptations of a hellbound Greek myth onstage: the story of Persephone, the divine goddess kidnapped by the lord of the underworld. Persephone Bound is a circus-flavoured show which delves into consent and sexual assault as themes. Here, Persephone is assaulted at a college party, and she has to turn inward to find her strength. It's a creation four years in the making, developed while #MeToo was unfolding. At DB Clarke Theatre this weekend. (Read my take here.) And Mythic at the Segal Centre updates the story with a terrific musical, making it a story about kids and parents, and finding yourself. Until November 24.

A man with a death wish meets a killer in an elevator... oh, and you're there, too. Take a dive into immersive theatre with Going Up, new show by Montrealer Kiki Dranias. It's a 40-minute 'psycho-erotic drama' that will intrigue those looking for something out of the box...or rather, in a box because you will literally be in an elevator for this one. At 5800 St Denis, corner Rosemont. Until November 30.

Rock 'n Roll Babeland: Purple Haze - A Jimi Hendrix Burlesque Review. Lineup includes visiting performers Victoria Vermouth of Ottawa and Kage Wolf of Toronto. Friday, 9pm at The Wiggle Room.



Ongoing:

Peruse 100 works of pastel art at Les Pastellistes, a national exhibition hosted by The Pastel Society of Eastern Canada. There are daily demonstrations and guided tours, too. The vernissage is Friday, and the event runs until November 24 at Le Hangart in the Plateau.

The Time Out Market has officially opened in the Eaton Centre. It's a giant food market (or glorified cafeteria, will you)... acclaimed Montreal restos like T! tacos from Grumman 78 and pizza from Moleskine and delicious ice cream from Dalla Rose. Classes and workshops are also going to be on tap...along with bars dedicated to beer, cocktails and wine.

The Stewart Museum at Jean Drapeau Park gets creative with Nights, a new exhibit that brings to life unpublished stories by four Montreal writers, including Heather O'Neill. Riffing on nocturnal, these theatrical stagings incorporate over 100 artifacts from the Museum's collection, like toy soldiers and old maps. Running until March 7, but a perfect outing for a fall evening.