Sarah's Weekend List, November 4-6

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca.

A few notes: enjoy the sun and heat on Saturday! Don’t forget - we roll back the manual clocks and microwaves at 2am on Sunday. Go Als Go! And, please join myself and Dan Laxer on the CJAD 800 Trivia Show , Sunday 9am to noon.

The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains arrives in Montreal on Friday, with over 350 artifacts from the band’s days touring and recording… from audio equipment to cover art to set pieces. The show made a splash at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London in 2017, and has been touring the world - now it’s your turn to discover the story behind the music! Opens Friday at Arsenal Contemporary Art Gallery in Griffintown, until December 31. (Hear Andrew’s chat with album cover designer and exhibit founder Aubrey ‘Po’ Powell here.)

Friday, catch rocking double bill The Offspring and Simple Plan at the Bell Centre, 7:30pm. Our guest last week, actress and singer Patricia Summersett, launches new music with her music partner, Nick Carpenter, at MainLine Theatre, 6pm.

On Saturday: quirky Ukrainian rap group Kalush Orchestra won the Eurovision competition for their song Stefania earlier this year, weeks into the Russian invasion of their country. The group is now on a North American tour, and they come to Theatre Plaza, Saturday at 9pm. Proceeds will go to the charity Help Heroes of Ukraine. Also: The prides of San José Peach Tree Rascals (they went viral on TikTok with the song Mariposa) at Bar Le Ritz PDB, 8pm. Tchami at the SAT, 10pm.

On Sunday, American singer-songwriter Alex G with Hatchie at MTelus, 8pm.

Guest conductor Lina Gonzalez-Granados joins the Orchestre Métropolitain to present Latin Waves, Friday 7:30 pm at Maison Symphonique.

Violonist Isabella d’Éloize Perron joins conductor Francis Choinière and the Orchestre FILMharmonique for The Four Seasons of Vivaldi, as well as Astor Piazzolla’s The Fours Seasons of Buenos Aires. Saturday and Sunday at Maison Symphonique.

The 10th edition of MTLàTable makes it a bit easier to sup out on a budget. Peruse 114 local restaurants offering set menus at four prix fixes: $35, $45, $55 and $75. At the low end, we have restos like Pullman Winebar, Bevo and La Classe. At $45, select from Taza Flores, Restaurant Rita, Virunga et La Cale Pub Zéro Déchet. At $55: Aldea, Bagatelle, Gaston and La Raclette. And at the top end: Labo Culinaire Foodlab, Ikanos and Perles et Paddock. Presented by Tourisme Montréal until November 13.

Bug bites - the good kind! The folks at the Insectarium have launched a gift box sampler for “entomophilic gastronomy” - aka, food made from insects! While the boxes - curated by celeb chef Daniel Vézina and featuring Quebec ingredients - will soon be for sale at Espace pour la vie venues like the Insectarium, you can try these treats for free at the Entomo-miam food kiosk, at Le Central Food hall (corner Ste Catherine and St Laurent) this weekend. Friday, 4 to 8pm. Saturday noon to 8pm.

Pick up a new read, get your holiday shopping done and meet the authors at The Holiday Book Fair, returning in-person after a pandemic break. Presented by Association of English-language Publishers of Quebec in partnership with the Quebec Writers’ Federation. Our Friday guest Monique Polak will be signing books Saturday at 11:30am. At the atrium of the McConnell Building at Concordia University, Friday and Saturday, 11am to 5pm. On Friday, there will be performances by finalists for a spoken word prize (1pm), a musically-inspired session of improvised live writing (3pm), followed by an opening cocktail (4:30pm). Check out the full list of books here.

Francophone film fest Cinemania has just begun…check out the Quebec premiere of François Ozon’s psychodrama about a film director in Peter Von Kant , with lead actor Denis Ménochet in attendance, Friday, 8:30pm at Cinéma Impérial. Mia Hansen-Love’s 35mm One Fine Morning stars Léa Seydoux as a single mom vacillating between loss and new love, Saturday at 3:30 at Cinéma Impérial. Until November 13.

Circus company Flip Fabrique presents Muse, a show that explores and subverts gender norms with a cast of seven acrobats who reference highly-gendered activities like ballet and football. At La TOHU until November 13.

Choreographer Hofesh Shechter and his team returns to Danse Danse with Double Murder, a double bill that veers from the ‘biting comedy’ of Clowns to the hypnotic tones of The Fix. Until Saturday at Théatre Maisonneuve.

Last call for two plays: bilingual documentary show Cyclorama and film noir solo show Bloodshot. A Sunday matinée has been added for the final weekend of Cyclorama, a new play that explores the concept of ‘the two solitudes’ in regards to the city’s arts scene.The first part begins at the latter in Old Montreal, then you hop on a city bus (where you hear part two) then conclude with part three at the Centre on St-Denis. Until Sunday. In Bloodshot. Harry Standjofski brings a dejected photographer to life as he takes up a mysterious assignment - tailing a stranger - until things go very, very wrong. The one-man show continues its North American debut at Hudson Village Theatre until Sunday.

Montreal Improv in St-Henri plays host to the monthly Spotlight, a showcase for established acts, Saturday at 7pm, followed by Throw Poetry Collective, 9pm. On Sunday: the St-Henri Jazz Society performs at 5pm, followed by Sunday Sunday Improv Show, 8pm

Guest conductor Lina Gonzalez-Granados joins the Orchestre Métropolitain to present Latin Waves, Friday 7:30 pm at Maison Symphonique.

Violinist Isabella d’Éloize Perron joins conductor Francis Choinière and the Orchestre FILMharmonique for The Four Seasons of Vivaldi, as well as Astor Piazzolla’s The Fours Seasons of Buenos Aires. Saturday and Sunday, 7:30pm at Maison Symphonique.

New and used items for sale at the flea market at St-Jean-Berchmans Church, 5945 Cartier (Rosemont Metro). Saturday and Sunday, 9am to 5pm (4pm Sunday). Food on-site.

Daniel Tirado (Just for Laughs, Marvel’s The Punisher) headlines The Comedy Nest. Friday and Saturday, 8:30 and 10pm. With support from Daniel Carin, Carly Baker and Isabelle Gaumont.

Montreal burlesque HQ The Wiggle Room has Kitty Kin Evil, Miss Meow, Robyn Ravenous and Sonya Lex on the bill. Shows Friday and Saturday, 8:30pm.

ONGOING EVENTS

Broadway’s Gordon Greenberg directs his recent comedy Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, a fresh spin on Bram Stoker’s tale of a sexy bloodsucker seeking new love, and life. Five cast members take on numerous roles in this speedy, funny outing with word play, puppets, and Brooks-esque physical gags. At the Segal Centre, until November 13.

Cavalia’s Illumi sound and light show has returned to Laval, with all its Halloweens denizens coming out to play, from witches to pumpkins to monsters galore. Opt for the 3-kilometre walking path, or the driveable route. Until November 13.

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts’ new show is Seeing Loud: Basquiat and Music , the first major exploration of the electric artist’s work to land in Montreal. The MMFA teamed up with the Musée de la musique - Philharmonie de Paris to examine the role of music in his work, from Beethoven to Charlie Parker to Maria Callas to New York’s underground scene. It opens Saturday. And speaking of the New York connection, a selection of photographs taken by Diane Arbus in and around the Big Apple between 1956-71 is also now.

The Insectarium has reopened post-renovation with a fresh look at all the creepy, crawly, pretty creatures. The team redesigned the space to give visitors an intimate look at what it is to be an insect: in the Alcoves, vibrating floors and ultraviolet projections allow you to imagine how insects feel and see the world. Visitors get to move like an insect, too, slipping through cracks or trodding on rods hanging from the ceiling. Then you get to observe bugs up close, followed by a trip through the Dome, and finally, a greenhouse-like space, the Great Vivarium, where roaming butterflies are the special attraction.

At the Montreal Science Centre, explore evolution in Human or explore the process of invention in Fabrik - Creativity Factory. Plus, the movie theatre is open, so you can sit back and learn about Sea Lions and the Great Bear Rainforest - in IMAX 3D!